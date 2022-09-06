Top 10 Best electric water heater timer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Specifications

Power: 120V AC, 60Hz

Total(Both Outlets):15 Amp Max

Wireless Frequency: 2.4GHz only

Wireless Standard: IEEE802.11b/g/n

Operating Temp of -4° F~122° F

Please vertical hang on the wall.

Wi-Fi Dual Plug–Outdoor



MP23W

Minoston MP23W is an enabled 15A(1800W) Resistive outdoor smart plug designed for use seasonal and landscape lighting, Garden, Backyard, Kitchen, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Christmas tree, fountains, lamps, pumps, and other outdoor or indoor-use appliances, etc. Control your home applications with 2 individually outlets. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Dual Outlets: 2 individual sockets that can be controlled separately!

For outdoor use IP65 Rated

Control the devices with your voice by Alexa or Echo Dot

No Hub Required

2 Individual Outlets

2 individual Outlets for 2 devices. You do not have to turn on/off 2 devices when you only want to turn one of them.

Schedule Events

Set a timer to automatically turn off the outdoor smart plug to reduce electricity bill. You can also arrange the smart plug to automatically turn on/off at sunrise/sunset.

Voice Control

Control the 2 outlets together or individually from anywhere and anytime with Smart Life APP. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, simply use your voice command to control your home devices. Hands-free control by Alexa like: “Alexa, turn on the light”.

Max Loading

15 Amp

400W

15 Amp

Function

ON/OFF ONLY

On/Off + Dimming

ON/OFF ONLY

Alexa Compatibility

✓

✓

✓

Supported APP

Smart Life

Smart Life

Smart Life

Package Dimensions‏:‎6.73 x 5.39 x 2.28 inches; 2.71 Pounds

Date First Available‏:‎November 10, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Minoston

ASIN‏:‎B08H1GNZ1C

2 Individual Outlets: Comes with 2 AC sockets that can be controlled independently or together. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor WiFi plug.

Remote and Voice Control: Only supports Smart Life app. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant. Control your devices via voice command, just say:“Hey Alexa, turn on the Sprinkler/led strip lights”

Schedule and Timer: You can schedule sockets to turn on and off automatically. And added benefit of saving energy when the plugged-in appliances are not needed or are left on by accident. Like arrange the smart outdoor plug to automatically turn on/off at sunrise/sunset.

Outdoor & Indoor Use: IP65 Weather-resistant housing. Ideal for Garden, Backyard, Kitchen, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Christmas tree, landscape lighting, fountains, lamps, pumps, and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. IMPORTANT! This unit is suitable for outdoor use in damp locations. Do not expose to rain or immerse in water.

Fast & Easy Setup: Plug the wifi plug into the wall outlet, simply download SmartLife App, connect to your wifi network, then you can control your devices via your phone. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network only!