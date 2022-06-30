Top 10 Best electric moped Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎66 x 27 x 43 inches; 250 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎ATM 49cc scooter

Date First Available‏:‎September 25, 2012

Manufacturer‏:‎TAO TAO

ASIN‏:‎B009B0O740

Country of Origin‏:‎China

Engine 50cc, 139QMB, Yinxiang

Electric with CARB approved for California with keys start , kick start back up, Twist Throttle, Fully Automatic Street Legal

Tire size(Front/Rear) 3.50-10 Wheel size and type(Front/Rear) 10, Steel

Dimensions(in inches) Assembled(LxWxH): 65.35×26.77×42.13, crated(LxWxH): 66 x18x34, seat height: 30.57, wheelbase:47.05

Certified Technician is required for Assembly, Prepp, Basic care & maintenance and all Technical issues

