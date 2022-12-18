Top 10 Best electric guitar gig bag Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Comfortable Handle Grip

2cm thickened sponge soft side handle helps avoid pain caused by holding for a long time

Multiple Protection

Sponge padded bottom cushion protects electric guitar from shock, collision and damage during transportation

Breathable Design

2 shoulder straps are made of ventilated soft fabric, comfortable to carry and help distract weight on your shoulders

Donner electric bass guitar gig bag is designed basing on 47 Inch standard size electric bass guitar physical structure, suitable for electric bass guitars size below 47 Inch. Made of 600d wearable oxford material and waterproof nonwovens interior fabric, Donner bass guitar case has better lifespan than other electric bass guitar cases in the market. Large capacity front pocket can easily store daily things, such as music sheet/documents and small items, such as CD, strings, cables, capo, tuner etc. Donner bass guitar gig bag is equipped with premium quality two-way metal zippers, which slide very smoothly, not easily get stuck or break. Donner padded bass guitar case has dual adjustable backpack shoulder straps and a padded carry handle to ensure it easily carry and convenient to use.

Specifications

Color: Black

Exterior Material: Superior 600D Oxford

Interior Fabric: Waterproof Nonwovens

Interior Protection: 0.3inch Sponge Pad

Shoulder Strap: Two Adjustable Straps

Carry Handle: Thicken Sponge Handle

Zipper: Two-way Zippers

Suitable For: 47 Inch Electric Bass Guitar

Size

47*16*3.3 Inch

47.6*16*3.3 Inch

Compatibility

43 Inch electric bass guitar

43 Inch electric bass guitar

Padding Thickness

0.3 Inch

0.5 Inch

Pocket Amounts

1

3

Material

Water-resistant 600D Nylon Oxford

Water-resistant 600D Nylon Oxford

Dual Shoulder Straps

✓

✓

Dual Zippers

✓

✓

Shockproof Bottom

✓

✓

Neck Fasten Strap

✓

/

Top Loop Hanger

✓

/

Lightweight Easy Carrying: Bag size: 47*16*3.3 Inch. Design for your 47 Inch or full size electric bass guitar. Donner bass guitar case has 2 adjustable backpack shoulder straps and a padded comfortable side carry handle to ensure convenient carry for home storage, daily commute or travel

Large-capacity Pocket for Music Essentials: Large front pocket holds various music stuffs, such as music sheet or documents, CD, strings, cables, capo, tuner, notes, strings, pencils, picks, etc

Durable Dual Zipper Pullers: Well-made metal zippers could two-way slide very smoothly and not easily get stuck or break

All Donner Products are Built to Last: We provide 1 year manufacturer’s warranty and world class customer service, you can rest assured to buy our products

So you had known what is the best electric guitar gig bag in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.