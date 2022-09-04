Top 10 Best electric guitar amplifier Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

This Austin Bazaar bundle includes an instrument cable, a 24 pack of guitar picks, and an Austin Bazaar polishing cloth. All of the basic accessories in one convenient box will get you rocking out with your Orange Crush Mini.

The Orange Crush Mini has been redesigned to give you classic Orange tone in a small, lightweight amplifier. Whether warming up backstage on the road, at practice, or in your bedroom, the Crush Mini is the perfect companion.

The redesigned control panel gives you full tonal control with gain, shape and volume. Backing off the gain and pushing the volume up results in British crunch, while pushing the gain up will give you searing high gain. The shape control, like the Micro Dark, cuts or boosts the mids, giving fat mids through to scooped tones.

​AMPLIFIER ADD-ONS

This bundle includes an instrument cable and a 24 pack of guitar picks. Keep your instrument free of dust and debris with an Austin Bazaar polishing cloth.

​SPEAKER OUTPUT

Plugging a cabinet into the speaker output turns the Micro Crush into an amplifier for your cabinet.

​VERSATILE, SIMPLE CONTROLS

The Crush Mini uses three controls: volume, shape and gain. Giving you a wide range of tones; The gain can be backed off and the volume pushed up to gain crunch tones. Then the gain brought in more to add more high gain distortion, with the shape being used to fatten or scoop your sound.

​HEADPHONE OUTPUT





Connecting headphones disengages the speaker output for silent practice.

​BUILT-IN TUNER



A simple, easy to read, built in tuner, makes the Crush Mini a great all-in-one amplifier.

​AUX-IN



Play along to your music with the Aux-In input, to give you a portable practice rig.

FEATURES: GUITAR LEAD ACTIVATED POWER ON, INTEGRATED TUNER, 3.5MM HEADPHONE JACK, 8 OHM JACK FOR EXTERNAL SPEAKER, 3.5MM AUX IN JACK

CONTROLS (RIGHT TO LEFT): INPUT, GAIN, SHAPE, VOLUME, HEADPHONE JACK (BELOW) INTEGRATED CHROMATIC TUNER.

FINISH OPTIONS:ORANGE BASKETWEAVE VINYL

OUTPUT POWER: 3 WATTS; INTERNAL 9 V BATTERY (SUPPLIED) OR 9V CENTRE NEGATIVE POWER SUPPLY (NOT SUPPLIED)

UNBOXED DIMENSIONS (W X H X D): 15 × 14.5 X 8.3CM (5.9 X 5.7 X 3.26″)

UNBOXED WEIGHT: 904G (1.99LBS)

Battery-powered with 9V power adapter option

Headphone out

AUX IN for phone/PC play-along

External speaker output

