Top 10 Best electric roaster Reviews

- Electric roaster oven accommodates turkeys up to 26 pounds
- Self basting lid continually recirculates moisture
- Versatile electric roaster bakes, slow cooks, roasts, and serves
- Dimensions: 23.3 L x 15.6 W x 11.8 H inches
- Roasting pan and rack are removable for easy cleanup
- DOUBLES YOUR OVEN SPACE. This electric roaster oven has an 18 qt. capacity that's large enough to cook a 24 lb. turkey. It's the perfect turkey roaster or chicken roaster for the holidays, parties, or anytime you're feeding a large crowd.
- BAKES, ROASTS, SLOW COOKS, STEAMS & MORE: This versatile electric roaster adds extra oven space to your kitchen for baking and roasting, plus it also steams and slow cooks. The dome lid makes it perfect for keeping food warm and serving guests.
- COOKING VERSATILITY. With one simple knob, easily adjust the temperature on the electric roaster oven from 125 to 450° F, to perfectly cook a variety of foods.
- EASY TO CLEAN. The removable cooking pan lifts out for easy cleaning.
- EASILY REMOVE LARGER FOODS: Remove large meats like baked ham or roasted turkey with ease using the included lift-out rack.
- Circle of Heat heating element cooks from the sides for moist, even cooking
- Adjustable temperature control (175 degrees to 425 degrees F)
- Removable steel rack for better baking and fat-free roasting
- Roasts, bakes, cooks, steams, slow cooks and serves
- Porcelain cookwell
- 【Large Electric Roaster Oven】- Perfect family size roaster oven fits a turkey up to 30 pounds, Large capacity is ideal for preparing holiday dinners and for entertaining, providing extra cook space along with versatile cooking options for roasting, baking and slow cooking.
- 【Powerful Cooking Function】- 150°F to 450°F 1450W Full-range temperature control with Self-Basting lid continuously circulates the water, can make the turkey fully absorb the soup and make it more delicious.
- 【Warming Setting】- Warming setting keeps dinner at ideal serving temperature. Don’t worry about preparing food too early to make the food cold. Sunvivi electric roaster oven- essential kitchen supplies for large gatherings, allowing family and friends to enjoy the best flavored food, making the gathering more warm and enthusiastic.
- 【Convenient Visible lid design】- The unique Visible lid of the Sunvivi electric roaster oven, reduce the need to open the lid during cooking.Reduce the risk of being scalded by superheated steam,and keeps the turkey from contact with the air, maintains a constant temperature, and cooks with a great taste.
- 【Anti-Scald & Easy to Clean】- Cool-Touch handles on the lid and body, can protect your hands.Includes removable enamel-on-steel roasting pan for fast, even heat distribution and easy clean-up.
- Brand New in box. The product ships with all relevant accessories
- 1.【500g family capacity】Up to 500g/17.6oz/1.1lb can be baked at a time, the best baking capacity is 300-500g, temperature adjustment is 0-240℃(33-464℉), the appropriate temperature can be adjusted when baking different varieties of beans.If there are children nearby, please take care of them.
- 2.【Excellent transparent cover】The top transparent cover has 4 vent holes, and the strong aroma of beans is continuously emitted through the holes. Every time you hear a popping sound, you can observe the status and color of the coffee beans to facilitate timely temperature adjustment.
- 3.【Becoming a coffee roast lover】Owning a coffee roaster is the prerequisite for becoming a coffee lover. When you have your own coffee roaster, you can not only roast coffee beans of various flavors,like a dark roast or light roast. but also save money on buying coffee beans in the store.
- 4.【Multi-function】Not only can you use it to roast coffee beans, your families can also use it to roast pecans, almonds, peanuts,sunflowers,popcorn, etc. This nut roaster can meet the roasting needs of a family.
- 5.【Easy to clean and store】After the heating unit has cooled down, please use a rag to clean the bean chaff and grease in the machine, and the lid can be cleaned with water. The machine size is 13x13x5in and weighs 6.6lb. After drying, it can be placed on the kitchen counter or in the cabinet.
- High-quality materials: heat-resistant transparent cover, you see, like the heating process, the top four ventilation system, let Shannon gas spread to your cafe
- Efficient: Professionally designed thermostats are automatically heated and uniformly mixed to ensure uniformity
- Temperature adjustable: 100 degrees Celsius to 240 degrees Celsius
- Non-stick bottom efficient cooling: high efficiency automatic constant temperature, even mixing, non-stick bottom, suitable for coffee green beans, corn popcorn, raw melon seeds, peanuts and so on
- Multi-function: You can also make rice popcorn, peanuts. Give yourself a colorful life
- Cooks up to a 22 lb turkey, Roast, slow cook, stew, bake and steam foods, The surround heat feature cooks food from the sides, not from the bottom, for moist, even results, High dome cover accommodates large roasts and poultry, Variable temperature control, Stainless steel housing, Chrome plated fold down rack lifts out for easy food handling and food transfer, Cover with view window, Removable, easy to clean, enamel roasting pan
- 1450 watts
- Self-basting cover saves time, heat and energy
- Variable temperature control - adjustable up to 450°F/ 230°C
- INCLUDES: User manual with recipes
- 【Premium Quality】110V and 1200W. This machine comes with non-stick chassis, and there is a stirring rod in the bowl, the beans will be stirred by this rod during the baking process. Professional thermostat automatic constant temperature heating. Can adjust the temperature freely to bake different cereals.
- 【Honeycomb Non-stick Bottom】The baked bean chassis designed with honeycomb shape and a black food grade Teflon layer that is safe, easy to clean and more uniform heating.
- 【Professionally designed】Heat-Resistant Cover, the transparent cover is heat resistant, durable, with a top four-hold ventilation system, and you could see the process and change of coffee beans easily all the time.
- 【Large Capacity】It is equipped with a big tank with 800G capacity, could hold a lot of coffee bean, you could bake a lot of coffee bean at one time, fast and convenient. The best amount of roasted coffee beans is 300g-500g.
- 【Multifunction】The machine could be used not only for roasting coffee beans, but also for baking other beans, peanuts, chestnut, barley, dried fruit, popcorn, etc. It could be used for home, a coffee shop or a restaurant. You could use it to create your unique coffee flavor to your preference.
- 【CAFEMASY COFFEE ROASTER PARAMETER】- Voltage: 110V; Power: 1200W; Adjustable temperature: 100℃-240℃; Wide: 11.8inch; Height: 7.9inch; Diameter of the roaster pan: ; Capacity: 750g/1.65lb ( Tips: the best roasting bean capacity is 300g/0.6lb-500g/1.1lb ).
- 【PROFESSIONAL DESIGN HOME COFFEE BEAN ROASTERS】- Heat resistant plastic body, with safe handle design. When the lamp is lighted up, it means the roaster is in working condition. The roaster lid with 4 airhole, you can measure temperature with electronic thermometer freely without open the lid when baking. The lid is made of heat safe glass, heat resistant, durable, and it is transparent so you can see the change of the bean easily when baking process.
- 【COFFEE BEAN ROASTER PERFORMANCE】- Adjustable temperature button - automatic constant temperature，ensure evenly heating when baking, you can adjust the temperature freely during the roasting process, and you can also adjust different temperture to bake different grains; New upgraded baffle railing and stir bar - can evenly stir the bean during the baking process; Roasting pan - food grade non-stick coating make it easy to clean, honeycomb design make the bean evenly heated.
- 【MULTIPURPOSE COFFEE ROASTER MACHINE】 - This coffee bean roaster is no only for roasting coffee bean, but also other beans, peanuts, chestnut, barley, dried fruit, popcorn, pistachios, hazelnuts, rice, etc. It could be used for home and commerical coffee shop, best choice for beginners, coffee bean roasting lover and barista.
- 【REFUND & RETURN GUARANTEE WARRANTY】 - We make sure that our coffee roaster matchs the highest standard of quality, but if for any reason you are not satisfied, please feel free to contact with us and we will provide you a perfect solution.
[ad_1] Get ready tender turkey, slow-cooked stews, and more with the 22-Quart Oster Roaster Oven. Geared up with a self-basting lid that continuously recirculates humidity, this electrical oven gets rid of the want for hand-basting to support help you save you time and vitality. The higher-domed lid accommodates turkeys up to 26 kilos. With its adjustable temperature dial, this versatile electric oven will allow you to roast, sluggish cook, or bake a broad assortment of dishes. The hassle-free ‘Keep Warm’ location retains foodstuff at an great serving temperature. A removable enamel-on-metal pan and rack make this electrical roaster easy to clean up, and the stainless steel exterior attractively complements a variety of decors. Variable temperature handle dial sets roaster to cooking temperature of 150°F to 450°F.
