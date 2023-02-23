Top 10 Best electric fillet knife Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The PLUSINNO Fillet Knife has the modern appeal while maintaining professional function for processing all wild game. It is a perfect gift for father, boyfriend, friends who love fishing.

Specifications:



Material: Stainless-Steel, super polymer Size: 5″/6″/7″blade lengths 1*Fillet Knife 1*Knife Sheath 1*Gift Box

Sharp Stainless-Steel Blades



The fishing fillet knife is made of razor sharp 5Cr13 stainless-Steel blades with a beautiful black Non-stick coated, durable and corrosion resistant, perfect for all fresh and saltwater applications or for use in the kitchen.

Non-slip and ergonomically designed handles



Safety is important to us so the finger grooves and slimmer handle were designed for better control of the blade. The textured-rubber handle features an ergonomic comfort design and made of slip-resistant, super polymer material, safety and comfort, providing a outstanding grip on the knife in both wet and dry conditions.

5 inches Bait Knife



The 5” versatile fixed-blade outdoor knife is stiff and strong, it has a serrated top edge that makes cutting frozen bait or wood quick and easy.

6 inches Bait Knife



The 6”stainless curved blades have the perfect flexibility so the knife will follow natural contours for perfect fillets, is also the job of filleting and steaking fish quicker and more efficient than ever before.

7 inches Bait Knife



The 7” stainless curved blades have the perfect flexibility so the knife will follow natural contours for perfect fillets, is also the job of filleting and steaking fish quicker and more efficient than ever before.

Date First Available‏:‎January 7, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎PLUSINNO

ASIN‏:‎B083JRTWBT

