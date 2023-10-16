Top 10 Best electric salt and pepper grinder set Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Why Choose CHEW FUN?



Safety and Health: Each CHEW FUN gravity electric salt & pepper mill has rigorously undergone through a safety control process and are made with BPA and toxic free materials.High Quality: Created with the purest and highest quality materials. Upgraded Ceramic grinder, brushed stainless steel body and thick acrylic glass container.Exquisite packaging: Our Gravity Salt & Pepper grinders make a great gift for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas, Birthday’s, or any other occasion.

PACKAGE INCLUDE:

2 x CHEW FUN Pepper & Salt Grinders

1 x CHEW FUN Instruction Manual

Get ready to enjoy the fun of a gravity pepper grinder!



High Quality Glass and Stainless Steel Pepper Grinder Set

Easy to refill: Just twist the top body piece and you will find a wide mouth container to refill with your favorite spices.Easy to clean: Only need to wipe down the grinder mechanism. Glass container is dishwasher safe (do NOT place the grinder mechanism in the dishwasher)

Unique Design

This pepper grinder has a big and wide mouth spice container, stainless steel body and adjustables ceramic blades Product size is 8″ tall by 3″ wide

AUTOMATIC OPERATION

With its unique design you will not need both of your hands to manually grind your spices. Better than other brands; you wont even need to press a button!. Simply flipped the grinder and you will have fresh ground spices!

ADJUSTABLE MILL

You can easily adjust the grinder knob to choose the coarseness of your spices. Many grinding levels for your choice allows you to grind your spices from coarse to fine

BLUE LED LIGHT

The blue light will turn ON with a simple wrist twist. You will easily be able to see amount of salt and pepper you put in your food

✅✅【UNIQUE DESIGN】This electric salt and pepper grinder set has a big and wide mouth spice container,acrylic body,adjustables ceramic blades and refillable–Just simply screws stainless steel top off the wide opening, and refill it easily with no mess.The modern and fashionable design is the perfect addition to any kitchen and also a great gift.

✅✅【AUTOMATIC OPERATION】Our gravity salt and pepper grinder set allow you will not need both of your hands to grind your spices. Better than other brands;you won’t even need to press a button! Simply flipped the grinder and you will have fresh ground spices! Convenient and funny.

✅✅【ADJUSTABLE MILL】Electric pepper grinder with adjustable grinder,just turn the black knob on top of salt or pepper mill,you can easily adjust the grinder knob to choose the coarseness of your spice,salt or peppercorn.Many grinding levels for your choice allows you to grinder your spices from coarse to fine.

✅✅【BLUE LED LIGHT】Why our salt and pepper grinder set choose blue LED light? –Blue light is not only bright but also gentle.You can’t imagine how warm and romantic it will be when you have dinner with family or lover;The blue light will turn ON with a simple wrist twist,you will easily be able to see amount of salt and pepper you put in your food.

💯💯【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED】Our electric salt and pepper grinder offers a whole year warranty and lifetime support, you can request a full refund within 30 days of your order. totally no risk for you! Please rest assured to buy and use.If you have any other questions, please contact us,we offer 7*24 friendly customer service.

