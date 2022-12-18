Top 10 Best electric toothbrush heads Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Ooak Electric Toothbrush with 5 Brushing Modes

Contains 2 Innovative Brush Heads

1. V++Max – At the same time cleans enamel when carefully massaging gums

2. V++Arc – Conforms to the condition of tooth and allows much more concentrate on gums

The Hottest Innovation in Oral Care

– 5 Brushing Modes offer a much better overall cleaning

– Geared up with two innovative brush heads

– Unique location for sensitive enamel

– Stays charged for up to 6 weeks

Ooak has Extra element:

Vehicle SHUT OFF: Shuts off right after two minutes of brushing

Vehicle Notify: Inform for recurring identical area brushing

Uncomplicated TO Cleanse: Watertight take care of is straightforward to clean with moist fabric

2 BRUSH STANDS: Charging foundation has two stands that hold more brush heads

5 Brushing Modes:

– Clean

o Up to 31,000 strokes for each moment, fantastic mouth cleaning – good for daily use

– WHITE

o Up to 41,000 strokes per minute, eliminates microscopic plaque and bacteria left driving by other toothbrushes

– POLISH

o Up to 48,000 strokes for every moment, will proficiently scrub away up to 2x extra plaque than other toothbrushes

– Therapeutic massage

o Up to 31,000 strokes for each minute, pulsates amongst potent to delicate and then from delicate to powerful in a round cycle which is fantastic for gum stimulation.

– Sensitive

o Low pulse 31,000 strokes for every minute, terrific for light cleansing for individuals with delicate tooth and gums

Dental Professional Proposed

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎7.6 x 2.15 x 8.4 inches 14.39 Ounces

Item product number‏:‎E006

Batteries‏:‎1 Lithium ion batteries needed. (included)

Date Initially Available‏:‎April 24, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎World Broad Day-to-day Ltd

ASIN‏:‎B0833BHVTY

Country of Origin‏:‎China

Minimizes plaque and cleans the gum line

Tapered bristles

Includes a V++Max and V++Arc bristle head

45 Degree outer bristle

More long battery lifestyle

Docking station charger bundled

