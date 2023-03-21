Top 10 Best electric heaters for the home Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Why You Choose NUMIFUN Electric Digital Heater?



Intelligent Thermostat: when the room temperature reached your setting temperature, it will stop. When the room temperature is lower than your setting temperature, it will turn on automatically.Remote Control: hassle free to control this portable heater for room without leaving your warm bed or sofa during cold winter.Digital Temperature Setting: you can set your desired temperature 60-95℉(5℉ each step) accordingly.Digital Timer Setting: this energy efficient space heater with 1-8H timer timer setting, it can help to save your electric bills.Three Modes Setting, this electric space heater with High heating mode (1500W) and Low heating mode (900W) for warmth in cold winter.Fan function to circulates air, so this heater can be used in various situations.

PTC Ceramic Plate – Safer & Longer lasting

More energy efficient

No bright light (no disturb while you are sleeping)

Long working life

Maitain comfortable warmth

Heating up quickly within 2 seconds

NUMIFUN Portable Space Heater



Your Warm Guardian in Cold Winter.

ETL Approved, the ETL mark is proof of product compliance to North American safety standards.All our material used are strictly comply with the standard, it’s total safety for your use.

SPECIFICATION

Product Size：7.6*6.5*10.6 Inches

Temperature Set: 60-95℉(5℉ each step）

Timmer Set: 1-8H Timer

Three Modes: Fan/900W/1500W

Oscillation:70°

Power: 120V AC,60Hz

Remote control: Yes

Wide Oscillating

The portable heater with 70°oscillation function provides you warm or cool wind widely and evenly.

Invisible Carry Handle

The small electric heater with carrying handle, making it very convenient to carry and move.

Safety Fencelike Design

The ceramic space heater with fencelike design prevents fingers from getting through to the blade.It’s safe for your children and pets.

Tip-over Protection

This electric garage heater will shut off when tipped forward or backward.

Over-heating Protection

This heater for indoor use will automatically shut off when the heater internal components reach a certain temperature that could cause overheat and possible fire.

Fire-proof Design

The material of this heater with remote control is fireproof by ETL certified,safety for use.

Warm Every Space You Live!



👍【DIGITAL CONTROL WITH LED DISPLAY】: The energy efficient digital heater is equipped with temperature setting (60-95℉) and timer setting (1H-8H). Design wtih digital thermostat, this small heater can auto shut off when the room temperature reached the setting temperature. While the room temperature is lower than the setting temperature, it will work on automatically. 【Kindly Reminding】: The LED display your set temperature, not the current room temperature.

👍【INSTANT HEAT WITHIN 3 SECONDS】: This space heater for office with PTC heating element, the latest technology in portable heaters and provides a faster, safer and more energy efficient method of heating than traditional indoor heaters. No need to preheat. Turn on this space heater, it will heat up instantly and drive the cold winter away.

👍【THREE MODES & QUIET】: The digital space heater for bedroom designed with 3 modes: 1.High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat (900-watt ), 3. Fan Only. With the low noise about 50db when it is working, it will not disturb your sleeping, resting, reading, working.

👍【OSCILLATION & PORATABLE】：This oscilllating room heater is with 70°oscillation, provide you warm or cool wind widely and evenly. The portable heater also comes with a invisible carrying handle on the back, making it very convenient to carry and move.

👍【HASSEL FREE REMOTE CONTROL】: The fan heater with remote control for large room, perfects for living room, office, baby room or dining room. Help you to control it without leaving the comfort of your chair or bed.

👍【MULTIPLE SAFETY】: This small space heater is very safety. 1.Automatic overheat system will shuts the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2.TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off unite when tipped forward or backward.3. Power indicate light can lets you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4.ETL certified

So you had known what is the best electric heaters for the home in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.