Top 10 Best electric candle Reviews

Product Description

Our ACROSS is devoted to producing high quality real max flameless candles and provides clean, romantic,safe and elegant flameless candles without any mess or hazardous flames.Safe to use. Our flameless candles with 3D LED moving wick like real burning and dancing candles,provide the romantic atmosphere for your house and party.

ACROSS Flameless Candles Great for Lantern Decoration, Wedding Candles, Christmas Candles, Fireplace Candles, Church Candles, Dating and Party Candle



Specification:

Colour : Ivory Material of shelf：Paraffin Wax Material of wick: PlasticCandles Size：3.2″D x 5″ H Light: LED wick with warm yellow light

Features:

Real Wax & Great Decoration Our candle shell is made of 100% paraffin wax, it is more realistic than the plastic one. The classic ivory color ,smooth surface and elegant design，offer a romantic decoration for your party or house Real Flame-effect The LED wick with warm yellow light flickering like real burning candles. And it is without smoke or messy dripping wax,safe for your families 2h | 4h | 6h | 8h Timer Function The timer works on a 24 hour schedule! If you set 2H at 20:00, it will automatically shutdown at 22:00. Will be automatically open at 20:00 next day, at 22:00 then automatically shut down. It will cycle every 24 hours.

How to use the 10-key Remote control?

ON-OFF button: Power on/power off the candles (Note:Before you use the Remote Control, switch the ON-OFF button to ON at the bottom of the LED candles.TIMER: set Automatic Time function, set to 2Hours/4Hours/6Hours/8Hours. Mode: Candle-Flickering Lights; Light-Non-Flickering Lights. Brightness Control: Left button to lower the brightness ,and Right button to increase brightness.

NOTE :

1.Keep out of direct sunlight, away from heat sources and out of extreme temperatures or your candle may soften or melt. 2.This fade candle is made of real wax and is flammable. Do not attempt to light this candle. 3.Constant use of the timer however may considerably reduce battery life.

Package Included:

1xFlameless candles(D3.2″X H5″) 1xRemote control with button battery 1x User Manual

Candle Set

Set of 3

Set of 3

Set of 1

Set of 5

Set of 3

Set of 3

Size Options

D3″ x H4″/ H5″ / H6″

D3.2″ x H4″/ H5″ / H6″

D3.2″ x H4

D2.1″ x H5.2″/ H5.4″ / H6.4″ / H7.2″ / H8″

D 2.44″ x H 2.55″

D3.2″ x H4″/ H5″ / H6″

Remote Control

10 Keys

18 Keys

18 Keys

10 Keys

10 Keys

Color Change

✓

✓

Glass Holder

✓

✓

🔥【SMART CONTROL & TIMER】: With one 10-KEY remote control,you can just turn them on and off with the remote as well as adjust the brightness of the “flame” and set them on a timer 2h | 4h | 6h | 8h, it will automatically turn on and off cycling every 24 hour

🔥【SAFE TO USE&ENVIRONMENTAL】: These flameless candles are operated with 2xAA battery(not included),without the fire hazards, smoke or messy dripping wax, safe for families ,pets and young children.They can service more than 100,000 times

🔥【PERFECT FOR DECORATING】 : Electric candle can be widely applied to birthday , Christmas, home decorations, bars, hotel, parties,wedding, or other occasions.And it can fit it well in the lantern,decor for your house

🔥【PACKING INCLUDED】: Packing includes 1pcs dancing candles (Batteries not included), 1 pcs remote control with button battery, 1pcs manual，the candles size：3.2 x 5 inch

