Top 10 Best electric motorcycle for adults Reviews

Product Description

Leaving the Competition Behind



Viribus’s 24″ electric tricycle gives you all of the following in one convenient package

15.5 mph Top Speed, 21.7 mi. Max. RangeFull Charging in under 4 Hours250W 36V/10Ah Battery Bright LED HeadlightElectric Bike BellRealtime LCD Display3 Modes: Powered, Manual, & HybridPremium Rubber TiresLarge Rear Basket

Large Storage Basket

The spacious rear basket has more than 2⅓ cubic feet to store shopping, school supplies, or favorite pets with room to spare.

LED Headlight

The brilliant bike light allows you and your loved ones to ride safely with complete confidence even in low-light conditions.

LCD Display

Your battery’s condition is displayed in real time so you always know how much power you’ve got left and are never left in the lurch.

Detachable Battery

This ebike’s 250W battery detaches for easy home recharging in under 4 hours but locks into place to prevent theft while out around town.

Battery Charger

The convenient charging cord works with standard US voltage to power your 36V 10Ah battery for another 21+ miles of pedal-free riding.

Complete Control

Handy handlebar controls let you switch between powered, manual, and hybrid operation as needed, getting you up to 15½ mph on straightaways.

Wheel Size

24 Inch/26 Inch

27.5 Inch

14 Inch

Color

Black/White

Black/Blue/Celadon/Red

Black/Blue/Celadon/Red/Yellow

Material

Carbon Steel

Aluminum

Aluminum

Speed

1 Speed

21 Speed

1 Speed

Motor

250W

350W

250W

Battery

36V 10AH

36V 10AH

36V 6AH

Max Speed

15½ mph (25 km/h)

20 mph (32 km/h)

15½ mph (25 km/h)

Max Range

20 mi. (32 km)

25 mi. (40 km)

15½ mi. (25 km)

Full Recharge

4~6 Hours

5 Hours

4 Hours

Pedal-assisted

✓

✓

✓

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎August 6, 2022

ASIN‏:‎B09C2FTCHF

SAFE AND STURDY: Our electric tricycle features a carbon steel frame, fork, and chassis for ultimate durability. A front & rear braking system compliments the self-balancing design that’s easy to ride – even for people with physical limitations. NOTE: Because of the size and weight of this product, it will ship in 2 separate packages which may arrive at different times.

ADJUSTABLE COMFORT: A high-elasticity bike seat for comfort provides a thoroughly cushioned, adjustable ride. Swept-back handlebars allow a laid-back touring gait. Wheels are made of premium rubber with long service life. Ride in comfort and style!

CONVENIENT CARGO SPACE: Built for shopping and recreation, the large bike basket can carry hefty groceries, dogs, or even work supplies for your daily commute. With max 20 miles on a single charge, there’s no need to worry about running out of power before you get home!

THE CONVENIENCE OF ELECTRIC: Our electric tricycle features an efficient 250W, 36V 10A lithium battery for peak power and speed, achieving 20 miles (32KM) on a single charge. The High-Speed Brushless gear motor easily assists you to travel at speeds up to 15.5 MPH (25km/h).

3 RIDING OPTIONS: With the option to pedal, you can get some exercise by riding it like a traditional bicycle, or simply turn on the motor and run it like a smooth motorcycle.

