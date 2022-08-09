Top 10 Best electric corkscrew wine bottle opener Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

FLASNAKE Rose Gold Stainless Steel Rechargeable Electric Corkscrew Wine Bottle Opener

If you are looking for a effortless way to open your wine, then FLASNAKE electric wine opener is perfect for you.

Removes the cork in seconds – without breaking the cork and the wine bottle. Help you keep elegant and have more time to enjoy wine with family and friends.

Features:

●Fast : Simple to operate, removes cork in 6 seconds.

●Powerful: 700 mAh battery capacity, opens up to 80 bottles on a single charge.

●Safe: Transparent shell, don’t worry about hurting your hand.

●Ergonomic design: Comfortable & non-slip grip handle.

●Low noise: The sound is below 60 decibels and will not affect your work.

●Widely Used: Designed for all traditional wine bottles and all types of cork at family, restaurant, party, etc.

●Foil cutter included for easily removing seals.

Notes:

Keep it away from children to avoid any potential injury.

Do not put your finger into hole of corkscrew in any case, it may cause serious injury.

Just 6 Seconds to Open a Wine bottle

How to use the Electric Wine Opener?

Step1: Cut and remove the seal with foil cutter.

Step2: Place wine opener vertically on the top bottle.

Step3: Keep pressing the down button until the cork is out.

Step4: Keep pressing the up button until the cork is ejected out.

Opens 80 Bottles in One Full Charge

Built-in rechargeable battery, open up to 80 bottles on a single charge. Elegant blue led light on when pressing the down button or recharging, and red led light on when pressing the up button. Fashionable design, high quality materials and durable construction. A brilliant gift for wine lovers.

What You Get:

1x Electric Wine Opener

1x Foil Cutters

1x USB Charging Line

1x Operate Instruction

More Details:

Wine Opener Dimensions: 2.0 x 8.6 inch

Item Weight: 0.8 lbs

Material: ABS + Stainless Steel

Enjoy the wine party with your friends,your family and your love ones!



▶▶SIMPLE PUSH-BUTTON OPERATION – The electric wine bottle opener removes the cork in seconds with no extra effort. Spend less time struggling with your wine and have more time to enjoy wine with family and friends.

▶▶ELEGANT DESIGN – The wine opener features Rose Gold stainless steel housing with a transparent shell surrounding the corkscrew mechanism. Unique transparent shell makes the entire cork removal process visual.

▶▶POWERFUL & RECHARGEABLE – Built-in rechargeable battery. 700 mAh battery capacity, opens up to 80 bottles on a single charge. More safety, more efficiently. Input Voltage: 100-240V.

▶▶EYE-CATCHING – The electric wine opener will be an attractive work of art in your room or kitchen. The unique and elegant gold design will elevate your table’s and make an impression on your guests.

▶▶BEST GIFT FOR WINE LOVERS – The automatic wine opener is a brilliant gift idea for wine lovers at Birthday, Wedding, Anniversary, Graduation, New Year’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Halloween, Thanks Giving, Christmas, etc.

