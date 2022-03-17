Top 10 Best electric toothbrush sonicare Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

From the manufacturer

Now You Can Floss Every Time You Brush



Next Generation Technology

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 features next generation technology vs. our original Sonic-Fusion:

Up to 2X bristle tip speed2 toothbrush speeds: High and LowIncreased water flossing performanceQuiet operationAdvanced lithium-ion battery technologyRemovable magnetic brush head holder

Compact, Effective, All-In-One Solution

Sonic-Fusion 2.0 by Waterpik combines the power of an advanced sonic electric toothbrush with the proven effectiveness of the Waterpik Water Flosser – in one convenient, easy-to-use device.

Accepted by the American Dental Association

Sonic-Fusion 2.0 has earned the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance

Key Features

Sleek, all-in-one design

3 modes: Brush, Floss, Brush + Floss

Advanced water pressure control and 10 settings

2-minute timer with 30-second pacer

60+ seconds water reservoir capacity

2 brush heads (1 compact, 1 full-size)

Premium toothbrush case

Brushing and Flossing – Made Simple



3 Modes: Brush, Floss, or Both

Sonic-Fusion is the simple, no hassle oral care solution – at the push of a button switch from sonic brushing, to water flossing, to both.

Brush and Floss at the Same Time

Flossing technology is built into the brush head – allowing you to use one device for both brushing and flossing.

Clinically Proven

Sonic-Fusion is up to 2X as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health.

Reference: Compend Contin Educ Dent. 2018;39(suppl 2):14-22

Brush on the Go

Simply push a button to detach the handle from the water hose for brushing your teeth on the go. Premium case included for travel.

You Choose How to Use



Brush

Place brush head in mouth, press Brush button, use light pressure and clean all tooth surfaces.

Floss

Lean over sink, place brush head in partially closed mouth, press Floss button, follow gumline.

Brush + Floss

Place brush head in partially closed mouth. Lean over the sink, press Brush and Floss buttons.

Usage Tips

You can add your favorite mouthwash to the water reservoir – be sure to rinse the unit after (see instruction manual for details)Apply toothpaste when using the Brush mode, before or after using the Floss mode or Brush/Floss modeTo disconnect the toothbrush from hose for brushing on the go, push the round button on the back of the power handleFor best performance, keep the toothbrush in the charging base when not in use

Product Dimensions‏:‎6 x 5.25 x 10.9 inches; 1.62 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎SF-04

Batteries‏:‎1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)

UPC‏:‎073950289917

Manufacturer‏:‎AmazonUs/WATV9

ASIN‏:‎B08WSR5XR5

Country of Origin‏:‎China

