Top 10 Best electric wizard Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Vinyl LP pressing. Black Masses is the seventh studio album by English doom metallic band Electric Wizard, at first released on 1 November 2010.

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎12 x 12.3 x .4 inches 4.8 Ounces

Manufacturer‏:‎RISE Previously mentioned Minimal

Unique Launch Date‏:‎2021

Day Initial Available‏:‎April 23, 2022

Label‏:‎RISE Above Confined

ASIN‏:‎B093C8287D

Region of Origin‏:‎USA

Range of discs‏:‎2

So you had known what is the best electric wizard in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.