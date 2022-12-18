Top 10 Best electric eraser Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

AFMAT Electric Erasers for Artists



AFMAT Rechargeable Electric Eraser



Charge the battery when you receive the electric eraser. Blue light means charging, no light means fully charged.

Replace the eraser

1.After the rubber is used up, pull out the rubber clamp.

2.Then pull out the eraser about 3mm.

3.Back to the original, you can re-use.

What’s in the box

1 x electric eraser

1 x USB cable

1 x brush

40 x big eraser refills

100 x small eraser refills

600mAh Rechargeable Electric Eraser

This electric eraser can be used for 600 times after charging. Stop wasting money to buy batteries. Start an economical and environmental erasing experience!

2 Eraser Sizes

Please make sure that φ2.3mm eraser is put into the plastic clamp and φ5mm eraser is put into the metal clamp.

Strong Erasing Capability (12000RPM)

Circular movement and strong motor allow you to erase targeted areas effectively and precisely. Only slight pressure and you will have huge power.

Electric Eraser for Artists, Architects, Students, Kids



Art Studio

Create highlights

Office

Erase mistakes

Home&School

Erase cleanly if you don’t write too hard.

5mm Big Refills Quantity

200 pcs

40

40

2.3mm Small Refills Quantity

200 pcs

100

100

【First Rechargeable Electric Eraser】Built-in with 600mAh Li-ion battery, this electric eraser can be used for 600 times after charging. Stop wasting money to buy batteries. Start an economical and environmental erasing experience!

【Electric Eraser Kit with 2 Eraser Sizes】Our electric eraser includes 2 eraser holders to hold both φ2.3mm and φ5mm erasers. Use the bigger one to create thick highlights and the smaller one to erase tiny parts like hair. Ideal for artists and professionals. The electric eraser kit comes with 1 USB Cable, 40 big refills, 100 small refills and 1 brush. Besides, there are 3 pack of spare rubber holders.

【Big Comfortable Switch Design】 Instead of a large rectangular shape, this automatic eraser has an ergonomic design which is more comfortable to hold. The big comfortable switch is very sensitive. Simply push the button to remove the marks.

【Strong Erasing Capability】Circular movement and strong motor allow you to erase targeted areas effectively and precisely. Only slight pressure and you will have huge power.

【Rechargeable Electric Eraser】To satisfy your needs to use the electric eraser for a long time, we have a listing of eraser refills in our store, which is convenient for you to order.

So you had known what is the best electric eraser in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.