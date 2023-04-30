Top 10 Best electric stove burners Reviews

electric stove burners – Are you looking for top 10 best electric stove burners in the market in 2023? Our AI system had scanned more than 69,416 customer satisfaction about top 10 best electric stove burners in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
S-Union 4 Pack MP22YA Electric Range Burner Element Unit Set – 2 pcs MP15YA 6″ and 2 pcs MP21YA 8″ Replacement for Hardwick & Kenmore & Maytag & Norge & Whirlpool Electric Range Stove
Product Description
Replaces Part Number
6 Inch Surface Burner Element Replaces Part Number – WPY04100165, Y707456, Y703422, Y0E00601299, MP15MA, MP12MA, 7406P048-60, 74005446, 715927, 707456, 703422, 7-7456, 7-3422, 7-15927, 550071, 5-50071, 4381748, 19950010, 15927, 0E00601299, 04100165, Y04100165, 1242501, AP6024130, PS11757480, EAP11757480, PD00003241.
8 Inch Surface Burner Element Replaces Part Number – WPY04100166, 4381750, Y0E00801799, 400178, 19950009, 1938-344, 1938-249, 15928, 0E00801799, 04100166, SU306, MP26YA, MP26M, MP21U, MP21MA, 7406P050-60, 74005447, 715928, 715928, 707457, 707457, 7-7457, 7-15928, 550072, 550072, 5-50072, Y04100166, AP6024131, PS11757481, EAP11757481, 1242502, PD00003012.
4 Pack MP22YA Electric Range Burner Element Unit Set
Condition：100% New
Compatible Brands: Item is compatible with most brands other than GE and/or Hotpoint. Therefore can work with most models. This is not a Whirlpool OEM product.
Package: A total of 4 pieces—-2 large (MP21YA) 8-inch and 2 small (MP15YA) 6-inch heavy duty stove top burners.
Design: “Y” Style Bracket
The turns are how many times the coil goes around in a circle. It has a “Y” style bracket.
High Quality Material
The replacement parts are made by durable high quality material and well-tested by the manufacturer.
Cooking just got easy
As the picture shows, the item MP22YA burner element set will turn red when heated.
Installation Tips:
If the range burner does not sit flat on your stove, make sure the connection bolts are parallel and pushed a bit down.
Metal
Imported
【Replace Part Number】It fits most ranges except GE/Hotpoint. Replacement part numbers include 5304431014, 484783, SU204, TS5W8221, 404099, Y04000033, S58Y21, SU205, 660532, TS4W6215, 04080, 5303310283, 04000034, WB30T10089, Y04000034, 484782, 9761347, 12001231, S46Y15
【Material】MP22YA Electric Range Burner Element Unit are made of non-metallic material with large resistivity, small temperature coefficient of resistance, low deformation at high temperature and not easy to embrittle. Tested by manufacturer to match and/or exceed specifications of OEM products.
【Design】 The new burner element has a layer of protect coating on it, which is used to protect the surface. When using the item for the first time, the protect coating will volatilize with the high temperature, it maybe has a little smog, which is normal because it is caused by the protective layer of the new burner element. Customer continue to use the product for about 20 minutes, and there will be no more smoke when next time use. MP15YA specs include 6″ 4 turns , MP21YA include 8″ 5 turns.
【Notice】Please check the dimensions as shown on the photos to ensure they fit your stove before puechasing. If the range burner does not sit flat on your stove, make sure the connection bolts are parallel and pushed a bit down.
【What you get】 2 * MP15YA 6″ Electric Range Burner Element- 1500 Watt 230V, 2 pcs MP21YA 8″ Electric Range Burner Element- 2100 Watt 230V. For any reason you’re not completely satisfied, you can ask for a replacement or full refund, no questions asked.
