Top 10 Best electric hot water heater Reviews

Top 10 Best electric hot water heater in 2023 Comparison Table
Tankless Water Heater Electric ECOTOUCH 9KW 240V on Demand Water Heater Self-Modulating Instant Hot Water Heater Point Of Use Water Heater ECO90 White
Top 10 Best electric hot water heater in 2023 Comparison Table
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 17 x 17 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used. Save up to 50% in water heating costs according to the Department of Energy
- EcoSmart ECO 27 Sizing; Refer to the sizing map. Requires 3x40 AMP Double Pole Breaker, 27-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for whole home applications; provides between 2.7 and 6.5 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Warranty and Certifications; Limited Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger and element; UL-499 certified; ETL Listed
- Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates
- Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire
- For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended
- This product is recommended for use with a single sink only. Do not use with a shower or multiple fixtures.
- This unit operates at 220 volts and one should not use a plug while installing. This product is hard wired
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Heating elements are durable and are threaded for easy replacement
- Activation Flow - 0.3 GPM
- Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW - 3.5 kW
- Connection Fittings 1/2" NPT
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater only heats when necessary to conserve energy; For the latest in non-condensing technology and a cleaner layout that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE160eP model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Propane Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 6.5 GPM (5 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Enhanced scale detection helps prevent serious, long-term damage to unit; Includes 15-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
- Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
- Manufactured in United States
- Pipe Fittings:3/4 inch NPT
- Required Breaker:4 x 40 A
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 4 GPM that activates only on demand and no pilot light needed, reducing energy consumption
- Sleek, modern design with black tempered glass front panel featuring an easy to use LED display controls
- Features fully automatic temperature controls with an energy saving mode and child lock technology
- Safe electronic ignition system; Plugs into standard 110v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and comes with horizontal venting allowing for a convenient and quick installation
- Set the knob on the front cover and enjoy water temperatures between 86DegreeF (30DegreeC) and 125DegreeF (52DegreeC)
- The three years parts warranty is unique in the industry
- Due to its small dimensions and attractive housing the DHC-E can be left unconcealed in many applications
- Lifetime warranty
- Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
- Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
- Patented Self Modulating Technology and design.Activation flow 0.3 GPM
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
Our Best Choice: Tankless Water Heater Electric ECOTOUCH 9KW 240V on Demand Water Heater Self-Modulating Instant Hot Water Heater Point Of Use Water Heater ECO90 White
Product Description
OVERVIEW:
Equipped with smart self-modulation and patent heating system, ECOTOUCH 9kW electric tankless water heater provides you real-time adjustable hot water without waiting for preheating, bringing 99.8% optimal energy efficiency to cut electricity bill for you.
Heating up 1.5GPM water from 67℉ to 106℉, it is a perfect solution for kitchen & bathroom sinks, dishwasher and washing machine and you could use it for shower purpose in Southern US.
MULTIPLE SAFETY PROTECTIONS:
Over temperature protection
Dry heating protection
Leakage protection
Water and electricity line separated
ETL Approval
KINDLY NOTE:
1.The unit is mainly for sinks ,dishwashers and washing machines. Shower purpose only applies to southern area of the United States.
2.Recommended to install a filter at the inlet to extend the service life of the water heater.
3.The tankless water heater should be installed professionally.
4.Please read instruction manual carefully prior to installation and use!
5.We will do best to serve and help at anytime necessary.
PACKAGE INCLUDES:
1X ECO90S 9kW Instant Water Heater
1X Instruction Manual
1X Installation Accessories
INNOVATION, OPTIMIZATION, ENERGY-SAVING
With rich experience of 20 years in appliances industry, ECOTOUCH Appliances is associated with advanced technology, quality craftsmanship, reliability and attractive features design, which offers brand new life style of being easy, efficient and enthusiastic.
We are dedicated to innovating and offering user-friendly & energy saving appliances that base on extensive consumer research and follow stringent quality standards, meeting your requirements at the very best value for your budget.
SPECIFICATIONS:
Color: White
Voltage: 240V~60Hz
Wattage: 9kW
Required Circuit Breaker : 1x 2-Pole 40 AMP
Min Wire Size: 8 AWG/2 with Grounding
Max. Amperage: 37.5A
Minimum Water Flow to Activate: 0.5 Gallon/min
Operating Water Pressure: 2.9PSI-87PSI
Water Connection : 1/2″ NPT
Dimensions, Weight: 15.74″ (H) x 10.24″ (W) x 2.05″ (D)，12Ibs
Tankless Electric Water Heater, Efficient & Instant Water Heater For Multiple Use Purposes
Featuring micro-computer control and patent heating technology, the modern sleek ECO90S point-of-use tankless water heater provides you instant and endless water. It comes with optimal thermal efficiency of 99.8% and minimum energy cost. Gain hot water at anytime you need, at the same time and cut your electrical bill from a tank water heater.
Designed with sturdy structure and sleek appearance, ECOTOUCH ECO90 tankless water heater is a perfect solution for kitchen & bathroom sinks, dishwasher and washing machine and you could use it for shower purpose in Southern US
Multi-purpose On Demand Electric Water Heater
24 Hours Instant Endless Hot Water Supply
The on demand tankless water heater offers hot water instantly as you turn on it. 0.5-1.5 gallon per minute is sufficient to activate the water heater. And the outlet water temp achieves 116°F easily. It heats up when water passes through the unit, instead of storing hot water like a tank type water heater, thus, no waiting for preheating and get hot water at anytime you need.
Smart Adjust Modulation, Energy-saving
Comes with micro-computer control and patent heating technology for stable temp outlet, the on demand electric tankless water heater adjusts power input based on flow rate and temp setting in real time. As water flow reduces, power input decreases, thus you still get ideal, comfortable out temp instead of scalding hot water. Optimal energy efficiency 99.8% saves considerable electricity charge per year.
Compact Design, Easy Installation
Wall-mounted design frees up floor space for storage. Its compact size allows for installation in bathroom, kitchen and storage room, no venting is required. Easy installation with brackets, standard pipe fitting of 1/2″ NPT and 8AWG power cord(fixed to the unit) ,it is easy for you to finish the installation under the guidance of installation manual.
3 Smart Steps for Choosing Tankless Water Heater Electric
It is important to figure out your average inlet water temperature, this determines if you can get hot water of desired temp from the hot water heater. Outlet water temp equals inlet water temp plus temp raise(by the tankless hot water heater).
Check the chart to figure out the flow rate advised for your area and the corresponding outlet water temp, to see if it meets your need. For example, if inlet water in your area is 67℉, you are able to get 1.5GPM hot water @ 106℉, if you reduce water flow, you are able to get more than 106℉,correspondingly.
Determining specs and electrical infrastructure is important, because without the correct infrastructure, your electric hot water may not fit into your breaker panel and work properly. Please make sure these information before purchase and installation.
【HOT WATER: INSTANT&ENDLESS】 With 9kW tankless water heater electric ECO90, you can easily get sufficient hot water of even 116℉or higher. Instead of storing water and long time heating, ECO90S electric tankless water heater provides you no waiting instant hot water, nor temperature fluctuations, bringing you instant hot and excellent experience of comfort anytime you want.
【INTELLIGENT SELF MODULATION】 As water flow reduces, power input decreases: ECO90S electric hot water heater intelligently adjusts power input and water temp in real time, which gets you the ideal temp and comfortable hot water. Better still, smart self modulation makes the on demand hot water heater achieve 99.8% optimal energy efficiency, thus, it will help cut the electricity bill for you.
【UPGRADED HEATING SYSTEM】Featuring micro-computer control and patent heating technology, ECO90S electric tankless water heater perfectly achieves water heating, keeps outlet temp stable at your need, and promises no “cold water sandwiching”. Unique heating element avoids any corrosion inside pipes so as to extend service lifespan of the unit.
【SAFE AND DURABLE】Applied with multiple protection devices, every piece ECO90S tankless water heater goes through strict tests to ensure 100% safety. Inner water and electricity lines are designed to run separately so as to avoid leakage risk. Approval by ETL and qualifies for UL, you can expect outstanding performance for years to come.
【CONVENIENT USE】The ECO90S tankless electric water heater comes with digital display & touch control panel so temp setting is an easy job. It’s space-saving, measuring（H x W x D）: 15.4″ x 10.3″ x 2″. Plus it has a stylish, modern design that blends in any decor. Please verify it is the right size for you: [email protected](240V only); pipes fittings: 1/2″ NPT.