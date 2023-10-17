Top 10 Best electric razor for women for legs Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Grooming should be simple. And it is with the Remington Sleek & Silky 5-Piece System and Bikini Groomer Package. It involves all the attachments you need to have to seem and come to feel your very best. The bikini trimmer and adjustable size guidebook are great for swift touch-ups and shaping the bikini line. The angled foil shaver gets you excess near, with a hypoallergenic foil to stop pores and skin irritation. Continue to keep skin new with the rotating exfoliator attachment. The twin-sided mild trimmer easily cuts away undesirable hair in fragile spots, and the precision-edge depth trimmer is ideal for restricted places. In addition, the water resistant style and design usually means you can use it in the shower or out to locate what is most comfy for your pores and skin. 16 Hour Recharge Time.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎1.44 x 1.13 x 6.5 inches 14.39 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎WPG4050

Batteries‏:‎1 AAA batteries required. (incorporated)

UPC‏:‎074590545906

Manufacturer‏:‎Remington Merchandise

ASIN‏:‎B071L3S2V3

Country of Origin‏:‎China

Domestic Shipping:Now, item can be shipped only inside of the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please examine with the manufacturer about guarantee and guidance difficulties.Intercontinental Shipping:This merchandise can be shipped to decide on nations around the world exterior of the U.S. Discover Additional

Bikini Trimmer Fantastic for fast, specific touch-ups and for shaping your bikini line

Adjustable Length Information Clip on the manual to decide on from three unique lengths

Angled Foil Shaver: The hypoallergenic foil attachment provides an ultra shut and comfy shave Voltage: 120 VAC 60Hz

