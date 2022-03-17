Top 10 Best electric mountain bike Reviews

electric mountain bike – Are you searching for top 10 good electric mountain bike for the budget in 2022? Our AI system had scanned more than 63,691 customer satisfaction about top 10 best electric mountain bike in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
➤【INTELLIGENT POWER SYSTEM】 From the automotive hybrid technology ,to achieve the perfect combination of power and physical fitness.Power fast drive, cut off is also very sensitve.Through the torque sensor as the core of the triple sensor to perceive your power and the state of the vehicle .At the same time through the bionics algorthm,high-speed calculation of your riding power and the required power to mobilize the motor in time to drive power drive.
➤【Powerful 500W motor】Fully enclosed waterproof and dustproof IP5 .Maximum speed up to 25-28mph. Equip with the 5 power assist level 1-5, supply the Stronger and Stronger power and respond at any time,to meet your every acceleration. Professional 8-speed shifter, Full-aluminum prowheel crankset and chain, making the overall transmission system smooth and durable.
➤【INTELLIGENT BATTERY CONTROL SYSTEM】PASELEC Electric Bicycle provides a 48V 13AH large capacity battery offers strong climbing and acceleration capabilities, assisted travel of up to 50 miles per charge. 8 charging protection provide rational management of lithium batteries to protect the battery safety and long service life. Anti-theft lock and Waterproof mode ,no worry for being stolen.
➤【Hydraulic Disc Brake】Taiwan Zoom Hydraulic Disc Brake, Dual-Piston Calipers, four-Finger Adjustable Levers with Motor Inhibitors.Brakes are more responsive and safer to ride .
➤【Complete after-sales service】 85% pre-assembled. It's not difficult to finish assembly by yourself---Watch video instruction. Any problem you can always find our after sales members. With up to a 1-year warranty for the frame and 6 -months for electric motor, battery, and the charger. You don’t need to worry about using it. We have confidence in our electric bike, and believe you would like it.
- [Upgraded Display]: The backlight of LCD Display can be adjusted from 1-5 levels. In addition, upgraded LCD Display provides more powerful data support. Breeze around without the need to pedal at all when using the trigger throttle function, or if you fancy pedaling, kick in one of the five different levels of pedal assist to help you get where you're going without breaking a sweat.
- [CUSTOM BATTERY PACK & 350W MOTOR]: The EB5 e-bike is equipped with 360Wh lithium-lon battery, which covers a range of up to 25-40 miles per charge for 5-6 hours so that it can meet travel or daily commute needs. Removable battery makes charging more convenient whether you are at home or in the office. 350w brushless motor provides reliable support and 20 mph top speed.
- [FEATURE-COMPLETE]: The 26" puncture resistant tires are for greater durability. A high-strength front fork suspension, Shimano 7-Speed gears, dual lights, LCD display, front and rear mechanical disc brakes can take your riding more comfort, make your e-bike adapted to complex road conditions and keep you safe.
- [MINIMALIST APPEARANCE & LIGHTWEIGHT FRAME]: A highly efficient, city style affordable electric bicycle offering minimalist and sleek appearance and only weighs 49.6 lbs. The triangular high-carbon steel frame provides more stability.
- [6KM Boost Function]: The data show that the average walking speed of normal people is about 5-7km/h. The 6KM Boost Function means the bike is under the "WALK" condition, while it will have a cruise speed of about 6km/h (4.5~7.5km/h according to different road conditions). The 6KM mode can help you push your EB5 effortlessly, especially when you wheel the bike uphill, which will save you a lot of effort.
- 【Powerful Motor】— 750W high speed BAFANG geared motor, the upgraded model provides stronger electric power with speed reaching up to 28+mph.
- 【Removable Lithium Battery】— Comes with 48V/15AH lithium battery with larger LG cells and longer lifetime, covering a range of 25-40+ miles per full charge. Removable battery, convenient to bring home or office to recharge.
- 【Speed and Range】— Max Speed: 28+MPH by pedal; 20 MPH by throttle; Range: 25 to 40+ Mile by Pedal; 35+ Mile by Throttle (Calculation based on rider's weight of 75kg. Range varies according to road condition, weather, rider's weight etc.)
- 【Good Riding Experience】— Equipped with multi-functional LCD display, hydraulic disc brake system, hydraulic suspension fork, adjustable seat, high brightness front light, anti-skidding fat tire, increase stability, comfort and energic riding experience.
- 【1 YEAR WARRANTY】— You are guaranteed with 1 year warranty for battery, charger, motor and controller. Please note every new bike has gone through road testing before packing, there may be some dust on the tires.
- POWERFUL MOTOR&LITHIUM BATTERY: The electric bike for adults adopts a 350W high-speed motor, producing a top speed up to 19.8MPH. With a 36V 10.4Ah removable IP54 waterproof Lithium-Ion battery, fully charged in 5 hours, this ebike is capable to achieve 25 miles in full electric mode and 37.3 miles in pedal assist mode (PAS mode). Your mountain adventure and daily commute will be faster and more cost-efficient.
- FRONT SUSPENSION&DUAL DISC BRAKES: The adult electric bicycles employ a lockable front suspension fork. Its strong shock absorption helps you pass rough terrain with less effort. Together with the front and rear mechanical disc brakes, gives you reliable braking force and sufficient stopping power in steep descents, bumpy roads or other extreme condition. Both offer you a smoother and safer riding experience.
- ALUMINUM FRAME&SHIMANO 21 SPEED: 26” ebike frame is made of high-quality Aluminum Alloy, lightweight, solid and durable. Shimano 21-speed transmission system will satisfy all your speed needs for uphill, downhill, acceleration, deceleration, and steady speed. This electric mountain bike also comes with an LED headlight, making you visible and safe at night.
- 3 WORKING MODES: Ebike & Assisted bicycle & Normal bike. With the LCD 3-speed smart meter button, you can choose the electric assist level according to your needs. You can add a burst of speed with the throttle to avoid traffic lights. Combining 3 modes of this e-bike would be a better choice for long-time trips and workouts. The Intelligent LCD display keeps track of real-time speed, battery level, pedal assist level, mileage and other stats.
- PROFESSIONAL SERVICES: The electric bike comes 85% assembled so it's not hard for you to complete the rest. Installation video and guidance are also on this page for your info. If there is any problem with the electric mountain bike, please feel free to contact us.
✔【INTELLIGENT POWER SYSTEM】 GS9-plus Ebike Equip with an Intelligent Power System ,Power fast drive, cut off is also very sensitve.Through the torque sensor as the core of the triple sensor to perceive your power and the state of the vehicle .At the same time through the bionics algorthm,high-speed calculation of your riding power and the required power to mobilize the motor in time to drive power drive.
✔【Long Battery Life And Safety】PASELEC Electric Bike equip with a 48V 14.5AH/16AH large capacity battery offers strong climbing and acceleration capabilities, assisted travel of up to 50 miles per charge. 8 charging protection provide rational management of lithium batteries to protect the battery safety and long service life. Anti-theft lock and Waterproof mode ,no worry for being stolen.
✔【Powerful 750W motor】GS9-plus Equip with the 5 power assist level 1-5, Maximum speed up to 25-28mph, supply the Stronger power and respond at any time,to meet your every acceleration. Professional 9-speed shifter, Full-aluminum prowheel crankset and chain, making the overall transmission system smooth and durable. The Motor fully enclosed waterproof and dustproof IP56.
✔【Three Riding Modes】The GS9-plus has three riding mode that is equally suited to relaxed cruising, sightseeing and enjoying the outdoors as it is to more action-packed rides in moderate terrain. It’s an excellent companion for classic trekking riders who want to explore new terrain and aren’t afraid of tackling easy trails. Experienced riders will also get their money’s worth for demanding riding but you’ll have to know what you’re doing.
✔【All-terrain Tires electric bike】GS9 equip with 26*4.0 Inch Tire, pass through obstacles, resist impact, reduce bumps and achieve car-like comfort.
- 5 layers tires
- Anti-puncture
- 26"x4.0" fat tires CHAOYANG/CST
- Absorb ground vibration and enhance comfort
- Adapt to all terrains, beach/snow/wild/city, omnipotent
- ➤【HIGH SPEED BRUSHLESS MOTOR】48V 350W strong powerfully brushless motor can help you reach the maximum speed to 18MPH easily. It shows highly performance and provides more fun on your journey. IPAS 1 to 5 level can accelerate the speed with the powerful motor. It provides strong enough power to meet your demand for commute, trail or travel.
- ➤【48V 350W LITHIUM BATTERY】Mukkpet ebike equips with 48V 10.4AH large capacity battery. The smart battery system can make you ride up to 30 miles per charge(pure electric mode) or reach the range of 35-45 miles(PAS mode). The BMS technology provides the safety of the battery. The battery is removable and you can take the battery off for charging. A power switch to turn on/off the battery provides the protection for the battery as well as the ebike system.
- ➤【INTELLIGENCE IPAS CONTROL SYSTEM & 3 WORKING MODES】Our highly performance intelligence control system can optimize the efficiency with the elaborate technology. The bike come with three modes. One is the normal mode.Ride the bike as the normal one for exercise. Also you can use the pedal assist mode. Power on the display set the PAS level. Ride the bike with half electric and half pedal. The other one is electric mode. Use the throttle to enjoy your journey.
- ➤【BIKE FRAME&TRANSMISSION SYSTEM】6061 aluminium alloy bike frame. Light weight and sturdy quality. The bike is with 26’’x 2.0 tire. Large tire provides more fun when riding. Moreover, the bike equips with SHIMANO 7 speed transmission system. The professional part ensure the high quality of the bike.
- ➤【After-sale Service & Assembly Warranty】- With 1 year warranty for the electric motor, battery and the controller. More details you can get the reference in the user manual. Our product is UL Certified Product. You no worry using it. We have confidence in our electric bike, and believe you would like it. If you have any questions about our electric bike in any time, please contact us on Amazon.
- STRONGER 350W MOTOR --- The commute ebike SUNSHINE is equipped with 350W high speed brushless motor, providing more than enough to power your daily commute, a cruise on the mountain, or a meander along your favorite trail. With speeds up to 20 mph, It will get you there swiftly.
- REMOVABLE BATTERY --- With the 36V 10.4Ah Lithium-Ion battery, you can reach a range of up to 22-40 miles per charge. Plenty for a day’s adventure or most trips to travel and back. You can charge the battery on/off the ebike by your convenience. No worry for being stolen.
- HIGH COST PERFORMANCE PARTS --- The light, strong Aluminum Alloy frame, Aluminum Alloy double-walled rims are for greater durability, A high- strength front suspension fork, professional 21-Speed gears, front and rear mechanical disc brakes, can take your riding comfort to the next level and keep you safe.
- 3 WORKING MODES --- Ebike & Assisted bicycle & Normal bike. With the LED 4-speed smart meter button, you can choose the electric assist power according to your needs. You can add a burst of speed with the throttle, which is ideal for pulling away from traffic lights. Combining three modes would be a better choice.
- SERVICE AVAILABLE --- This bicycle arrives 85% assembled. It's not hard to finish aseembly by yourself---Watch the videos below the last picture. The assembly service on this page is provided and charged by third-party company. If you can't finish by yourself, you can click and choose the service.
- 4 WORKING MODES- A powerful and cost-effective mountain e-bike. 1. Pedal Assist Mode: The motor will assist you with a moderate amount of power as you pedal the bicycle. 2. Fully Electric Mode: Twist the throttle in any increments of power you desire to power the motor of the bicycle. 3. Pedal Mode: Pedal the bicycle normally as you would any bicycle. 4. Booster Mode: The Ebike will travel at 6 km/ h (3.73miles/h), easy to push.
- STRONG POWER- 500-Watt brushless rear motor, provide powerful power to a bicycle, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 23 MPH. Battery: The removable 36V Lithium Cell with smart lithium battery charger. 26 X 4.0 Fat Tire in All Road Fat Tire-Durable All Condition Road--More than Safe, Balance, Fast and Stable for Your Cycling.36V/12.5AH Removable Lithium Battery, 305*85*120 ABS plastic cell box. Battery lock and power lock function.
- NO RISK SHOPPING- Each bike comes with a 18 months warranty against manufacturing defects in materials or workmanship on its frame, battery, motor, controller, and display. Original Batteries are warranted to be free from defects in material or workmanship for a period of 18 months from the date of purchase as follows: full replacement during the first 12 months, while replacements needed during months 13-24 are prorated as per this schedule.
- UPGRADE BATTERY- Upgraded 36V 12.5AH lithium-ion battery, High energy density, 400-600 cycles service life, Pure electric maximum speed：20 Mph (Factory Default), Maximum speed can be set higher according to the instruction.
- NOTE- To keep the battery alive, our warehouse uses an extension charging cord (batteries need to be charged regularly to keep them alive), the cord is no use for you. If you receive this cord, please ignore it, there is a professional charger in our packages, please use the correct charging equipment to charge.
- 【High-speed brushless motor】 350W high speed brushless rear-mounted motor has a service life about 6 times longer than that of ordinary motors, with low no-load current and higher efficiency, providing you with strong support and power for riding. The Shimano 7-speed gear shifts smoothly and can adapt to various road conditions.
- 【Large-capacity removable battery】The 36V removable lithium electronic battery is located in the lower tube of the electric bicycle. It has a waterproof shell design. The battery is securely locked with a key. It can also be charged directly from the charging port on the frame without removing the battery.
- 【LED display & headlight】The battery level and level 3 speed can be clearly seen on the LED meter, and the maximum speed can reach 20mph. At the same time, the e bike is equipped with FCC-compliant headlights. You can turn on the headlights by pressing and holding the "+" on the instrument for two seconds, even if you drive at night.
- 【Three modes】Pedal assistance bike, E-bike and nomal bicycle, you can choose the adult bike to enjoy a long time travel, and also cycling for exercise.
- 【Adjustable seat and handlebar, waterproof line, mudguard】 our seat can be adjusted in height, mountain bike handlebars can also be adjusted in angle, and the load-bearing capacity is 330LBS. If you are 160-190cm, you don't have to worry about you Height and weight. In addition, all the ebikes use the waterproof line design, and we also give you the front and rear mudguards to be sent with the package.
- [Large Capacity Battery] Large capacity 48V 13Ah battery, offers strong climbing and acceleration capabilities, assists travel of up to 35+ miles per full charge. The battery is hidden in the frame, with double lock mechanism secured for anti-theft and avoids drop-out during furious riding. Removable for charging. Fast charged to 80% in 4 hours.
- [500W powerful motor] Equipped with 500W high speed brushless motor, provides strong power and climbing capabilities, assists the speed up to 25 mph. These features enable it to be a go-anywhere electric bike, whether for daily commute or hard trails, in the cities or in the mountains. It takes you freely to anywhere you desire.
- [Multifunctional TFT color display] The TFT color display provides multi functions to support your riding. You may adjust the assist level from 0 to 5 to lower or increase the speed assistance. It’s easy to get the information of the speed, the battery output voltage and capacity status, the accumulated mileage at a glance of the display.
- [High performance suspension fork] Equipped with professional suspension fork especially for electric mountain bike. With the suspension adjustable, you may manipulate the bike freely in all terrains, no matter on rugged trails or in smooth streets.
- [Shimano 7 speed and dual disc brake] Shimano 7 speed drivetrain provides accurate and smooth shifting capability. It easily shifts to tackle those deep hills during riding. Dual disc brake provides immediate responsive braking to ensure safety riding.
