Top 10 Best electric kettle glass Reviews

Theare our best sellers for a reason. Their unique, modern, and stylish design looks great on any countertop and comes inblack, white, red, green, orange, pink, purple, and maroon. A halo of blue LED lights beautifully illuminates the pot when it's in use, so it's not only practical, but very attractive to look at. With itsand high qualityconstruction, this handy kettle can quickly bring water to a rolling boil in less than 7 minutes (at maximum level). In a matter of minutes, hot water will be ready to use for instant coffee, tea, hot cereal, instant macaroni, soup, or oatmeal. It's also proven to be 50% more efficient than traditional stovetops in reducing your daily electricity use, which helps save you money.

Convenient, safe, and helps you become the healthiest you can be.

This kettle features a stainless steel concealed heating element to help prevent extra objectionable mineral deposits such as nickel found in your drinking water. It also features a flip-back lid that opens with one touch, and an adjustable opening wide enough to fit your fist for convenient filling and cleaning. For safety purposes, it’s equipped with Automatic Shut-Off upon boiling and Boil-Dry Protection Technology which automatically shuts off the kettle when no water is in the carafe. It also comes with a secure locking lid, LED indicator lights, a washable filter, and a comfortable stay-cool handle and button. It’s also easy to store—its 30 inch cord wraps neatly into its base for a clutter-free space.

Specifications:

-Wattage: 1100-Watts

-Material: High-Grade Stainless Steel, High Quality Borosilicate Glass, BPA-Free Plastic

Note: Electric kettles may reach boiling faster at higher altitudes due to the fluctuation of boiling points.

**CAUTION: KETTLE BODY MAY BE EXTREMELY HOT DURING OPERATION. PLEASE BE EXTRA CAREFUL AND USE THE COOL-TOUCH HANDLE TO AVOID BURNS.**

Combining Style & Durability – Taking the #1 spot from our best-selling products, the Ovente KG83 Kettle Series is loved by our customers across the USA for its aesthetics, durability, and functionality. It has a halo of blue LED lights that illuminate the kettle when it’s in use, and it’s made with heat-tempered, stain-resistant borosilicate glass and stainless steel to last long!

For Those who Need it Fast– Need a quick sip of coffee before you head to work? This electric kettle operates on 1100W (120V) and boils a full 1.5L pot of water in 7 minutes or less! It is 50% more efficient than traditional stovetop kettles in reducing your daily electricity use.

Eco-Friendly – This fast-heating boiler is BPA-free, and its heating element is stainless steel and concealed. You’ll be sure that what you’ll get is a clean drinking water that’s safe for you and your kids.

Auto Shut Off – This one is equipped with auto shut-off feature and boil-dry protection technology: It shuts off on its own when the kettle has reached its boiling temperature and switches off the stainless steel concealed heating element when there is no water in the kettle.

US-based Customer Service lets you buy with confidence. Ovente warranties that the product shall be free from defects in material and workmanship under normal use and conditions, for 2 years from the original purchase date.

