Top 10 Best electric candle warmer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

HG Global is America’s Leading Provider of Aromatherapy, Candles and Home Decor

We trace our history in Aromatherapy and Home Decor to 1983 when, as a small company in Chicagoland suburbs under the HOSLEY brand banner, we supplied floral containers, candle accessories and home decor to florists and gift stores across the country. Today we are America’s leading supplier of candle, floral accessories and home decor for people of all ages. Our brands are recognized and trusted for delivering high quality and innovation at exceptional values and artistic expression and the product lines are designed to allow for expression of your home, party or celebration and make it uniquely your own. With your support, we have grown over these decades and work hard to support charitable causes, front line workers, and believe earnestly in giving back to the communities we serve.

These warmers will diffuse a pleasant fragrance into the air when melting wax melts or oils. No more worries about having an open flame at home with your children and pets. These wax warmers safely melts Scented Wax Cubes (sold separately). With these wax warmers, they allow you to enjoy the fragrance of wax and oils without the flame, just plug them in and you are ready to go. No matter what size or color you are interested in Hosley sells them all. From Wax Warmers, Potpourri Warmers, and even Candle Warmers.

SIMPLE HOME DECOR



This small wax & oil warmer is perfect for any home or office. Just plug it in, place your warming oils or wax cubes in it, and get ready for the fragrance to disperse throughout your home and office.

ELEGANT DESIGNS



This elegant blue decorative ceramic electric warmer is a perfect gift for any occasion. If you are trying to decorate your home, make sure to add in this warmer. Not only will it draw in your guests eyes, but it will also give off a wonderful fragrance with any warming oil, or wax cube that you place within.

VARIOUS USES



These warmers can be used to melt wax cubes, diffuse warming oils throughout your home, and even to melt candles. This is a perfect flame free way to diffuse fragrances throughout your home.

VARIED SHAPES AND SIZE



We provide varied warmers for your different needs. From a plain design, to geometric cut outs and shapes. There is always a suitable one for you.

Instructions



Please read the safety instructions carefully before use, the safety instruction sheet sent along with the product.

Please make sure the product is in good condition before use. Do not use the product if there is any cracks or damages.

Never Overfill Warming Container

DO NOT WASH WARMER BASE.

DO NOT IMMERSE WARMER BASE IN WATER.

NOT FOR USE WITH DIFFUSER OILS.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎10.3 x 5.7 x 1.5 inches; 6.72 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎FBA-H43422WZ-1-EA

UPC‏:‎040338007814 742702434225

Manufacturer‏:‎HG Global

ASIN‏:‎B01DCNCDWO

USE: The warmer will diffuse a pleasant fragrance into the air when melting wax melts or oils.

BENEFITS: Eliminates the need of burning a candle and you can just melt the wax for the fragrance. Ideal for aromatherapy, dorm rooms, home office hotels or any place that you cannot have an open flame.

MEASUREMENTS/MATERIAL: Each one has a warmer surface of 4″ diameter and is made of plastic and metal.

HOSLEY BRAND PRODUCTS: Hosley brand products are made from quality raw materials with minimal wastage at every step of production. With the goal of achieving a neutral carbon footprint, please recycle and help leave Mother Earth better off for future generations.

So you had known what is the best electric candle warmer in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.