Top 10 Best electronic tester for pool water Reviews

Product Description

Our electronic water tester is designed to help you test your water like a professional. It comes in a modern and enhanced edition to help you get quick and accurate results. The 13 in 1 pool lab photometer gives you a professional water analysis in pools and spas. Our water tester features 6 quick access buttons for quick device operation.

With our special edition water tester, you can test up to 13 water parameters with instant results. These parameters include; active oxygen, pH value, acid capacity (alkalinity), cyanuric acid (stabilizer), bromine, Chlorine, Chlorine dioxide, ozone, total hardness, hydrogen peroxide, and calcium hardness.

The water tester comes with included software to use with your PC and Mac and an app for Android and iPhone. There is also an included cloud service to help you sync data between your computer and smartphone.

The electronic water tester is very power efficient. It runs on 3 x AAA batteries (included). Our photometer comes with a user manual, making it easy to use by anyone. The user guide is written in 5 major languages English, German, French, Spanish, and Italian.

Our water tester box contains 3 x AAA batteries, water extraction syringe, light protection cap, plastic stirrer, reagent tablets, and a user manual. The photometer also comes with a durable storage box to keep the device and accessories safe. You will get 20 tablets DPD N 1 (free chlorine), 20 tablets phenol red (pH), 10 tablets DPD N 3 (bound / total chlorine), 10 tablets CYA test (cyanuric acid/stabilizer) 10 tablets Alkalinity-M (alkalinity/acid capacity).

Turn on a device:

Press the power button and start the device.

Cleaning:

The PoolLAB is waterproof and can simply be immersed in water for cleaning.

Take a water sample:

Take a 10 ml sample of water by immersing the device in water or using the water syringe with scale.

Put on the light protection cap:

The light protection cap is necessary for the correct determination of the water values.

Press the ZERO:

ZERO only needs to be pressed once per test series. As soon as it takes place, all following measurements (ph, chlorine, …) can be carried out one after the other and without pressing the ZERO again.

Insert reagent tablet:

The corresponding reagent tablet, e.g. Phenol Red for pH value, it is best to directly transfer from the packaging into the cuvette without touching it with your fingers, as this can otherwise affect the measurement result.

Dissolve the reagent tablet:

Use the crusher provided to crush or stir the tablet until it is completely dissolved in the liquid.

Perform test:



Now press one of the quick access keys, e.g. the pH key to determine the ph value.

Read the result on the display



The measurement result appears on the display within a few seconds.

Depending on the measurement result, you can dose the water care products using the specific product instructions and, thanks to PoolLAB, enjoy clean, crystal clear water in your pool or spa.

The users of the included PoolLAB app have the option of storing their water care products and dosage quantities in the app.

After the measurement with the PoolLAB, you will also receive the appropriate dosage recommendations.

Product Dimensions‏:‎10.5 x 5.3 x 4.2 inches; 1.32 Pounds

Batteries‏:‎3 AAA batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎December 18, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Water I D

ASIN‏:‎B08QW6SQRB

