Top 10 Best electric guitar case Reviews

Product Description

Model Number

P202-1

P209

P186

P176

P150

E177

Product Name

Electric Bass Guitar Gig Bag Gray

Electric Guitar Case

Acoustic Guitar Bag Bohemia

Reinforced Acoustic Guitar Bag

Acoustic Guitar Bag Brown

Acoustic Guitar Bag Black

Padding Thickness

0.3inch/8mm

—

0.65in/16mm

0.8inch/20mm

0.5inch/13mm

0.3inch/8mm

Number of Pocket

2

1

5

5

6

2

Fits for

Precision and Jazz Bass Style Bass Guitars

Electric Guitars(exclude bass guitars)

40 41 42 inch Acoustic Guitar

39 40 41 inch Acoustic Guitar

40 41 42 inch Acoustic Guitar

39 40 41 inch Acoustic Guitar

Dimension

49 x 15.7 x 2.4inch

40.5″x13.8″x2.4″

43.3 x 17.7 x 4.9 inch

42.5 x 18.5 x 4.9 inch

43.5 x 17.9 x 4.7 inch

42.3 x 16.5 x 4.7 inch

6mm Padding Throughout: This black CAHAYA padded electric guitar bag focus on basic storage and carrying need, defending your gear against in-home accidents as well as light-travel nicks, scuffs and scratches, also the sturdy zipper and rubber shockproof base protect the guitar well.

Guitar Neck Strap: durable neck strap secures guitar in place, reinforced interior cloth at headstock resist daily wear and makes this bag last longer.

Large Front Pocket: hold A4 and US letter size music sheets books, tablet, smartphone as well as small stuff such as tuners, strings, cables, picks, guitar straps.

Dual Adjustable Backpack Straps + 2 Convenient Grip Handles: provide multiple ways of carrying. Back hanger loop can be hung on the wall for decoration when not in use.

