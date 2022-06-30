Top 10 Best electric kettle stainless steel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Boiling Water in Safe, Drinking Water in Healthy!



Dioyano Double Wall Electric Kettles desire to bring you simple and relaxed experience to have your boiled water ready for every moment!

Features

Double Wall Construction Wide-opening LidCool Touch CoatingSeamless Internal WallModern & Simple & ElegantWorry-free Service: Free to contact After-sales Service when you have any questions or problems.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.5L

Operating Power: 1351W

Voltage: 110V

Boil-dry Protection

Over-heating Protection

Material: 304 Stainless steel & BPA-free Cover

Wide Opening for Easily Cleaning

Press the Open Button, the lid opens automatically and gently to prevent hot water spalshing.

The Wide Opening makes it convenient for adding water and easier to reach inside of the electric water pot for compeletely cleaning.

Push Switch Start Heating

Built with Premium Thermostat Dioyano Electric Kettles bring water heating up fast and shut off automatically as water fully boiled .

Under Dual-protetion sysyterm (Boil-dry Protection & Over-heating Protection), the electric hot water boiler will auto shut off when there is no water inside the pot.

Water Boiled in Healthy

Made of Food-grade Material, the electric water kettle always boils water in healthy, ready for your daily drinking, brew-up tea/coffee.

Capacity

1.7L

1.7L

0.8L

1.2L

Voltage

120V

120V

120V

110V

Power

1200W

1500W

1200W

1200W

Boil-dry protection

✓

✓

✓

✓

Auto shut-off

✓

✓

✓

✓

Temperature control

✓

✓

【High Quality】: Built with 304 food-grade stainless steel inside and BPA-free plastic cover outside , the electric tea boiler is cool for touching, without harmful metal substances precipitating in heating, bringing you safer and fresher drinking water.

【Fast Boiling】: The water pot, with 1500W concealed heating element, can quickly heat up water in 3-7mins, 1.5L large capacity can serve around 6 cups of coffee, tea, or any other hot drinks for your family or friends at a time.

【Safety in Use】: Equipped with professional bi-metallic thermostat and boil-dry protection, the tea kettle automatically shut-off when the water is fully boiled or no water detected inside the pot.

【Cordless Design】: The tea kettle is easily lifted from the base, allowing filling and pouring conveniently without the hassle of a power cord, wide-opening of the kettle allows to reach the inner easily for completely cleaning.

Your satisfaction is our top priority. We offers 1 years after-sales service and 1 month replacement risk-free for you. If you have any problems with our kettle, please contact us so that we can solve your issue in time.

So you had known what is the best electric kettle stainless steel in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.