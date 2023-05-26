Top 10 Best electric cord Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Multiple Outlets, Multiple Choices



11-in-1 Power strip

8 outlets/sockets and 3 USB charging ports in one power strip which allow you to charge 11 devices at the same time, suitable for most phones, tablets, and other appliances.

Surge protector

This heavy-duty surge protector will help protect your valuable electronics from potentially damaging power surges and spikes. Fits for homes or offices with sensitive equipment such as computers, printers, TVs, and more, the surge protector provides defense when you need it most.

Note:

This surge protector supports 100V-125V~input, please make sure the input voltage does not exceed 125V.

Specifications

Rated Power: 1875W MAX

Rated Input: 125V~15A MAX

USB Output: 5V/3A (2.4A Max Per Port)

Surge Energy: 1080 J

Cord Length: 6 ft/1.8m

Cord Specification: 14AWG

Item Dimensions: 7.87*3.93*1.89 in

Widely Spaced Power Strip

Larger space in-between (1.9 in vs. 1.6 in on other surge protector) can accommodate oversized power adapters without blocking adjacent outlets. Easily plug in your PC, monitor, printer and more.

Surge Protection

When stormy weather strikes or an unexpected surge or outage occurs, the TESSAN protector is your first line of defense. It’s 1080 Joule Energy Rating will give you peace of mind, whether you’re home or away.

Overload Protection

It has a power on/off switch that integrates with a 15Amp overload resettable circuit breaker. If the load power exceed 1875W, the reliable safety switch will trip off automatically to protect your devices and your home.

Right Angle Flat Plug

The flat plug features a low profile fits easily in tight spaces, and the 45° angled plug to keep other outlets free, is the ultimate space-saving power strip for your home, hotel, or office.

Extra Long Extension Cord 6 Ft

6 FT power cord (14 AWG) provides extra cord length help you reach distant outlets, and the PVC cable is designed with flexibility to save space and offer easier storage.

Mountable Design

There are 4 keyhole slots at back, 3 mounting screws and mounting template paper are included.

How to install:

First find the location of the positioning hole on the wall according to the mounting template paper. Second punch 2 diagonal holes, then smash the green plastic expansion screw into the hole, screw it in with the 2 mounting screws, the third one is spare. Finally you can hang the power strip on the screws then pull it down a little to make sure the strip is tight.

Qty of AC Outlets

4 Outlets

6 Outlets

12 Outlets

8 Outlets

9 Outlets

11 Outlets

Qty of USB Ports

3 USB

3 USB

3 USB

3 USB

3 USB

3 USB

Overload Switch

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Surge Protection

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Wall Mount

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Plug Type

Flat Plug

Flat Plug

Flat Plug

Flat Plug

Flat Plug

Flat Plug

Electrical Rating

1250W

1625W

1875W

1875W

1875W

1875W

Cord Length

5 ft

5 ft

6 ft

6 ft

6.5 ft

6.5 ft

Multi Outlets Strip: 8 AC outlets and 3 USB charging ports power your 11 electric devices simultaneously, works as a power multiple power strip to save your space, suitable for home and office power extension cord expander appliances

More Widely AC Spaced: Special design widely spaced ac outlets are separated enough to fit big plugs without blocking each other, ideal for multiple devices charge together, whether as a desktop power strip or a nightstand charging station, it can be competent

Multiple Safety Protection: Surge protector power strip with overload protection protects against spikes and fluctuations, intelligent circuitry with built-in voltage sensing detects and responds to your device’s power needs, the reliable overload switch will trip off automatically to protect your devices and your home when the power overload

Right Angle Flat Plug: The usb extension cord surge protector with 45 degrees flat plug angled design which fits easily into hard-to-reach outlets tucked away, such as behind your behind bed, nightstand, bookshelves, couch other furniture

Wall Mountable Design: Surge protector with 4 mounting holes on the back, and the long extension cord 6 ft allows this wall mount power strip to be securely installed in various applications, such as workbenches, wall mounts, floor mounts, under counters and more

