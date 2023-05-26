Top 10 Best electric guitar tuner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Convenient and unobtrusive, the FCT-2 multi-operate clip-on tuner helps ensure your instrument is always in tune, even on darkish phases. Its handles noisy environments with relieve thanks to its crafted-in vibration sensor. The coloration Lcd display's quick-to-go through needle indicates how close to pitch each and every take note is, and moves to the heart of the display screen as soon as the take note is in tune. The FCT-2's twin-hinge style makes it possible for you to mount the tuner on either facet of your instrument's headstock.

Guitar, Bass, Ukulele, Violin and Chromatic tuning modes

Coloration Liquid crystal display monitor with quick-to-browse tuning needle

Tuning Range B0 – B7 A440 calibration

Features CR2032 battery

