Top 10 Best electric lunch box food heater Reviews

About Forabest:

Forabest was founded with a revolutionary mindset out of necessity and circumstance. Our idea was simple: how do we help families and individuals affordably eat healthy on the go, specially during these tough times? Many of us have been forced to adjust our habits to the new norm including the need to social distance which meant having to find new ways to maintain a healthy and safe lifestyle. We provide individuals like front-line workers, teachers, office workers, field drivers and students with exactly that, a safe way to enjoy warm healthy food anytime, anywhere.

We love developing creative solutions to everyday problems and will continue to use business to help regular everyday people meet life’s challenges without compromising quality.

The FORABEST electric lunch box was realized with your safety and convenience in mind



Healthy warm meal anytime anywhere



Dual Use- Heat food safely on the go

The FORABEST Electric Lunch Box comes with a 12V car power cord that allows you to conveniently heat your food in your car or truck while you drive and enjoy a warm meal when you’re ready even on the road. It’s perfect for getaways and long trips

Convenient and accessible for field workers

Whatever your field work is, the FORABEST electric lunch box saves you precious time during your lunch break. Your meal will be hot and ready when you are. No need to waste time looking for a food outlet if you’re in a remote area or a crowded microwave lounge

Portable and helps students eat healthy

Students will appreciate the convenience of having access to warm healthy food in between classes especially when having to move from lecture to lecture and want to avoid crowded cafeterias on a busy schedule. The FORABEST Electric Lunch Box is also portable and easy to carry

Great for picnics and family trips

Whether your passion is long road trips, the outdoors, romantic picnics, family get aways, the FORABEST Electric Lunch Box will come in handy. You will enjoy your delicious healthy food without the need for a detour at a grocery store or fast food outlet

110V/12V for car and home

Take your FORABEST Electric Lunch Box everywhere with these dual use 47 inch power cables that are longer compared to the competition making them safe and more convenient when in use. 12V for car or truck and 110V for home or office

Food grade and safe

The inner 0.45Litre removable plastic container is heat-resistant, safe and made of highest quality food-grade material. It’s perfect for warming up veggies or sauces as well as using for fresh fruit and salad separately

Bonus insulated carry bag

The FORABEST Electric Lunch Box comes with a convenient and elegant insulated carry bag for portability and storage. It’s easy to carry and will keep your car or desk neat and clean when not in use

Durable and easy to clean

The removable 1.5 Liter capacity 304 Stainless steel container and Stainless Steel fork and spoon are safe, durable and easy to clean. They’re dishwasher safe. Please use mild soap and a soft sponge or cloth

WARM HEALTHY MEAL ANYWHERE: No microwave required. Always on the GO and tired of cold or fast food? Now simply plug in and heat up your food with the FORABEST Improved 50W fast heating system electric heating lunch box at home/office or in car/truck using the 110/12V power cables. Enjoy your warm & healthier homemade food.

ELECTRIC LUNCH BOX 2 IN 1: FORABEST heated lunch box package includes 1x electric lunch box, 1x stainless steel spoon & fork, 1x additional plastic compartment, 1x 12V 47 inches power cord for cars/trucks, 1x 110V 47in for home/office use, 1x improved high quality thermal Insulated Bag with internal pocket zipper to store the power cords, Capacity 1.5L.

30 DAYS SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Our food warmer for car and home is leak proof and perfect for soups and stews. It’s made of premium PP material, which is high temperature resistant, durable, 100% safe and easy to use. We offer 30 Days No questions asked guarantee if you are not happy. Contact us!

PORTABLE & EASY TO CLEAN: FORABEST portable microwave for car comes with 304 stainless steel removable container which is easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Please do not wash external lunch box with water.

BUY IT, LOVE IT & GIFT IT: Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for your Husband, Boyfriend, Father and Friend or for yourself while on the go, look no further and add this thermal lunch box to CART. They are going to LOVE IT. Add to CART NOW!