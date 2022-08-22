Top 10 Best electric weed trimmer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Ranging from a wide range of lawn mowers, snow removal, garden tools, drill driver, and generator, POWERSMART is commited to offer users throughout worldwide with highly practical and low failure rate of multi-functional and innovative series in terms of outdoor power tools. In years, our knowledgeable and accountable team continuous to take whatever it takes to create best vaule for our customers, you can 100% count on POWERSMAERT to help you get the job done.

20V Cordless String Trimmer



POWERSMART-YOUR LAWN CARE PARTNER

POWERSMART is aiming on developing innovative outdoor accessories and household tools for more than 10 years. Our pruposes is providing customers with high value products, assistances of garden maintances during daily life. Our specialized line of garden tool sets contain with top powers and advanced design, which include battery powered, cordless, and portable compact size of garden tools.

20V 2-in-1 Cordless String Trimmer

Battery Powered

Cutting Path 12-INCH

7. 5 pounds

94dB

Large Cutting Diameter

The trimmer with 12-inch cutting diameter can help you clean the grass beside the flower bed easily and quickly.

Trimmer&Edger

The 2-in-1 power tool can easily converts from trimmer to edger in seconds. Provide you more convenience for caring you lawn.

Adjustable Length Pole

Take advantage of the adjustable pole can help you easily cleaning the grass in tight and awkward space more easily.

Special Handle Design

The trimmer contains with safety lock and switch trigger on the handle. It’s safe and convenient for user to control.

Adjustable handle

An adjustable handle is design for the left hand which can make user keep balance while doing the lawn care work.

Auto Feed Spool

Equipped with AFS which can automatically feeds trimmer line as needed, replacement string spool included.

Power Type

Battery Powered

Battery Powered

Battery Powered

Gas Powered

Battery Powered

Battery Powered

Power Output

20V

20V

20V

170CC

40V

80V

Weight/Mode

7. 5 pounds

5.44 pounds

8.3 lbs

Self-Propelled

Push

Push

Grass Bag

/

/

/

1.4 Bushels

14.6 Gal

14.4 Gal

Working Width

/

/

/

21-INCH

17-INCH

21-INCH

Services

2 Years

2 Years

2 Years

2 Years

2 Years

2 Years

2-IN-1 TRIMMER/EDGER: Easily converts from trimmer to edger in seconds, adjustable handle for comfortable cutting, ergonomic design, precise working, professional quality!

BATTERY & CHARGER INCLUDED: 20V Lithium Ion cordless string trimmer, 2.0Ah super battery capacity, Long life, only needs 1 hour charged can meet your working requirements.

AUTO FEED SPOOL: AFS automatically feeds trimmer line as needed, replacement string spool included.

EASY CONTROL: Ultra-lightweight, only 7. 5 pounds, Cutting diameter 10 inches, Line diameter: 0. 065 inch, No-Load Speed : 8200RPM

CUSTOMER SATISFICATION: 24-Month is committed to building tools that are dependable for years. Our warranties are consistent with our commitment and dedication to quality. Our customer-centric service team will respond any questions within 24 hours.

