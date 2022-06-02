Top 10 Best electric lunch box food heater Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Electric Lunch Box Food Heater – FORABEST 2-In-1 Portable Food Warmer Lunch Box for Car & Home – Leak proof, 2 Compartments, Removable 304 Stainless Steel Container, SS fork & spoon and Carry Bag
- Safe Food Jar Stainless Steel -- BPA free, no PVC, 304 stainless steel, food grade material. Please enjoy this hot food jar without any worries.
- Vacuum Insulation Technology -- Double wall stainless steel, besides, great copper coated insulation and seamless welding technology, great beautiful insulated food jar for hot food & cold food for kids adult for school office.
- Long Time Insulation -- Important Tips: Please pour in hot & cold water to preheat & pre-cool for 5~10 minutes before packing food. Keeps liquids hot & cold for 12 hours, package may vary. Please enjoy your healthy food even outside.
- Wide Mouth with Spoon -- The extra wide mouth can help you easy eating with the shipping stainless steel folding spoon, also easy to fill food into this food jar and clean after use.
- Double Lids Design -- The food grade material outer lid can be used to hold food, also be greater for insulation and leak proof, you will like the food jar with convenient leak proof double lids.
- Premium Lining & Zipper: The lining of lunch bag is made of PEVA foil that won't melt easily when the bag hold something hot, at the same time, we use a high quality zipper which will minimize the possibility of broken zipper.
- Long-Term Insulation: The lunch bag is made of insulated material which can keep foods and drinks cool or warm for more than 5 hours. Besides, the interior lining is made of food grade PEVA foil so you could put your foods into the bag directly. The built-in 6mm EPE foam provides great protection to your containers, foods and drinks.
- Wide-Open-Design: Top of the lunch bag can be opened up to 11.8”x9.1” by strong zipper, which means you can put your lunch container into the bag and taken out of the bag horizontally. Wide open design is for easy access and it can prevent liquids from leaking out of the container and soiling inside the bag, which will saves your cleaning time.
- Large Capacity: 11.8”L*9.1”W*9.1”H. The maximum capacity is 15L, spacy enough to store 24 tins of coke (330ml), or your lunch such as sandwich, salad, snacks, drinks and fruits and so on.
- Durable & Heavy Duty: The exterior of lunch bag is constructed out of 600D water-resistant dirt-proof oxford fabric for durability and water proofing and easy cleaning. Strong linen handles and heavy duty nylon connect by dense stitching that make the bag extremely durable, proud to carry your lunch.
- Fits burrito-sized tortillas
- Microwave-safe
- Great for pancakes and waffles too
- BPA- and Melamine-free
- Made in the USA
- STAYS HOT OR COLD: THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention of hot or cold meals. Keeps the weather out and the delicious in. Soups stay hot for up to 9 hours and cold foods stay cold up to 14 hours
- EXTREMELY DURABLE: High quality 18/8 stainless steel construction is dependable any time of the year, from lunch on-the-go to camping in the wilderness
- SWEAT-PROOF: Exterior stays cools to the touch with hot contents and sweat-proof with cold. THERMOS brand food jars are dishwasher safe, top rack recommended
- SPOON INCLUDED: A full-sized spoon that folds for conveniently storing inside of lid. The insulated lid doubles as a built-in serving bowl
- OTHER CAPACITIES: Love the food jar but looking for a different size? The STAINLESS KING food jar also comes in a 24 ounce and 47 ounce capacity
- HOT FOOD ON THE ROAD: Ideal for cooking healthy dishes, heating frozen boxed meals and warming comfort food while driving, whether you’re a busy carpooling mom, truck driver, delivery person, business traveler, or off-site work crew
- YOUR FOOD, PERFECTLY COOKED: Evenly cooks or reheats fresh or frozen meals - even leftovers - in about an hour without burning or drying out your food
- HEAT YOUR WAY: Compatible with most flat-bottom, sealable containers including glass, plastic, Tupperware, metal, aluminum foil, and cardboard. Accommodates containers up to 8.75” W x 6.75” L x 2.5 H“ or 1.5 quarts of food
- SET IT AND FORGET IT: Requires no monitoring - just place your meal inside, plug it in, and go about your day, whether it’s work or play and enjoy your meal when you are ready for it
- DROP THE MIC: No more overcooked meals, frozen centers, waiting in line or dealing with splattered food; HOTLOGIC is revolutionizing the way you make your meals without the old microwave
Our Best Choice: Electric Lunch Box Food Heater – FORABEST 2-In-1 Portable Food Warmer Lunch Box for Car & Home – Leak proof, 2 Compartments, Removable 304 Stainless Steel Container, SS fork & spoon and Carry Bag
Product Description
About Forabest:
Forabest was founded with a revolutionary mindset out of necessity and circumstance. Our idea was simple: how do we help families and individuals affordably eat healthy on the go, specially during these tough times? Many of us have been forced to adjust our habits to the new norm including the need to social distance which meant having to find new ways to maintain a healthy and safe lifestyle. We provide individuals like front-line workers, teachers, office workers, field drivers and students with exactly that, a safe way to enjoy warm healthy food anytime, anywhere.
We love developing creative solutions to everyday problems and will continue to use business to help regular everyday people meet life’s challenges without compromising quality.
The FORABEST electric lunch box was realized with your safety and convenience in mind
Healthy warm meal anytime anywhere
Dual Use- Heat food safely on the go
The FORABEST Electric Lunch Box comes with a 12V car power cord that allows you to conveniently heat your food in your car or truck while you drive and enjoy a warm meal when you’re ready even on the road. It’s perfect for getaways and long trips
Convenient and accessible for field workers
Whatever your field work is, the FORABEST electric lunch box saves you precious time during your lunch break. Your meal will be hot and ready when you are. No need to waste time looking for a food outlet if you’re in a remote area or a crowded microwave lounge
Portable and helps students eat healthy
Students will appreciate the convenience of having access to warm healthy food in between classes especially when having to move from lecture to lecture and want to avoid crowded cafeterias on a busy schedule. The FORABEST Electric Lunch Box is also portable and easy to carry
Great for picnics and family trips
Whether your passion is long road trips, the outdoors, romantic picnics, family get aways, the FORABEST Electric Lunch Box will come in handy. You will enjoy your delicious healthy food without the need for a detour at a grocery store or fast food outlet
110V/12V for car and home
Take your FORABEST Electric Lunch Box everywhere with these dual use 47 inch power cables that are longer compared to the competition making them safe and more convenient when in use. 12V for car or truck and 110V for home or office
Food grade and safe
The inner 0.45Litre removable plastic container is heat-resistant, safe and made of highest quality food-grade material. It’s perfect for warming up veggies or sauces as well as using for fresh fruit and salad separately
Bonus insulated carry bag
The FORABEST Electric Lunch Box comes with a convenient and elegant insulated carry bag for portability and storage. It’s easy to carry and will keep your car or desk neat and clean when not in use
Durable and easy to clean
The removable 1.5 Liter capacity 304 Stainless steel container and Stainless Steel fork and spoon are safe, durable and easy to clean. They’re dishwasher safe. Please use mild soap and a soft sponge or cloth
WARM HEALTHY MEAL ANYWHERE: No microwave required. Always on the GO and tired of cold or fast food? Now simply plug in and heat up your food with the FORABEST Improved 50W fast heating system electric heating lunch box at home/office or in car/truck using the 110/12V power cables. Enjoy your warm & healthier homemade food.
ELECTRIC LUNCH BOX 2 IN 1: FORABEST heated lunch box package includes 1x electric lunch box, 1x stainless steel spoon & fork, 1x additional plastic compartment, 1x 12V 47 inches power cord for cars/trucks, 1x 110V 47in for home/office use, 1x improved high quality thermal Insulated Bag with internal pocket zipper to store the power cords, Capacity 1.5L.
30 DAYS SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Our food warmer for car and home is leak proof and perfect for soups and stews. It’s made of premium PP material, which is high temperature resistant, durable, 100% safe and easy to use. We offer 30 Days No questions asked guarantee if you are not happy. Contact us!
PORTABLE & EASY TO CLEAN: FORABEST portable microwave for car comes with 304 stainless steel removable container which is easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Please do not wash external lunch box with water.
BUY IT, LOVE IT & GIFT IT: Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your Husband, Boyfriend, Father and Friend or for yourself while on the go, look no further and add this thermal lunch box to CART. They are going to LOVE IT. Add to CART NOW!