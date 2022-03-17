Top 10 Best electric roaster Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Get ready tender turkey, slow-cooked stews, and more with the 22-Quart Oster Roaster Oven. Geared up with a self-basting lid that continuously recirculates humidity, this electrical oven gets rid of the want for hand-basting to support help you save you time and vitality. The higher-domed lid accommodates turkeys up to 26 kilos. With its adjustable temperature dial, this versatile electric oven will allow you to roast, sluggish cook, or bake a broad assortment of dishes. The hassle-free 'Keep Warm' location retains foodstuff at an great serving temperature. A removable enamel-on-metal pan and rack make this electrical roaster easy to clean up, and the stainless steel exterior attractively complements a variety of decors. Variable temperature handle dial sets roaster to cooking temperature of 150°F to 450°F.

Electric powered roaster oven accommodates turkeys up to 26 lbs .

Self basting lid continuously recirculates humidity

Multipurpose electric roaster bakes, slow cooks, roasts, and serves

Proportions: 23.3 L x 15.6 W x 11.8 H inches

Roasting pan and rack are removable for effortless cleanup

