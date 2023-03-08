Top 10 Best electric boat motor Reviews

electric boat motor – Are you searching for top 10 good electric boat motor for your budget in 2023? Our team had scanned more than 74,279 customer satisfaction about top 10 best electric boat motor in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
- Efficient Power: 55Lb Thrust - This 12V Electric Trolling Motor Provides Excellent Power And Efficiency For Any Boater. The High Quality Build Allows The Motor To Run All Day Long Without Overheating, Or Making Noise To Spook Fish
- Features: This Motor Features A 30 Inch Shaft, A 5 Led Battery Meter, A 6 Inch Telescoping Tiller Handle, And 3 Blade Propeller. The Mount Angle, Height, And Direction Can All Be Adjusted And Locked Into Place When Needed
- Speed: This Motor Has 8 Speeds, 5 Forward And 3 Reverse. The Motor Is Designed For Trolling, So The Top Speed Of This Motor Is About 4Mph, But Depends On Your Boat Shape, Weight, Water, Wind, And Other Factors. Our 3 Blade Propeller Gives The Motor Great Low End Torque To Get The Boat Moving
- Battery: The Nv 55Lb Motor Requires One (1) 12V Lead-Acid Deep Cycle Or Lithium Deep Cycle Battery (Battery Not Included), 50Ah Recommended. The Motor Also Includes A 50Amp Circuit Breaker Which Is Recommended At All Times To Protect From Battery Voltage Surges. Max Amp Draw: 52A
- Motor mount kit designed for Index inflatable boats
- Lets you attach up to 3.5-horsepower motors
- Made of plastic backing with aluminum support arms
- Attaches and detaches quickly; disassembles for storage
- Compatible with most newer model Index boats
- Trolling motor power plug 2-prong
- 12-, 24-, or 36-volt power plug
- Power plug provides a solid, safe connection for trolling motors
- Sport type: Fishing
- Included components: End Product & Information
- Allows trolling motor to be quickly removed from and reattached to boat deck
- Low-profile design attaches trolling motor to top bracket and drops in over deck-mounted puck
- Composite construction resistant to rust, corrosion, and discoloration
- Includes stainless steel mounting hardware and locking pin
- No tools needed.
- Stabilizes the propeller by providing a larger contact point.
- Lessens propeller noise and vibration.
- Built-in cooling ports reduce the operating temperature for longer battery and trolling motor life.
- Machined from 6061 Billet Aluminum
- PREMIUM CONNECTIVITY: The durable Battery Tender DC power connector, trolling motor plug is an onboard connector for 12, 24, 36, and 48-volt DC to DC connections—it’s the perfect fit for battery connections to trolling motors, navigational electronics, or any DC accessory
- BUILT TO LAST: Made from high-strength, corrosion-resistant stainless steel, our power connector is built to be long-lasting, vibration and weather resistant
- MORE POWER, LESS WEIGHT: Compact and non-bulky, our small two-pin battery connector is rated at 80 AMPs continuous service, allowing for a more powerful and continual electrical flow when you need it
- INCLUDES: 2 x 3.25 x 3.5-inch L-shaped connector plug (female) rated at 12, 24, 36, and 48-volt with 80 AMPs continuous service, receptacle (male), gasket, 2 cable cover screws, and linear conversion kit; covered by a 5-year warranty and lifetime customer support
- EASY CONFIGURATION: The unique screw and lock connector is simple to install and provides a secure, convenient connection between your vehicle’s battery and a trolling motor or other DC-powered devices
- Versatile receptacle expands options for trolling motor mounting locations
- Matching two-prong 12-, 24- or 36-volt receptacle
- Installs in bow panel
- Durable construction
- Includes hinged, spring-loaded cover that protects receptacle when not in use
- OBVIOUSLY IMPROVED-Adding the boat rudder to your boat trolling motor made the trolling motor more stable as trolling motors are known for lack of steering especially when the big wind picks up. With trolling motor stabilizer, even in the big wind, the direction is in your own hand, don't worry rudder out of control any more.
- WIDELY USE FOR-Our kayak rudder kit measures 10.5" high x 4.75" wide and suitable for a 23-32MM" shaft diameter which is boat rudder clamp compatible with most 24-55lb transom mount trolling motors. It's commonly used for motorguide trolling motors, minn kota trolling motor, newport vessel trolling motor, etc. Designed for kayak, canoe, seayak, angling boat, etc.
- PREMIUM MATERIAL-The body of our trolling motor accessories is made from PA66GF30 which is a new and premium material, it can last long time. And the screws are made from SU304 which is one kind of anti-rust and resistant to hydrochloric acid corrosion material, so you could use it in the seawater.
- EASY INSTALL-Very easy to install, with screws, you could install our trolling motor mount to trolling motor only a few minutes.
- EASY USE-It can be used when it is installed in the boat trolling motors, and it is easy to operate without any operation skills. Because the rudder accessories let you keep you on the right way and let you reduce wind resistance, so your trolling motor battery lasted longer.
Newport Vessels Kayak Series 36lb/55lb Thrust Transom Mounted Saltwater Electric Trolling Motor w/LED Battery Indicator (24″ Shaft)
From the manufacturer
55lb Thrust Kayak Series Electric Trolling Motor by Newport Vessels
Performance
By incorporating the popular features, and tried and true design of our NV Series motors, we have developed a kayak trolling motor which delivers optimal performance for all canoes and kayaks. Our 24” height adjustable shaft allows for proper depth placement on any kayak or canoe. The extended 5ft 6in battery cabling allows for flexible battery placement, ensuring compatibility with nearly all transom mount kayaks. The 5 forward speeds and 3 reverse speeds makes for a smooth ride in easily adjustable speed increments. The bright blue, 5 LED battery indicator ensures you know how much run time is left on your current battery charge. The 55lb motor comes equipped with a 3-blade propeller (10 inch diameter) for reduced drag, balancing efficiency and thrust for optimal performance. Like most of our NV Series, the 55lb thrust Kayak Series trolling motor is powered by one 12-volt Deep Cycle or marine battery. We do not recommend the use of Lithium powered batteries with any of our motors.
Construction
All Newport Vessels trolling motors are contracted with the highest quality materials to ensure a long lifespan. Built with saltwater corrosion resistant materials including stainless steel, a sacrificial zinc anode, fiberglass composite shaft and a fiberglass reinforced nylon propeller, our motors are designed to stand up to whatever you throw at them.
Support
Our California based customer service team is dedicated to your satisfaction with your purchase. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us via our website or phone!
Specifications
Power – 55lb Thrust (0.83HP Equivalent)
Total Weight – 23lbs
Total Height – 37″
Max Amp Draw – 52 Amps
Shaft – 24″ Fiberglass Composite (1.15″ Diameter)
Battery Meter – 5 Point LED
Handle/ Tiller – 6″ Extension
Stock Propeller – 3 Blade (Standard)
Frequently Asked Questions
Do I need to connect the circuit breaker? – Yes! The 50 AMP circuit breaker that comes with the motor will help protect your motor from electrical damage.Is this motor waterproof? – The head w/ handle is not waterproof. Light rain is fine but if there is heavy rain, it’s submerged or sprayed directly with a hose, this will cause issues.What gauge wire are the battery cables and how long are they? – This motor comes with 5ft 6in 10 AWG cables.How long does this motor run for? – This entirely depends on the battery capacity or Amperage Hour Rating (Ah) on the battery you are using. We recommend a 50Ah battery at minimum. This will power the motor for roughly 1hr at speed 5 continuously and 3hrs at speed 3.Can the head be spun around for Bow Mounting? – Yes! Please contact Newport Vessels for instructions on how to safely do this.What if I have questions, a problem or need parts? – Contact Newport Vessels! We are here to support our product before and after the sale.
Power
36lb Thrust (0.48HP Equivalent)
46lb Thrust (0.64HP Equivalent)
55lb Thrust (0.83HP Equivalent)
55lb Thrust (0.83HP Equivalent)
62lb Thrust (0.93HP Equivalent)
Shaft Length
24″
30″
30″
36″
36″
Weight
19lbs
20lbs
23lbs
23lbs
23lbs
Battery Meter
5 Point LED
5 Point LED
5 Point LED
10 Point LED
5 Point LED
Stock Propeller
2 Blade (Small)
3 Blade (Small)
3 Blade (Standard)
3 Blade (Standard)
3 Blade (Standard)
Handle / Tiller
6″ Extension
6″ Extension
6″ Extension
6″ Extension & 30 Degree Tilt
6″ Extension
Max Amp Draw
30 Amps
40 Amps
52 Amps
52 Amps
58 Amps
Freshwater and Saltwater Compatibility
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Battery Requirements
One 12V Deep Cycle
One 12V Deep Cycle
One 12V Deep Cycle
One 12V Deep Cycle
One 12V Deep Cycle
Date First Available:March 28, 2019
ASIN:B07Q8MHVQ1
KAYAK SHAFT: 24-inch fiberglass shaft allows for variable depth placement, while offering a lifetime of dependable performance.
VARIABLE SPEED: 8 speeds (5 forward & 3 Reverse) with 6-inch telescoping handle puts you in total control of your ride.
SALTWATER RATED: Durable all aluminum motor head w/ corrosion resistant magnesium, zinc, and stainless-steel hardware for saltwater use (Lead-Acid DC 12V).
EXTRA LONG CABLES: 5’6″ battery cables allow for versatile battery placement for optimal weight distribution.
USA WARRANTY & SERVICE: Newport Vessels is based in California with a full in-house customer service team (M-F 9am-5pm PST). For any questions or concerns, contact us directly!
2 Year Warranty – We stand behind every product we make with industry leading customer service and a 2 Year Warranty.
