Top 10 Best electric log splitter Reviews

Try to remember when you had 13,000 lbs of log-cracking stress all in the palm of your arms? Immediately rework logs into firewood with the WEN 6.5-Ton Electric powered Log-Splitter with Stand. This unit attributes a powerful 15-amp 2.5 horsepower motor to make easy get the job done of logs up to 10 inches in diameter and 20.5 inches in duration. Put in the offered stand to elevate the cradle 34 inches off of the flooring or assemble the wheels specifically to the human body of the log splitter for a minimal-profile structure that sits instantly on the floor. Forget the hassles and expenses that come with gasoline-driven alternatives. An electric log splitter usually means you will never ever have to get worried about chilly commences or clogged carburetors yet again. With a 20-2nd cycle time, a 14.75-inch cylinder stroke, a 16-sq.-inch thrust plate, and a 5-inch wedge, you will be ready to consider on even the most difficult of woods. Two-handed operation maximizes person basic safety although the fume-no cost structure removes carbon monoxide and other harmful emissions. Simply transport your splitter from the drop to the forest with the onboard pull deal with and the two by no means-flat 5.5-inch wheels. And, simply because it is a WEN solution. a nationwide network of experienced company technicians and a friendly shopper assistance line.

Effective 15A motor presents over 13,000 kilos of log cracking pressure

Use the log splitter with or without having the 34-inch stand relying on person choices

Included pull handle and 5.5-inch under no circumstances-flat wheels make for effortless transportation concerning positions

Electric electrical power indicates no gasoline, no carbon monoxide emissions, and minimal upkeep

Split logs up to 10 inches in diameter and 20.5 inches in duration

