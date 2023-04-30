Top 10 Best electric chain saw Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

ZNP Cordless Chainsaw has an ergonomic and lightweight design with high performance, making it a perfect tool for farm, garden, home use.



Whether you are a master carpenter or an occasional DIY tool-seeker who requires precision small tools and micro tools, ZNP Tool can help.

One hand chainsaw–It will not be tiring to hold for a long time, and women can easily control and use it.

Pure Copper Motor

Fast speed, low power consumption motor roars to life with the squeeze of a trigger, having a longer using life!

Safe Lock Botton

The chain saw is provided with a safety switch to protect against accidental starts to ensure the safety of the user.

Two Rechargeable Batteries

This mini chainsaw set comes with 2 replacement batteries, keeps your logging fun without interrupte.

upgraded 6-inch chainsaw

The upgraded 6-inch chainsaw has been upgraded in size and material, making it easier to cut hard and thick trees without stuttering.

Efficient cutting

Power Chain Saws takes about 10 seconds to cut a log with a diameter of 15cm (the specific value varies with the actual size and hardness of the wood).

High Quality Chain Guide

Fine quality guide plate chain, deep quenching, more wear-resistant, smooth cutting.

Features smooth cutting, low kickback and longer bar life for farm, garden, ranch and house using!

LED light

Upgraded Mini Chainsaw has added a LED light, which can play a role in lighting in the dark woods.

NOTE

Because the battery will be worn out during transportation, please fully charge the battery before using it after receiving the chainsaw in order to activate the full capacity of the battery.When not in use for a long time, please fully charge the battery before storing.

Size

4 inch

4 inch

6 inch

Portable

/

Suitcase

Handbag

2 x Battery

✓

✓

✓

2 x Chain

✓

✓

✓

Voltage

21 V

21 V

21 V

Power

550 W

600 W

600 W

【Efficient outdoor gardening tool】ZNP mini chainsaw is equipped with a pure copper motor and high-power battery. The powerful motor speed is up to 6m/s, and the output power of 600w can cut logs with a diameter of 4-inch in 5s.

【One-Handed Operation】This rechargeable 6-inch wood cutting chainsaw with 1.8Lbs slim body, small in size, comfortable to hold, and convenient access to all places. It can be used with one hand and not easy to fatigue for long-term use. Very suitable for family and occasional work, even women can easily control it.

【One-Handed Operation】This rechargeable 6-inch wood cutting chainsaw with 1.8Lbs slim body, small in size, comfortable to hold, and convenient access to all places. It can be used with one hand and not easy to fatigue for long-term use. Very suitable for family and occasional work, even women can easily control it.

【High Quality Chainsaw】This rechargeable mini chainsaw with a low kickback bar and high hardness quenched chain. The quick heat dissipation ensures the motor runs efficiently. This high-quality tree saw is tough and wear-resistant, sharp and smooth cutting, not easy to jam the chain, fast cutting, and longer service life.

【Easy to Install and Maintain】The electric chainsaw has been installed, you only need to adjust the screw tightness and fully charge the battery before you use it. Equipment maintenance only needs simple oiling and wiping. If you have any questions during use, please contact us and we will reply within 24 hours.

