Top 10 Best electric hot water heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

OVERVIEW:

Equipped with smart self-modulation and patent heating system, ECOTOUCH 9kW electric tankless water heater provides you real-time adjustable hot water without waiting for preheating, bringing 99.8% optimal energy efficiency to cut electricity bill for you.

Heating up 1.5GPM water from 67℉ to 106℉, it is a perfect solution for kitchen & bathroom sinks, dishwasher and washing machine and you could use it for shower purpose in Southern US.

MULTIPLE SAFETY PROTECTIONS:

Over temperature protection

Dry heating protection

Leakage protection

Water and electricity line separated

ETL Approval

KINDLY NOTE:

1.The unit is mainly for sinks ,dishwashers and washing machines. Shower purpose only applies to southern area of the United States.

2.Recommended to install a filter at the inlet to extend the service life of the water heater.

3.The tankless water heater should be installed professionally.

4.Please read instruction manual carefully prior to installation and use!

5.We will do best to serve and help at anytime necessary.

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

1X ECO90S 9kW Instant Water Heater

1X Instruction Manual

1X Installation Accessories

INNOVATION, OPTIMIZATION, ENERGY-SAVING



With rich experience of 20 years in appliances industry, ECOTOUCH Appliances is associated with advanced technology, quality craftsmanship, reliability and attractive features design, which offers brand new life style of being easy, efficient and enthusiastic.

We are dedicated to innovating and offering user-friendly & energy saving appliances that base on extensive consumer research and follow stringent quality standards, meeting your requirements at the very best value for your budget.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Color: White

Voltage: 240V~60Hz

Wattage: 9kW

Required Circuit Breaker : 1x 2-Pole 40 AMP

Min Wire Size: 8 AWG/2 with Grounding

Max. Amperage: 37.5A

Minimum Water Flow to Activate: 0.5 Gallon/min

Operating Water Pressure: 2.9PSI-87PSI

Water Connection : 1/2″ NPT

Dimensions, Weight: 15.74″ (H) x 10.24″ (W) x 2.05″ (D)，12Ibs

Tankless Electric Water Heater, Efficient & Instant Water Heater For Multiple Use Purposes

Featuring micro-computer control and patent heating technology, the modern sleek ECO90S point-of-use tankless water heater provides you instant and endless water. It comes with optimal thermal efficiency of 99.8% and minimum energy cost. Gain hot water at anytime you need, at the same time and cut your electrical bill from a tank water heater.

Designed with sturdy structure and sleek appearance, ECOTOUCH ECO90 tankless water heater is a perfect solution for kitchen & bathroom sinks, dishwasher and washing machine and you could use it for shower purpose in Southern US

Multi-purpose On Demand Electric Water Heater



24 Hours Instant Endless Hot Water Supply

The on demand tankless water heater offers hot water instantly as you turn on it. 0.5-1.5 gallon per minute is sufficient to activate the water heater. And the outlet water temp achieves 116°F easily. It heats up when water passes through the unit, instead of storing hot water like a tank type water heater, thus, no waiting for preheating and get hot water at anytime you need.

Smart Adjust Modulation, Energy-saving

Comes with micro-computer control and patent heating technology for stable temp outlet, the on demand electric tankless water heater adjusts power input based on flow rate and temp setting in real time. As water flow reduces, power input decreases, thus you still get ideal, comfortable out temp instead of scalding hot water. Optimal energy efficiency 99.8% saves considerable electricity charge per year.

Compact Design, Easy Installation

Wall-mounted design frees up floor space for storage. Its compact size allows for installation in bathroom, kitchen and storage room, no venting is required. Easy installation with brackets, standard pipe fitting of 1/2″ NPT and 8AWG power cord(fixed to the unit) ,it is easy for you to finish the installation under the guidance of installation manual.

3 Smart Steps for Choosing Tankless Water Heater Electric



It is important to figure out your average inlet water temperature, this determines if you can get hot water of desired temp from the hot water heater. Outlet water temp equals inlet water temp plus temp raise(by the tankless hot water heater).

Check the chart to figure out the flow rate advised for your area and the corresponding outlet water temp, to see if it meets your need. For example, if inlet water in your area is 67℉, you are able to get 1.5GPM hot water @ 106℉, if you reduce water flow, you are able to get more than 106℉,correspondingly.

Determining specs and electrical infrastructure is important, because without the correct infrastructure, your electric hot water may not fit into your breaker panel and work properly. Please make sure these information before purchase and installation.

【HOT WATER: INSTANT&ENDLESS】 With 9kW tankless water heater electric ECO90, you can easily get sufficient hot water of even 116℉or higher. Instead of storing water and long time heating, ECO90S electric tankless water heater provides you no waiting instant hot water, nor temperature fluctuations, bringing you instant hot and excellent experience of comfort anytime you want.

【INTELLIGENT SELF MODULATION】 As water flow reduces, power input decreases: ECO90S electric hot water heater intelligently adjusts power input and water temp in real time, which gets you the ideal temp and comfortable hot water. Better still, smart self modulation makes the on demand hot water heater achieve 99.8% optimal energy efficiency, thus, it will help cut the electricity bill for you.

【UPGRADED HEATING SYSTEM】Featuring micro-computer control and patent heating technology, ECO90S electric tankless water heater perfectly achieves water heating, keeps outlet temp stable at your need, and promises no “cold water sandwiching”. Unique heating element avoids any corrosion inside pipes so as to extend service lifespan of the unit.

【SAFE AND DURABLE】Applied with multiple protection devices, every piece ECO90S tankless water heater goes through strict tests to ensure 100% safety. Inner water and electricity lines are designed to run separately so as to avoid leakage risk. Approval by ETL and qualifies for UL, you can expect outstanding performance for years to come.

【CONVENIENT USE】The ECO90S tankless electric water heater comes with digital display & touch control panel so temp setting is an easy job. It’s space-saving, measuring（H x W x D）: 15.4″ x 10.3″ x 2″. Plus it has a stylish, modern design that blends in any decor. Please verify it is the right size for you: [email protected](240V only); pipes fittings: 1/2″ NPT.