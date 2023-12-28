Top 10 Best electrical whip for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Merchandise Description

Bonsenkitchen Electrical MILK FROTHER



BPA Free of charge SHAFT

This electric handheld battery-operated milk frother with superior pace rotation of the stainless-metal whisk and BPA absolutely free shaft, is best for making delicate foam to make lattes, cappuccinos, incredibly hot sweets and far more in your kitchen.

Effortless TO USE & Clear

It is simple to use and clean, with easy just one-touch swap and 2 AA batteries incorporated, you can just set it into a container with milk up to approx. 1/3 to make foam.

ERGONOMIC Design and style

The stainless milk frother is compact, comfort and ease and fashionable. The manage is ergonomically created, so you will sense snug when it is in your palms.

Suitable Reward for Espresso Lover

Handheld, lightweight electric powered milk frother

Generates fragile foam for handmade lattes, cappuccinos, warm chocolates and a lot more

Stainless metal 304 shaft and whisk

Handy to run, powered by 2 AA (1.5V) batteries (integrated)

Quick to clean up

Use Suggestions



Place the milk frother into a container with drinks up to approx. 1/3 to start out frothing. Press and keep down the ON/OFF swap, the whisk will begin to run and make foam. As quickly as the milk froth commences forming, elevate the equipment slightly so that it always in the froth layer.When the milk is frothy ample, let go of the switch to quit the whisk operating.Make sure you recall to get your finger off the ON/OFF switch ahead of lifting the whisk out of the milk to stay clear of spraying the liquid almost everywhere.If you would like to make scorching milk froth, the temperature of the milk really should not be over 60℃/140℉, otherwise, the milk will not froth up properly.

