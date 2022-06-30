Top 10 Best electric scooters for adults Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

GOTRAX KX5 Kick Scooter for Boys Girls Age of 4-9



GOTRAX’s KX5 scooter is entry level scooter for kids. The KX5’s familiar frame, built from high strength aluminum, is accentuated by LED PU wheels. Enjoy peace of mind as the KX5’s safety features include ASTM F963 certification and stainless steal braking. The KX5 grows with its rider, as the handlebar adjusts to 3 different heights. Take the KX5 with you anywhere, as it weighs under 5 lbs.

Fantastic LED Wheels

Your kids will stand out due to these 2 of 4.7inch big LED light up wheels! KX5 also features a fun deck pattern.

Wide Board Kick Scooter

The wide deck allows your kids put a whole foot on it, then they can enjoy a stable and safe racing.

Quiet and Safe Rear Brake

Easy to use and access simply step on the rear foot brake to slow the scooter. The foot brake is designed to be very wide and easy to press.

Comfortable Silicone Hand Grips

The KX5 features comfortable and non-slip silicone grip for better control. You kids will still feel relax even after long time of playing.

Adjustable Height Handlebar

The KX5 Grows with your kids, with 3 adjustable height settings so they can play with their scooter for years to come.

Lightweight Travel Scooter

The KX5’s frame and board are made of lightweight Aluminum. It’s a perfect gift for your kids!

Package Dimensions‏:‎24.2 x 11.2 x 5.7 inches

Department‏:‎Unisex-child

Date First Available‏:‎June 27, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎GOTRAX

ASIN‏:‎B08BXF4L6J

Fantastic LED Wheels – Your kids will stand out with GOTRAX KX5! The LED wheel lights up as you ride, the faster you go the brighter they’ll shine! No batteries required. Everyone loves the bright wheels makes playing in the dark fun.

Grow with Your Kids – The rustproof aluminum alloy T-bar tube has 3 adjustable height options (26.3/29.1/31.5 inch), grow along with your 4-9 year-old for years to come. Silicone handle grips are comfortable and wick sweat. Weight load: 44-110lb.

Built to Last – KX5 kids scooter’s frame and deck are made of durable aluminum alloy. It can withstand heavy strike and rainy day. 4.7″ Wide deck provides great stability for your kids, assure your kids safe and confidence when glide with high speed.

Safe Travel Toys – Only 5.19lb Lightweight design is ideal for travel. The 2 wheels scooter is equipped with smooth ABEC-5 bearing and stainless steel brake system, you kids can enjoy a safe and smooth ride on uneven sidewalks or rough pavement.

Precious Parent-child Time – Enjoy the big fun of assembling KX5 kids scooters with your kids. Parents’ accompany is the best gifts mean to kids. When you see kids ride the scooter in the garden, park, on the street, you will smile when kids smile.

