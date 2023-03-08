Top 10 Best electric desk Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Build your own standing desk



With FLEXISPOT’s top-of-the-line height-adjustable desks, you can effortlessly achieve the perfect sit/stand balance throughout your entire workday.

Using a sit/stand desk helps to counteract the negative health effects of a sedentary job. This premium height-adjustable desk includes all the features necessary to deliver the benefits you expect from a standing desk, such as enhanced focus and increased calorie burning.

Start enjoying the health benefits of standing more and sitting less.

Key Features:

Desktop Dimensions: 48” x 30” x 1”

Height Adjustment Range: 28″ to 47.6″

Speed: 1”/second

Weight Capacity: 154 lbs

Easy assembly in less than one hour

Work Happier & Healthier with FlexiSpot Workspace Solutions



Quick & smooth adjustments

Our high quality standing desk, making it easier to quickly, smoothly and comfortably go from sitting to standing in less than 10 seconds.

Spacious work area

The 48” x 30” desktop provides ample space for a variety of monitor and laptop setups, with extra room for ongoing projects and office supplies.

2-BUTTON CONTROLLER

Go from sitting to standing with just the touch of a button. Reading, checking email, or catching up on work at home has never been so convenient.

Robust and stable construction

Constructed with powder-coated steel tubing, our desk frame resists scratches and stains and ensures stability even at the highest setting.

Easy assembly

Set up your new desk in less than 60 minutes thanks to our desk’s unique structural design.

Safety

We conduct extensive durability on every model to ensure our electric standing desks operate efficiently, quietly, and above all, safely.

Desktop Size

40″, 48″, 55″

42″, 48″, 55″, 60″

48″

42″, 48″, 55″, 60″

48″

48″ , 55″

Color

Black, Maple, Mahogany

Black, White, Maple, Mahogany

Black, White

Black, White, Maple, Mahogany

Black, White, Maple

Black, Maple, Mahogany

Height Adjustment

28.6″ to 48.2″

28″ to 47.6″

28.7″ to 48.4″

28″ to 47.6″

28.3″ to 47.6″

28.7″ to 48.4″

Weight Capacity

132lbs

154lbs

110lbs

154lbs

110lbs

132 lbs

Height Memory

/

/

/

✓

✓

✓

Package

1 Box

2 Box

1 Box

2 Box

1 Box

1 Box

COZY & ERGONOMIC WHOLE-PIECE WORKSPACE: Spacious 48” x 30” eco-friendly whole-piece desktop offers a roomy setup for 2 monitors and a laptop so you can spread out and calmly take on the challenges of the work day. Please allow a slight 0 to1-inch difference in desktop size due to manual measurement.

ELECTRIC HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE LIFT SYSTEM: The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28″ to 47.6″ (without 1” thickness of table top included), at a speed of 1″/second with low noise (under 50 dB) while running.

SOLID CONSTRUCTION: An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 154 lbs weight capacity to support your ideal workspace setup.

BUILT FOR WORK FROM HOME: The perfect standing desk to allow independent and remote workers to stay active, healthy, and productive while working from home. Precisely adjust your desk to your height and insert healthy movement into your day.

PLEASE NOTE: The product will be shipped in two separate packages which may be delivered separately from each other. Some steps may require a drill, which is not included.

