Top 10 Best electric scooter Reviews

From the manufacturer

Please refer to the user manual for more details.



E22 Unboxing Video

Please refer to the E22 unboxing video and user manual to assembly the E45.

Riding Safety and Packing ListAssembling Your KickScooterInstalling a Second battery Pack

For more details, please refer to the user manual.



E45 Activation and Riding Tutorial

First RideCharging Learning to RideFolding and Carrying

Classic Style, Upgraded Performance

Triple-braking system and Double traction control to safe-guard you along the way!

One-step Folding System for Easy Portability

E45 can be easily carried and towed around, fits perfectly in the back of car trunks.

Adjust lights via Segway-Ninebot APP

The chassis of E45 features 9 different flashing effects and tens of thousands of color options.

3’3” Braking Distance

In adition to the conventional double brakes, E45 introduces a new magnetic brake technology.

1

Segway Ninebot E45

2

Classic Foldable Design

3

Atmospheric Lights

4

New Triple Brake System

Premium 18650 Power Battery

After adding an additional battery, the range can be extended to 27.9 miles, a speed of 18.6 mph.

Experience Full Force Ahead

The Segway customized high-performance motor has a 20% slope, taking you to wherever you want to go.

Manage Your Every Trip

E45 has its own mobile APP to manage rides at your fingertips and customize your experience.

Brand New 9 Inch High Elastic Non Pneumatic Tires

New inner support technology has higher resilience, is maintenance-free with high shock absorption.

1

Expanded Battery Design

2

Custom 700W Power Motor

3

Smart Segway-Ninebot APP

4

9” Non-Pneumatic Tires

5

Test Data

Energy saving: 9.3mph, 15.5 milesNormal: 15.5mph, 15.5 milesSports: 18.6mph, 16.8 miles

Innovative Thread Locking Technology

After undergoing 6213 miles of testing, the frame of the E45 is still in tip top shape.

Front shock absorption for reduced turbulence and enhanced riding stability

For safety a bright tail light has been added to increase visibility in poorly lit environments.

2.5W Head Lamp, 44 ft llumination Range

1

Three Riding Modes

2

Technological Innovation

3

Shock Absorption System

4

Bright Tail Light

5

2.5W Front LED Lights

Segway-Ninebot Adult eKickscooter Comparison

Max. Speed

Approx. 18.6 mph (30 km/h)

Approx. 12.4 mph (20 km/h)

Approx. 12.4 mph (20 km/h)

Approx. 18.6 mph (30 km/h)

Typical Range

Approx. 28 miles (45 km)

Approx. 13.7 miles (22 km)

Approx. 12.4 miles (20 km)

Approx. 40.4 miles (65 km)

Battery Capacity

368 Wh

184 Wh

184 Wh

551 Wh

Net Weight

Approx. 36.2 lbs (16.4 kg)

Approx. 35.3 lbs (16kg)

Approx. 24.9 lbs (11.3 kg)

Approx. 42.1 lbs (19.1 kg)

Nominal Power

300 W

300 W

250W

350 W

Charging Time

Approx. 7.5 h

Approx. 3.5 h

Approx. 6 h

Approx. 6 h

Max. Slope

Approx. 20%

Approx. 15%

Approx. 7%

Approx. 20%

Atmosphere Light

Colorful Atmospheric Lights

N/A, LED rear light

N/A

N/A, LED rear light

Riding Modes

Speed limit, Standard, Sport

Speed limit, Standard, Sport

Speed limit, Standard, Sport

Speed limit, Standard, Sport

Recommended Age & Height

14-60 years & 3’11” –6’6″

14-60 years & 3’11” –6’6″

14-60 years & 3’11” –6’6″

14-60 years & 3’11” –6’6″

Compatible with Seat

✔

✔

✔

✔

One-step Folding System

✔

✔

✔

✔

Date First Available‏:‎August 6, 2022

ASIN‏:‎B09C2P6149

Dual Batteries: With an extra Lithium-Ion battery and upgraded motor, Segway Ninebot E45 boasts up to 700W of power, with a top speed of 18.6 mph, travel up to 28 miles, and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. Brand New E45, an upgrade from the classics.

Safe & Comfortable Riding: Front wheel shock absorbers equipped with 9 inch non-pneumatic tires, It is maintenance-free and provides additional comfort. In addition to electric brake and mechanical brake, E45 introduces a new magnetic brake technology. Charging Temperature- 32-104°F (0-40°C)

Innovative Technology: The integral parts of the car body adopt the innovative thread locking technology, your riding is more stable and safe. Smart Segway-Ninebot App integration, discover more functions and customize your rides.

Lightweight and Foldable: The aerospace-grade aluminum alloy body material weighs only 36.2 lbs, making it lightweight yet durable. E45 continues to feature the classic folding design. It can be easily carried and fits perfectly in the car trunks.

Quality Assurance: LED colorful chassis atmosphere light and third riding modes, discover More with the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter E45! One-year or 180-day for different parts, please refer to the warranty. Please contact us if you have any problems.

