Top 10 Best electric toothbrush sonicare Reviews

- Innovative Sonicare technology gently pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum line for a gentle and effective clean every time
- Sonic technology helps prevent cavities
- EasyStart program helps you gradually get used to the sonic brushing power
- 2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth
- Long lasting 14 day battery life. Includes: 1 DailyClean 1100 handle, 1 SimplyClean brush head, 1 charger
- Up to 62000 brush movement/min .The most loved rechargeable electric toothbrush brand by Americans and their dentists
- Provides expert-level clean by removing up to 10 times more plaque vs a manual toothbrush
- Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that alerts you when you're brushing too hard.
- Improve and maintain healthy brushing habits seamlessly with the automated Sonicare app progress report
- Personalize your brushing with 3 intensities and 4 modes: Clean, White-plus, Gum Health and DeepClean-plus
- With Amazon Dash Replenishment, you can set up automatic deliveries so you never run out of brush heads again
- Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
- Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you're brushing too hard
- Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder
- 2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth
- Long lasting 14 day battery life. Battery indicator light lets you know when to recharge. Voltage: 110-220 V. Speed-Up to 62000 brush movement/min
- Designed with you in mind, Philips One is a big step up from manual brushing
- Micro vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon gently polish teeth for a brighter smile
- Take your manual brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations
- 2 Minute Timer with 30 second notifications
- Dentists recommend replacing brush heads every 3 months
- Gentle yet effective to whiten teeth in just 1 week vs. a manual toothbrush
- Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you're brushing too hard
- Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder
- Personalize your brushing experience with 3 intensities and 3 modes: Clean, White and Gum Care
- 2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth
- Complete oral care with smart sensor technology for an exceptional clean
- Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks (in gum health mode vs. a manual toothbrush)
- Removes up to 100% more stains in just 3 days (in white+ mode vs. a manual toothbrush)
- 3 different smart brush head types automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode and smart sensors provide real time feedback
- 4 modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+ and Gum Health & 3 intensity levels
- Our best toothbrush ever for the most exceptional clean and complete care
- Best-in-class clean -- Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks in Gum Health mode vs. a manual toothbrush
- Brighten your smile with White+ mode to remove up to 100% more stains in just 3 days vs. a manual toothbrush and personalize your brushing with 3 intensities and 5 modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health, DeepClean+ and TongueCare+
- Get the best results with real-time feedback, automated progress report, and automatic mode pairing that syncs your 4 premium brush heads to the optimal brushing mode
- Our premium charging travel case lets you store and charge your toothbrush while on the go
- Specially engineered Philips UV Sanitizing technology helps kill germs on brush heads and fits all snap-on Philips Sonicare brush heads Excluding Sonicare for kids brush heads
- Removes up to 10X more plaque vs. A manual toothbrush
- Personalized settings -- 4 modes: clean, white+, gum health and deep-cleanse+ and 3 intensities
- Progress report gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits
- Customize your experience with the three different modes: Clean, White and Gum Care
- Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure while improving your gum health up to 100% more vs a manual toothbrush
- Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with BrushSync replacement reminder
- 2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time and encourages brushing in each quadrant of the mouth
- Battery indicator light let's you know when to recharge; 2 week battery life. Includes: 1 Philips Sonicare 5300 handle, 1 charger, 1 G2 Optimal Gum Care brush head, 1 travel case, 2 extra W DiamondClean brush heads
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush, Electric Toothbrush and Water Flosser Combo In One, Black
From the manufacturer
Now You Can Floss Every Time You Brush
Next Generation Technology
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 features next generation technology vs. our original Sonic-Fusion:
Up to 2X bristle tip speed2 toothbrush speeds: High and LowIncreased water flossing performanceQuiet operationAdvanced lithium-ion battery technologyRemovable magnetic brush head holder
Compact, Effective, All-In-One Solution
Sonic-Fusion 2.0 by Waterpik combines the power of an advanced sonic electric toothbrush with the proven effectiveness of the Waterpik Water Flosser – in one convenient, easy-to-use device.
Accepted by the American Dental Association
Sonic-Fusion 2.0 has earned the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance
Key Features
Sleek, all-in-one design
3 modes: Brush, Floss, Brush + Floss
Advanced water pressure control and 10 settings
2-minute timer with 30-second pacer
60+ seconds water reservoir capacity
2 brush heads (1 compact, 1 full-size)
Premium toothbrush case
Brushing and Flossing – Made Simple
3 Modes: Brush, Floss, or Both
Sonic-Fusion is the simple, no hassle oral care solution – at the push of a button switch from sonic brushing, to water flossing, to both.
Brush and Floss at the Same Time
Flossing technology is built into the brush head – allowing you to use one device for both brushing and flossing.
Clinically Proven
Sonic-Fusion is up to 2X as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health.
Reference: Compend Contin Educ Dent. 2018;39(suppl 2):14-22
Brush on the Go
Simply push a button to detach the handle from the water hose for brushing your teeth on the go. Premium case included for travel.
You Choose How to Use
Brush
Place brush head in mouth, press Brush button, use light pressure and clean all tooth surfaces.
Floss
Lean over sink, place brush head in partially closed mouth, press Floss button, follow gumline.
Brush + Floss
Place brush head in partially closed mouth. Lean over the sink, press Brush and Floss buttons.
Usage Tips
You can add your favorite mouthwash to the water reservoir – be sure to rinse the unit after (see instruction manual for details)Apply toothpaste when using the Brush mode, before or after using the Floss mode or Brush/Floss modeTo disconnect the toothbrush from hose for brushing on the go, push the round button on the back of the power handleFor best performance, keep the toothbrush in the charging base when not in use
Product Dimensions:6 x 5.25 x 10.9 inches; 1.62 Pounds
Item model number:SF-04
Batteries:1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
UPC:073950289917
Manufacturer:AmazonUs/WATV9
ASIN:B08WSR5XR5
Country of Origin:China
CLINICALLY PROVEN: Up to 2x as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health; Accepted by the American Dental Association
3 MODES: Brush, Floss, Brush Floss, at the push of a button
NEW IMPROVED: Up to 2X bristle tip speed vs original Sonic-Fusion, high/low toothbrush settings, quiet operation, and enhanced flossing performance
INCLUDES: 1 compact brush head, 1 full-size brush head, 2 brush head covers, 2-minute timer with 30-second pacer, 10 water flosser pressure settings, recharge indicator, deluxe toothbrush travel case, and global voltage (100-240vac, 50/60hz)
