Top 10 Best electric kettle glass Reviews

- SUPERIOR MATERIALS--Your kettle is made with high-quality borosilicate glass, and 304 stainless steel to keep your water safe and tasting pure for years to come
- LARGE MOUTH--Your electric kettle is designed with a wide-open mouth for quick cleanup of any residue or limescale using lemon juice or baking soda
- SAVE YOUR TIME--A great choice to replace your microwave, stove or your old kettle.Enjoy quick boiling times ranging from 3—7 minutes so you can enjoy your coffee, tea, or oatmeal in no time
- COMPLETELY SAFE--No need to watch your kettle while it’s boiling. It automatically shuts off 30 seconds after it finishes boiling, and boil-dry protection prevents the kettle from turning on when there is no water
- CONVENIENT & DETAILED--Specially design the non-drip V-shaped spout and scald-proof lid for easily controlling the flow and preventing scald
- PUREST TASTING WATER - SUPERIOR QUALITY – Made with the finest quality Borosilicate Glass, which lasts a lifetime, 304 stainless steel and heat resistant copolyester for the safest, freshest water. A premium long lasting lid that stays shut when it’s supposed to for years to come, unlike the majority of the others on the market.
- MAXIMUM SAFETY - High quality thermostat controller, auto shut-off within 30s after the water is fully boiling. Boil-dry safety feature where it turns off if it detects there is no water inside. Built with a Heat-Resistant Anti-Slip Grip Handle, no worries of it slipping out of your hands or getting burned while holding it. Will not contaminate liquids.
- FASTEST BOIL - Equipped with bright LED’s which indicate the kettle is heating. The controller with Mueller SpeedBoil circuitry will boil the water lightning fast and be ready to use for tea, oatmeal, coffee, pasta and much more.
- VERSATILITY – Completely Cordless when off the base, the Mueller Ultra Kettle teakettle allows you easy and unobstructed pouring. 360° Clear Rotational Glass Body is perfect for precise measuring of water.
- Made in China
- Electric kettle for quickly boiling water; great for making herbal tea, hot chocolate, instant soups, and more
- Includes a countertop kettle made of glass and steel with a 1.7 liter capacity and a 1500 watt element for fast heating
- Glass carafe with stay-cool handle lifts off the base for cordless serving
- Safety features include auto-shutoff, blue operational lights, and boil dry protection
- Compact design fits easily on a countertop or shelf
- 【1.8 Liter Tea Kettle Electric,Food Grade Material】The electric kettle made from Tempered Borosilicate glass,does not contain harmful substances such as BPA,all the water contact surfaces are constructed of food grade safety material,The bottom heating element is 100% stainless steel which can be effectively heat water.
- 【Auto Shut Off and Boil Dry Protection】Hot water kettle electric equipped with advanced temperature monitoring technology,auto shut-off within 20s after the water is fully boiling,Boil Dry Protection where it turns off if it detects there is no water inside.
- 【Quick Boil Water Kettle】This electric water kettle can boil up to 1.8 liters of water in 6 to 8 minutes,When the water boiler kettle worked,the indicator at the bottom will light up to remind that the heating process is in progress,Perfect match for Coffee and tea.
- 【Wide Mouth Design and Easy to Clean】In order to better use the faucet to receive water,a large opening lid is thoughtfully designed to make it easier to clean the inside of the water kettle. When white dirt is found on the bottom,you can use vinegar or lemon. Soak for 24 hours to remove the scale.
- 【Safer Detailed Design】The handle of the water kettle electric is non-slip and insulated,which helps prevent scalds. The glass is engraved with a water level gauge,the spout is designed with a filter to filter tea leaves.certainly,It can also be used as a electric tea kettle.
- Premium Stainless Steel - 304 food-grade stainless steel inner pot and brushed stainless steel housing. BPA-free food grade materials, removable nylon filter for easy cleaning, easy-to-view water window
- Fast Boil - This 1500W electric kettle has concealed heating elements and can boil up to 1.7 liters of water in 5 to 7 minutes, quicker and safer than a microwave. Start your day with a cup of instant coffee or tea.
- Precise & Safe - With the professional British Strix thermostat controlling system (world's leading thermostat), this kettle can automatically shut-off when the water is boiling. Additionally, it has boil-dry protection
- Friendly Design - Cool touch handle with a simple release button and pop up lid to protect you from accidental burns. 360° swivel base is connected with UL standard power cord for safe usage and convenient storage
- Easy Clean - Use white vinegar, baking soda, water, cleaning bottle brush and microfiber cloth to clean your kettle and keep it looking new.
- Iced tea and iced coffee maker with 2 qt. pitcher capacity; Can brew tea bags or loose tea
- Removable brew basket
- Auto shut-off after cycle is complete. Wattage: 700 watts, Batteries Required: No
- Creates single and double servings
- Programmed cleaning cycle
- CONVENIENT: The 1.7-liter stainless steel Cordless Electric Kettle has 1500-watts for fast heat up and a concealed heating element to prevent mineral buildup. Removable/washable scale filter and boil-dry protection
- CUSTOM CONTROLS: One touch controls, 30-Minute keep warm option, stay-cool nonslip handle, 360-degree swivel power base for a cordless experience and auto safety shutoff
- COOL FUNCTION: 2-minute memory function that allows the kettle to be off the base for 2 minutes without shutting off or losing it’s place in the brewing process
- MUST-HAVE FEATURES: 6 preset heat settings for steeping tea at just the right temperature including blue LED indicator lights and backlit water window
- LIMITED 3-YEAR WARRANTY: Refer to user manual for troubleshooting steps and questions surrounding warranty policies – this product is BPA free
- Electric water kettle with 1.0-liter capacity and 1500 watts of power for fast results (120V-60Hz)
- Cordless design allows for easy filling and serving; Power base with 30-inch power cord for flexible placement, plus cord wrap for compact storage
- Concealed heating element; BPA-free food-contact materials; Removable filter for easy cleaning
- Automatic shutoff with boil-dry protection for safety and peace of mind; Water window for precise filling and checking levels at a glance
- HERE’S THE QUICKEST WAY TO ENJOY YOUR DELICIOUS HOT TEA EVERY SINGLE DAY. Now you don’t have to wait for ages just to have a cup of tea. The Elite Gourmet cordless electric water kettle is here to help you enjoy your sizzling hot cup of tea quickly and easily. Just pour some water in the 1-liter tank and select the temperature. It’s that simple.
- 100% BPA-FREE PREMIUM DESIGN MEETS EXCELLENT CRAFTSMANSHIP, the results will exceed even your highest expectations. Our sturdy electric kettle with an elegant blue LED illuminated interior is here to make your life easier and add a touch of modern luxury to your countertop.
- CORDLESS & PORTABLE: The glass kettle lifts on and off the 360º swivel base comfortably without burdensome cords. This easily makes the water kettle portable to pour and serve away from the kitchen wherever hot water is needed.
- NO MORE MESSY ACCIDENTS OR SPILLS thanks to the large pouring spout that features a mesh filter for perfect, spill-proof pours. Plus, you can finally enjoy your aromatic tea, refreshing coffee or delicious hot cocoa anytime you want. With a capacity of 1-liters (or 4.2 cups) you’ll always have enough hot water for your tea, instant noodles, soups or other recipes.
- SO EASY & CONVENIENT THAT EVERYONE CAN USE IT without any hassle. The auto shut-off function will make sure that the kettle is turned off when the water starts boiling, so you don’t have to worry about it. Just set it and forget it.
- Boils Water in Flash – This electric kettle operates on 1100W (120V) and boils a full 1.7L of water in minutes! It is 50% more efficient than traditional stovetop kettles in reducing your daily electricity use.
- Cleanest Drinking Water – This fast-heating boiler is BPA-free! You’ll be sure that what you’ll get is a clean drinking water that’s safe for you and your kids.
- Fire Safety Feature – This one is equipped with auto shut-off feature and boil-dry protection technology. It shuts off on its own when the kettle has reached its boiling temperature and switches off the heating element when there is no water in the kettle.
- Durability with Style – The Ovente kettles are famous for their durability and style. Not only does it look great with its trendy colors, it is designed to last long too! It has a stainless steel concealed heating element that extends your kettle’s life, compared with non-concealed ones that deteriorate faster.
- US-based Customer Service lets you buy with confidence. Ovente warranties that the product shall be free from defects in material and workmanship under normal use and conditions, for 2 years from the original purchase date.
Ovente Portable Electric Glass Kettle 1.5 Liter with Blue LED Light and Stainless Steel Base, Fast Heating Countertop Tea Maker Hot Water Boiler with Auto Shut-Off & Boil Dry Protection, White KG83W
Enjoy the cleanest, freshest drinking water in a flash.
The Ovente KG83 Series Electric Kettles are our best sellers for a reason. Their unique, modern, and stylish design looks great on any countertop and comes in 8 eye-catching colors: black, white, red, green, orange, pink, purple, and maroon. A halo of blue LED lights beautifully illuminates the pot when it’s in use, so it’s not only practical, but very attractive to look at. With its 1.5-liter capacity, 1100-Watts of power, and high quality stainless steel/borosilicate glass construction, this handy kettle can quickly bring water to a rolling boil in less than 7 minutes (at maximum level). In a matter of minutes, hot water will be ready to use for instant coffee, tea, hot cereal, instant macaroni, soup, or oatmeal. It’s also proven to be 50% more efficient than traditional stovetops in reducing your daily electricity use, which helps save you money.
Convenient, safe, and helps you become the healthiest you can be.
This kettle features a stainless steel concealed heating element to help prevent extra objectionable mineral deposits such as nickel found in your drinking water. It also features a flip-back lid that opens with one touch, and an adjustable opening wide enough to fit your fist for convenient filling and cleaning. For safety purposes, it’s equipped with Automatic Shut-Off upon boiling and Boil-Dry Protection Technology which automatically shuts off the kettle when no water is in the carafe. It also comes with a secure locking lid, LED indicator lights, a washable filter, and a comfortable stay-cool handle and button. It’s also easy to store—its 30 inch cord wraps neatly into its base for a clutter-free space.
Specifications:
-Wattage: 1100-Watts
-Material: High-Grade Stainless Steel, High Quality Borosilicate Glass, BPA-Free Plastic
Note: Electric kettles may reach boiling faster at higher altitudes due to the fluctuation of boiling points.
**CAUTION: KETTLE BODY MAY BE EXTREMELY HOT DURING OPERATION. PLEASE BE EXTRA CAREFUL AND USE THE COOL-TOUCH HANDLE TO AVOID BURNS.**
Combining Style & Durability – Taking the #1 spot from our best-selling products, the Ovente KG83 Kettle Series is loved by our customers across the USA for its aesthetics, durability, and functionality. It has a halo of blue LED lights that illuminate the kettle when it’s in use, and it’s made with heat-tempered, stain-resistant borosilicate glass and stainless steel to last long!
For Those who Need it Fast– Need a quick sip of coffee before you head to work? This electric kettle operates on 1100W (120V) and boils a full 1.5L pot of water in 7 minutes or less! It is 50% more efficient than traditional stovetop kettles in reducing your daily electricity use.
Eco-Friendly – This fast-heating boiler is BPA-free, and its heating element is stainless steel and concealed. You’ll be sure that what you’ll get is a clean drinking water that’s safe for you and your kids.
Auto Shut Off – This one is equipped with auto shut-off feature and boil-dry protection technology: It shuts off on its own when the kettle has reached its boiling temperature and switches off the stainless steel concealed heating element when there is no water in the kettle.
US-based Customer Service lets you buy with confidence. Ovente warranties that the product shall be free from defects in material and workmanship under normal use and conditions, for 2 years from the original purchase date.
