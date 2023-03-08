Top 10 Best electric boat motor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

From the manufacturer

55lb Thrust Kayak Series Electric Trolling Motor by Newport Vessels



Performance

By incorporating the popular features, and tried and true design of our NV Series motors, we have developed a kayak trolling motor which delivers optimal performance for all canoes and kayaks. Our 24” height adjustable shaft allows for proper depth placement on any kayak or canoe. The extended 5ft 6in battery cabling allows for flexible battery placement, ensuring compatibility with nearly all transom mount kayaks. The 5 forward speeds and 3 reverse speeds makes for a smooth ride in easily adjustable speed increments. The bright blue, 5 LED battery indicator ensures you know how much run time is left on your current battery charge. The 55lb motor comes equipped with a 3-blade propeller (10 inch diameter) for reduced drag, balancing efficiency and thrust for optimal performance. Like most of our NV Series, the 55lb thrust Kayak Series trolling motor is powered by one 12-volt Deep Cycle or marine battery. We do not recommend the use of Lithium powered batteries with any of our motors.

Construction

All Newport Vessels trolling motors are contracted with the highest quality materials to ensure a long lifespan. Built with saltwater corrosion resistant materials including stainless steel, a sacrificial zinc anode, fiberglass composite shaft and a fiberglass reinforced nylon propeller, our motors are designed to stand up to whatever you throw at them.

Support

Our California based customer service team is dedicated to your satisfaction with your purchase. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us via our website or phone!

Specifications

Power – 55lb Thrust (0.83HP Equivalent)

Total Weight – 23lbs

Total Height – 37″

Max Amp Draw – 52 Amps

Shaft – 24″ Fiberglass Composite (1.15″ Diameter)

Battery Meter – 5 Point LED

Handle/ Tiller – 6″ Extension

Stock Propeller – 3 Blade (Standard)

Frequently Asked Questions



Do I need to connect the circuit breaker? – Yes! The 50 AMP circuit breaker that comes with the motor will help protect your motor from electrical damage.Is this motor waterproof? – The head w/ handle is not waterproof. Light rain is fine but if there is heavy rain, it’s submerged or sprayed directly with a hose, this will cause issues.What gauge wire are the battery cables and how long are they? – This motor comes with 5ft 6in 10 AWG cables.How long does this motor run for? – This entirely depends on the battery capacity or Amperage Hour Rating (Ah) on the battery you are using. We recommend a 50Ah battery at minimum. This will power the motor for roughly 1hr at speed 5 continuously and 3hrs at speed 3.Can the head be spun around for Bow Mounting? – Yes! Please contact Newport Vessels for instructions on how to safely do this.What if I have questions, a problem or need parts? – Contact Newport Vessels! We are here to support our product before and after the sale.

Power

36lb Thrust (0.48HP Equivalent)

46lb Thrust (0.64HP Equivalent)

55lb Thrust (0.83HP Equivalent)

55lb Thrust (0.83HP Equivalent)

62lb Thrust (0.93HP Equivalent)

Shaft Length

24″

30″

30″

36″

36″

Weight

19lbs

20lbs

23lbs

23lbs

23lbs

Battery Meter

5 Point LED

5 Point LED

5 Point LED

10 Point LED

5 Point LED

Stock Propeller

2 Blade (Small)

3 Blade (Small)

3 Blade (Standard)

3 Blade (Standard)

3 Blade (Standard)

Handle / Tiller

6″ Extension

6″ Extension

6″ Extension

6″ Extension & 30 Degree Tilt

6″ Extension

Max Amp Draw

30 Amps

40 Amps

52 Amps

52 Amps

58 Amps

Freshwater and Saltwater Compatibility

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Battery Requirements

One 12V Deep Cycle

One 12V Deep Cycle

One 12V Deep Cycle

One 12V Deep Cycle

One 12V Deep Cycle

KAYAK SHAFT: 24-inch fiberglass shaft allows for variable depth placement, while offering a lifetime of dependable performance.

VARIABLE SPEED: 8 speeds (5 forward & 3 Reverse) with 6-inch telescoping handle puts you in total control of your ride.

SALTWATER RATED: Durable all aluminum motor head w/ corrosion resistant magnesium, zinc, and stainless-steel hardware for saltwater use (Lead-Acid DC 12V).

EXTRA LONG CABLES: 5’6″ battery cables allow for versatile battery placement for optimal weight distribution.

USA WARRANTY & SERVICE: Newport Vessels is based in California with a full in-house customer service team (M-F 9am-5pm PST). For any questions or concerns, contact us directly!

2 Year Warranty – We stand behind every product we make with industry leading customer service and a 2 Year Warranty.

