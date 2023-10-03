Top 10 Best electric nail file Reviews

electric nail file – Are you looking for top 10 rated electric nail file on the market in 2023? Our AI system had scanned more than 98,661 customer satisfaction about top 10 best electric nail file in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
AIRSEE Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Efile Nail Drill Kit For Acrylic, Gel Nails, Manicure Pedicure Polishing Shape Tools with 11Pcs Nail Drill Bits and 56 Sanding Bands
Product Description
AIRSEE 203 Portable E-file is an all-in-one nail maintenance device that allows you to “join our salon-quality nail club” and do your own manicures, saving your time and money. Functional, versatile, and easy-to-use, it can be used for manicure, pedicure, acrylic, gel, dead skin, callus, and cuticle. It’s an essential tool for nail-care veterans and newcomers alike.
AIRSEE brand specializes in health and beauty care, especial area of the nail art.
AIRSEE Electric Nail Drill has been always highly recommended by customers for excellent quality, easy operation and great value for money.
No matter you are nail technicians or beginners, no matter for home or salon use, you may find the most suitable Manicure E file kit and enjoy the best service.
Compared with traditional nail tools, AIRSEE 203 E-file is surely a faster nail tool. Instead of spending hours to do a set of sculptured nails, you can now save half of the time to do something else.
Specification:
1. Bits Size: 3/32″
2. Input Voltage Range: 110V-240V 50 / 60Hz (US Plug)
3. Output Voltage: DC12V 1A
4. Handpiece Length: 5.1 inches
5. Handpiece Weight: 2.2 ounces
0-20,000 RPM continuously variable speed switching.
Forward/reverse directions, it is also suitable for left-hand. Pause 2 seconds to protect the motor.
You can easily use the nail drill and change the nail drill bit.
11 kinds of nail drill bits and 6 sanding bands.
Tips:
Learning how to use AIRSEE 203 Portable E-file is important as is avoiding terrible accidental accident.
It takes a bit of time and practice for beginners. The slowest speed and the lightest stress will be a good start.
Do not touch any rotating parts during operation.
To avoid overheating, each continuous use does not exceed 20 minutes.
It is best to disinfect it with a cleaner after use. You can wipe nail drill bits with medical alcohol.
Do not open the nail drill by rotation, otherwise it will damage the machine. If you have any questions about the product, you can contact AIRSEE.
What do you get:
1 x AIRSEE 203 Portable E-file
11 x Nail Drill Bits
56 x Sanding Bands
1 x AC Adapter
1 x English manual
Efficient Heat Dissipation
The body of the nail drill is the aluminum alloy. It can contribute to heat dissipation and long-time working.
Low Vibration
It is exact enough for nail polishing work and low vibration. You deserve a professional nail drill for your nail artwork.
Portable and Light
Compact and lightweight design make it easy to carry and portable to bring it out, You can do your nail artwork anytime anywhere.
Low Noise
This electric file is with a powerful yet quiet motor. It is quiet to do your own manicures.
* Please understand that the “portability” of our product means that it is small and portable, and it requires the power cord to be used.
Type
14 Pieces Nail Files and Nail Buffers
6 Pieces Professional Nail Files
Acrylic Nails Cutters
5 Boxes Nail Art Rhinestones
7 Pieces Tungsten Carbide & Emery Nail Drill Bits
5 Pieces Ceramic Nail Drill Bits
Features
6 double-sided emery boards for nails, 6 color nail buffers, 1 cleaning brush and 1 glass nail file.
100/150/180/220/240/280/1000/4000 grit nail files in one kit.
Different nail shapes can be trimmed through different cutting angles with our acrylic nail clippers.
Total 5 boxes of nail rhinestones. Suitable for nail art decoration, make-up, phone case decoration, etc.
Made of tungsten steel carbide and premium emery. Suitable for most manicure nail file machine.
Made of premium ceramic material. Suitable for most manicure nail file machine.
Package Dimensions:6.18 x 4.17 x 2.24 inches; 10.23 Ounces
Manufacturer:AIRSEE
ASIN:B07T8H3531
Adjustable Speed and Direction: Speed control button to adjust the speed 0-20,000 RPM. and the design with Forward and Reverse rotation directions are suitable for any right-handed or left-handed use. It makes this electric nail file easier to smooth your nails.
Portable & Compact Design: This Nail drill machine made of high-quality metal, tiny and lightweight design, easy to handle and carry it anywhere.
Powerful Function: Professional high-tech speed bearing and motor, It makes the electric file low heat, low noise, and low vibration. Just need to connect the power cord with efile to start working. It is professional for both home, salon, and school use.
Professional Service: We have a 24 hours customer service. Any problem, kindly contact seller first.
