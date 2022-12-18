Top 10 Best electric blanket full Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Relax in the warmth and comfort of the Beauty rest Heated Snuggle Wrap. Made from plaid microlight polyester fabric with an ivory micro Berber reverse, this heated wrap is incredibly soft to the touch. Emitting virtually no electromagnetic field emissions, 3 heat settings allow you to find the perfect temperature, while the 2-hour auto shut-off timer provides safety and protection from overuse. Machine washable, this heated snuggle wrap is perfect to bundle up in to keep warm and cozy this winter season.

100% Microlight

FEATURES – The 50′ x 64″ shawl silhouette is perfect for use on a couch or office. One side is an ultra soft Sherpa while the other side is a Berber. It’s also easy care – when it is time to wash, simply unplug it and toss it in the washing machine

VIRTUALLY NO EMF – Our electric blanket is engineered for the lowest electromagnetic field radiation possible. The heating element is designed with an evenly spaced pattern, which enables even warmth distribution. 100% UL certified for maximum safety

THERAPEUTIC RELIEF – 3 Heat levels to find your comfort zone of your plush electric wrap. Our unique design helps you cradle your body in warmth

ELECTRIC BILL SAVINGS – Along with the plush softness, these heated throw help save money. Compared to electric throw blanket or portable heated blanket, the 2 hours auto-shutoff function can save you electric bill if you accidentally forget to turn if off and guarantee more safety.

5 Year Limited Warranty – That is a 5 year promise of savings and service. Please contact our customer service for assistance if you have any questions or concerns about the product

