Top 10 Best electric sharpener Reviews

- Sharpens pencils of any size to maintain professional and precise application.
- Two hole sizes fit a range of pencils.
- The cover captures shavings and allows for easy cleaning.
- Includes a bonus small sharpener perfect for travel.
- All e.l.f. products are made from skin-loving ingredients you want at good-for-you prices. All e.l.f. products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and leaping bunny certified.
- 150 wood case #2 HB pencils made from high-quality wood come presharpened
- Strong medium-soft lead produces long-lasting, smooth, readable strokes
- Rounded hexagonal shape with satin-smooth finish for a secure, comfortable grip
- Soft, smudge-free, latex-free eraser secured to the end for conveniently wiping away mistakes
- HHC cutter technology for longer life
- Powerful motor for stall-free operation (under normal use)
- Space-saver compact design
- Safety switch prevents operation when shavings tray is removed
- High capacity easy clean shavings tray. HEIGHT: 4. 25 inches
- Premium quality sharpener ensures you never have a "dull" moment in the office, at school, or around the house!
- Metal sharpener with secure screw-on lid prevents accidental opening
- Assorted colors adds a fun surprise to every order
- Blister card of 1 sharpener
- Each sharpener is compact and portable; perfect for a pencil case and work-station
- Sharpens your Prismacolor colored pencils to a perfect point
- Two different blades, both made from high quality sharpened steel
- Select a wide point for coverage or a fine point for sharp details
- Translucent black body allows you to see exactly when the sharpener is full
- Specifically designed for Prismacolor Premier pencils
- HHC Cutter – The hardened helical allows for 4x longer cutting life sharpening than your average sharpener
- POWERFUL MOTOR - The days of sharpeners stalling are behind us. This motor is very powerful and perfect addition to your current office supplies.
- SPACE SAVER DESIGN – This small electric pencil sharpener doesn’t take up too much space. As home offices become more popular, it becomes necessary to get the most out the limited space available.
- SAFETY SWITCH – When the tray is removed, no need to worry about the sharpener operator. Unless the tray is engaged, the pencil sharpener will not run
- GIANT SHAVINGS TRAY – You won’t have to clean out your shavings tray often as it has a high capacity and can handle lots of pencil shavings
- QUICK AND EASY SHARPENER: Get sharp and precise tips with the must-have beauty tool that sharpens almost all types of cosmetic pencils
- SHARPENS WOODEN AND PLASTIC PENCILS: Sharpen both wooden and plastic cosmetic pencils, from eyeliner to lip liner and eyebrow pencils
- WORKS ON 3 PENCIL SIZES: This pencil sharpener works on 3 different pencil sizes, small, medium and large. Just pull out the special adaptor ring to sharpen larger sizes
- DURABLE SHARPENING TOOL: A reliable, essential makeup pencil sharpener that won’t break pencils during sharpening. Perfect for every makeup kit
- MESS FREE & EASY TO CLEAN: It’s so easy to clean and empty. Lift the top to empty the shavings, and then use the safety pick in the design to clean the blades. The cap will stay on in your bag so you don’t have to worry about spilled shavings
- Exclusive #2 graphite formula provides extra smooth performance
- Top quality, latex-free eraser provides easy, clean corrections
- Made with premium wood from responsibly managed forests
- Satin smooth finish enhances writing comfort, PMA certified non-toxic
- Includes 96 pencils comprised of 8 boxes of 12 pencils each
- Premium ratchet technology - allows for comfortable and fast sharpening, Unlike other Pencil sharpeners
- Attached dispenser drawers - an attached shavings dispenser doors allows you to clean the shaving easily but never lose the door piece
- Customizable sharpening - Center dial in center allow for Sharp or blunt sharpening
- Tip saver technology - prevents over-sharpening, making your pencils last longer. This technology is exclusive to Bostitch Pencil sharpener
- 3 colors - get all 3 colors in one pack!
- PREMIUM RACHET TECHNOLOGY - Allows for comfortable and fast sharpening, unlike other pencil sharpeners
- ATTACHED DISPENSER DRAWERS - An attached shavings dispenser doors allows you to clean the shaving easily but never lose the door piece
- CUSTOMIZABLE SHARPENING – Center dial in center allow for sharp or blunt sharpening
- TIP SAVER TECHNOLOGY - Prevents over-sharpening, making your pencils last longer. This technology is exclusive to Bostitch Pencil Sharpener
- RECEIVE ONE OF 3 COLORS: Purple, Coral, or Blue (specific color cannot be )
Pencil Sharpener, 3 Pack Blue Dual Hole Sharpener with Receptacle Manual Pencil Sharpeners for Regular and Oversized Pencils or Crayons
