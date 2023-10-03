Top 10 Best electric tape Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

3M Scotch 03429NA black insulating tape comes in a 3/4 in width, employs a rubber adhesive and is packaged 24 rolls for every situation. Can be applied to a most temperature of +176 F. 1 of the distinctive functions of this insulating tape is the elongation capabilities. The 3M Scotch 03429NA insulating tape can be stretched 225 % for breaking. Gives a tensile strength of 15 lb/in. Numerous tape products and solutions can have either conductive or insulting properties which are employed across a wide range of apps. This insulating tape is electrically insulating. This item is a solitary-sided adhesive insulating tape. When buying this product or service, think about the thickness. The variances in thickness frequently make an crucial distinction in proper overall performance. This insulating tape has a 7 mil thickness. In addition to the other attributes this item is flame retardant. This insulating tape satisfies the following requirements: CSA 2.22, UL 510.

Commercial grade, 7 mil tape that is suitable for keeping, safeguarding and insulating

Extremely adaptable, stretchy and conformable

Rated for temperatures up to 194 degrees F

UL Detailed

