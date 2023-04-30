Top 10 Best electric hot water bottle Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Basic Information:

• Product Name: USB Hot Water Bottle

• Material: Lint

• Style: Hot Water Bottle

• Size: One size

• Color: Grey, green

What’s in the box?

• 1*USB Hot Water Bottle

Main Features:

—Graphene heatsing, safety and portable

—The water and electricity separation design

—Perfect gift for kids and girlfriend

—Can be used for many occasions, home and office

—Soft flannel cover, dirt-resistant and washable, not lint

—Our thermal hot water bottles will prepare a warm and wonderful sleep atmosphere for you

—One cozy gift for your mother, father, children, friends in Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year’s Day

Note:

• Our product may have a slight difference with the picture, due to the different monitor and photography light! Please understanding, thanks a lot!

• There be 1-2cm errors is normal in size due to the manual measurement!

• You can also enjoy 90 days money back satisfaction guarantee.If you have any questions about the product, please firstly contact with us, we will try our best to solve.

Package Dimensions‏:‎10.51 x 6.97 x 1.85 inches; 3.53 Ounces

Department‏:‎Womens

Date First Available‏:‎November 19, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎RUIXIB

ASIN‏:‎B08NVK5L4X

▶USB CONNTECTION: USB power supply, three – gear temperature adjustment, one minute speed heat. Rechargeable design means that don’t need pouring boiling water into water bottle, saving water, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly

▶RELIEVING BODY PAIN: A warming bag for hands, feet or body, can be used to warm up your bed before going to bed and provide soothing back pain relief, or comfort from period pain, muscle relaxation and comfort use

▶WIDELY USE FOR YOU: Power bank is convenient, and warm you everywhere indoor or outdoor. Portable and foldable, it can be taken on board airplanes and on trip, also fit for office work or home use

▶IDEAL FESTIVAL GIFTS: The hot water bottle is a perfect gift for your family members and friends in Christmas, birthday or special festivals, not only warm your hand, feet and body in cold weather, also keep your heart and spirit more warm

So you had known what is the best electric hot water bottle in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.