Top 10 Best electric dirt bike Reviews

Product Description

Add a new addition to your kids’ garage with this dynamic ride-on vehicle from Aosom, complete with both in-car and remote-control steering. It features a powerful 12V twin motor along with wing mirrors, working headlights and taillights, steering wheel, foot pedal, and forward and reverse gears, to offer a complete driving experience just like the real deal. Additionally, an MP3 input allows you to play your favorite tunes, which adds fun to the driving experience. 2 wide seats with safety belts allows kids to drive with their best friend, sparking imaginative play in children as they ride this realistic police vehicle.

FEATURES:

2 wide seats with safety belts so two kids can ride at onceFour 14.5″ traction wheels with spring suspension12V twin motor that provides powerful rear-wheel driveWorking lights, mirrors, steering wheel with horn, a trunk storage areaPre-installed music and multi-media center plus USB/TF input and aux cord plug-insCan be controlled with the steering wheel or with the 2.4GHz remote controlDrives continuously for up to 45 minutes on a full charge

SPECIFICATIONS:

Color: PinkMaterial: Plastic, MetalOverall Dimensions: 53.25″ L x 33.75 W” x 33.5″ HSeat Size: 19.75″ W x 8″ D x 12.25″ HSpeed: 1.9-3.2 mph; Weight Capacity: 110 lbsBattery: 12V 7AH x 1; Motor: 45W x 2; Charger: 12V, 1000MaRecommended Ages: 3-8 years; Certifications: ASTM F963, CPSIA; Net Weight: 61.5 lbs.NOTE: Always monitor your child while they are riding.

Color

Blue

Blue

Camouflage Blue

Red

Red

Red

Dimension

42.75″ L x 24.75″ W x 20.25″ H

45.25″ L x 28.5″ W x 18″H

51.25″ L x 33.5″ W x 35.75″ H

47.25″ L x 26.5″ W x 25.5″ H

46.5″L x 30″W x 41″H

40.5″ L x 26.75″ W x 28.75″ H

Material

PP, Metal

PP, Metal

Plastic, Metal

Plastic, Metal

PP, Steel

Metal, PP

Battery Type

6V 7AH x 1

6V 7AH x 1

12V 10AH x 1

12V 4.5AH x 1

12V 10AH x 1

12V, 7AH x 1

Run Time after Full Charge

60 minutes

60 minutes

45 minutes

60 minutes

45 minutes

60 minutes

Recommended Age

3-6 years old

3-8 years old

3-8 years old

3-8 years old

3-8 years old

3-8 years old

Weight Capacity

66 lbs

66 lbs

77 lbs

62 lbs

66 lbs

110 lbs

Functions

Remote Control, Horn, Music, Headlights

Remote Control, Horn, Music, Headlights

Remote Control, Horn, Working lights, Mirrors

Remote Control, Music, Horn, Working lights

Remote Control, Music, Horn, Working lights

Remote Control, Music, Horn, Working lights

✅FEEL THE POWER: The Aosom truck for kids rides with the elevated suspension at speeds of 1.8 mph- 3 mph on a set of aggressive off-road-styled tires and custom wheels. Plus, a LED light bar, headlights, and taillights, illuminated dashboard gauges, wing mirrors, and a realistic steering wheel create an experience of driving a fully loaded SUV. NOTE: The actual battery life depends on the usage.

✅2-SEAT SUV: The kids car has two seats with seat belts provide space so your kids can bring a friend! Cruise around the neighborhood in style, chilling with your best pal. Recommended Ages: 37-96 months old (Always monitor your child while they are riding).

✅2 WAYS TO DRIVE: A child can drive the kids toy car, commanding the steering and pedals just like a real car! But, you can also take control of the toy with the remote control to securely guide it while the young one enjoys a hands-free experience; the remote is equipped with forwarding/reverse/park controls, steering operations, and 3-speed selection.

✅ENJOY MUSIC WHILE DRIVING: There is nothing like cruising in your kids truck around listening to your favorite tunes. Well, now your kids can enjoy the pre-installed music, or jam to their own music through USB, SD card, or AUX cord plug-ins.

✅TOUGH STYLE & QUALITY MATERIALS: Wear-resistant polypropylene tires will not leak or burst, eliminating the hassle of inflating. Metal spring struts create a cool looking rear suspension that acts as tough as it looks.

