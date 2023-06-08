Top 10 Best electric socks Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Keep yourself warm from all cold weathers with SVPRO Heated Socks, Heated Gloves, Heated Hat, Heated Vest, enjoy yourself!



With SVPRO heated socks, keep you warm anytime, anywhere. Enjoy your time indoors and outdoors



SVPRO Heating Socks based on new developed heat elements and unique electronic control system. Keep the comfort and safety while providing you with extra heat against cold weathers.

SVPRO Electric Socks can stimulate your blood circulation and great helpful for Arthritis foot, Chronically Cold Feet,Stiff Joints Peopleit whom suffer in the chilly winter nights and days. This rechargeable socks will ensure your feet are toasty warm.

Feaures:

Portable: Battery operated heating socks keep your feet warm with 3.7V 2000mAh Li-ion battery, heat up to 6.5 hours.Fast heating: Updated heating element makes the electric socks quickly heated up in 1 minute. Heat Area: Front Instep3 Temperature Settings: Choose the most comfortable temperature for your demand, whether indoor or outdoor, late winter or early springRechargeable: Battery powered heated socks, rechargeable Li-ion battery with over-current, over-voltage and over-voltage protection function, high safety factors to keep your saftyComfortable Fabric: Sweat-absorbent and breathable, good elasticity, thick cotton fabric and spandex material.

SVPRO Electric Heated Socks

What Included:

1 x Pair of Socks2 x 3.7V 2200mAh Li-ion Batteries1 x AC Charger Adapter with Cable1 x Using Manual1 x Exquisite Packing Box

How To Turn on/off and Set the Temperature

Short press to turn on, long press to turn off.After starting, short press the button to adjust the gear, the power light will change color3 temperature settings: low heat (green light), medium heat (orange light), high heat (red light).Default high heat starting, you can adjust to medium or low heat after 15 minutes or according to your demand.

How to Charge :

Fully charge the battery before first use,turn off the power switch while charging.Remove Battery from Socks While Charging. Charge your batteries with provided charger kit at room temperature.Do not charge or use the socks when it’s wetRed Light illuminate While Charging.Green Light illuminate when Charging is Complete.

SVPRO Unisex Rechargeable Battery Heated Socks for Men and Women



Washing Instructions

Preferred hand wash for more safety and extended service life.If machine wash please use a laundry bag.Prohibit high-temperature drying. Dry in a shady place.Remove Battery from pocket while Cleaning .

Tips:

Charging time: 5~6 hoursWarm-up time: 3.5~6.5 hours depending on the temperature settingHeating Area: Front instep of the socks

Spandex Fabric Cotton Socks

SVPRO heated socks made with high quality spandex fabric cotton material. High- stretch fabric pulls sweat away from the skin. Supre quality thick material keeping the socks warm and breathable with elastic sewing for comfortable movement .

Great for Outdoor Sports

Electric socks with Padded reinforced heel & toe, and recessed heating element help focus heat on feet and keep warm from getting cold.

Designed with elastic pocket to hold the battery, great for outdoor sport using.

Cold Weather Heating Socks

SVPRO rechargeable battery heated socks with 3 temperature settings for different demand, highest temperature up to 122°F.

You can set to highest heat for the first 15 t0 20 minutes get get fast heating, and then shift to medium or low heat as per your demand.

Winter Warm Heated Socks As Gifts

Warm-Hearted Winter Heated Socks as Christmas gift, Thanksgiving Day Gift, Halloween Gift etc.

Great gift for freinds,familiers, parents and neighbors.

Perfect gift either for outdoor sports or works, or stay indoor.

Battery Type

Li-lion Battery

Li-Po Battery

Li-Po Battery

Li-ion Battery

Li-ion Battery

Li-Po Battery

Battery in Package

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

✓

Battery Capacity

3.7V 2200mAh

3.7V 4000mAh

7.4V 2200mAh

3.7V 3200mAh

Depends on your choose

7.4V 2200mAh

Working Hours

Up to 6.5Hours

Depends on your battery

Up to 6 Hours

Up to 6 Hours

Depends on your battery

Up to 6 Hours

Adjustable Temperature

3 Heat Settings

No

3 Heat Settings

3 Heat Settings

No

3 Heat Settings

Waterproof

No

No

IP65 Waterproof

Light Rain

Light Rain

No

Over-Voltage Protection

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Application

Sports Ourdoor

Winter Hiking

Ice Fishing

Winter Outdoor Work

Skiing Hand Warmer

Winter Hunting

Package Dimensions‏:‎9.41 x 4.53 x 2.83 inches; 7.05 Ounces

Batteries‏:‎2 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎May 19, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎SHENZHEN SVPRO TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

ASIN‏:‎B095BSJCYQ

【Quick Warming Up】Svpro heated socks built-in heating element in the position of the former instep,your toes area will quickly warming up and keep your whole foot warm through the heat cycle when you wearing this winter warm socks

【Long Lasting & Battery Powered】These are battery operated socks which powered by 2pcs 3.7V Li-ion rechargeable battery, they can heating up to 6.5 hours after fully charged at the lowest temperature setting. There’s little pocket at the side of the sock to put the battery in

【3 Sets-Adjustable Temperature】 Battery heated socks with 3 temperature setting function, long press the button(2~3 sec) to turn on/off the battery, short press the button to switch the temperature settings. Keep you warm and help your blood circulation in cold winter, help you out from chronically cold feet

【Free Size & Unisex for Men Women】Heated Socks made with Premium Spandex Fabric Cotton,Breathable,Quick Drying,Heat Insulated. Highly resilient warm cotton socks free size suitable for US shoe size 6-10. Great winter thermal socks for skking, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, outdoor works and home use

【Rechargeable Electric Socks Package Including】Battery heated socks with luxury packaging, great gift for your families and friends. You’ll get: 1 pair heated socks, 2pcs batteries, 1pc AC charger and 1pc user manual. Svpro battery electric socks has 1 year full warranty, please contact with us freely if you got any questions or issues with the socks, we’ll offer our best help and solutions to you within 24 hours

