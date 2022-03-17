Top 10 Best electric oven Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Voila, dinner's done; The Oster Digital French Door Oven looks elegant, cooks with convection and makes meal prep easier. Unique design opens both doors with a single pull so you can place dishes in the oven without hassle. Digital controls provide added convenience to bake, toast, broil, warm and convection cook in just one touch. Control panel also includes touch commands for pizza, dehydrate and defrost, as well as adjustable time and temperature settings. There's no reason to turn up the heat with your conventional oven, as the Oster Digital French Door Oven cooks more efficiently, using up to 50 percent less energy. With 90 minute timer, your foods cook as long as you need, then the oven shuts off automatically. With a countertop oven this attractive, this efficient and this easy to use, you'll enjoying using it for every meal you prepare.

Single door pull opens both doors with 1 hand ease and convenience

Digital controls provide precise cooking time and temperature to take the guesswork out of cooking

Turbo convection baking technology cooks faster and browns more evenly

Two racks provide maximum cooking flexibility; This oven control allows you to slowly cook your food at a preset temperature of 150°F for an adjustable time of upto 6 hours

Extra large interior accommodates 2 16 inches pizzas; Preheat setting gets oven temperature up to where you need for precise cooking

90 minute timer with signal turns oven off automatically

