Top 10 Best electric water heater thermostat Reviews

Product Description

ZERO HVAC is specialist in offering solution in refrigeration. We can provide integral cold room system’s design,completed spare parts for air cooler, condensing unit, refrigerator and air conditioner.Meanwhile,water heater thermostat, fittings and tools used in installation project are also available in ZERO HVAC.

Most of product are certificated with UL,TUV. We also can customize product according to customer specific requirement.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION

Single Throw.

120/480 VAC.

For Single Element Tanks.

Cross-reference:59T.

Range:90℉-150℉(32-66℃).

Switch:SPST+DPST.

Used in a single heating tube to control the temperature,the next section is to prevent the temperature from being too high to cut off the power supply.

PRODUCT INTRODUCTION



Water Heater Thermostat Series

KSD200 SERIES controls are designed to meet the high electrical capacity requirements of electric water heaters. The speed and force of contact separation provides long-dependable control life at high electrical loads.Approval: UL,CUL

Single Pole Single Throw.

High Capacity.

Unit Action Contact.

Long Life, Reliability Verification .

Adjustable Control, Manual Reset or Automatic Reset.

TOD H/HLS single element thermostat.

For use in 120V residential water heaters.

Replaces APCOM style thermostat.

Model

KSD200

KSD202

KSD203

