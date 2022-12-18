Top 10 Best electric bikes Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Size & weightWheel diameter: 20 * 4.0 inchFrame size: 16 inchDisplay size: 68*26*47inFolding size: 39*19*28inWeight: 64lbsLoad capacity: 280lbs

Style & Feature

Frame style: folding

Brake style: front and rear double disc brakes

Suspension type: front suspension

Gear shift: Shimano 7-speed

Meter type: LED meter (three-level pedal assist mode)

Charger type: smart charger (showing red light when charging, green light when fully charged)

Material

Frame: Aluminum alloy

Rim: Aluminum alloy

Front fork: high-strength carbon steel

Electrical System

Motor power: 48V 500 Watt

Torque: up to 64N.M

Gradeability: 20 degrees

Speed: up to 20 mph

Battery capacity: 12,5Ah 600Wh

Charging time: 8 hours

Charging current: 2A

Cruising range: 30-60miles

Certification

Standard: CE WEEE ROHS FCC EN14764 EN15194 UL

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎August 2, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎GUANGZHOU MYATU PEDELEC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

ASIN‏:‎B09BNNCVSZ

Fat tires: 4.0-inch thick tires have a large force area and are more suitable for snow and mud roads. Combined with a shock-absorbing front fork, it can effectively absorb the impact and bumps of the road, and bring you a smooth riding experience.

12.5Ah lithium battery: Lithium battery has longer service life. The 600Wh high-capacity battery can provide a range of 30-60 miles or even longer (depending on the slope of the ride, the load of the bicycle and the riding method used).

48V 500W Motor: The motor torque is up to 64N.m, which provides enough power for riding. You can start the bike faster and climb hills more easily. With a 7-speed gearbox, the top speed can reach 20 mph.

Clear LCD display: The display records the 5-level pedal assist speed selection, current speed, battery power and mileage. The five-speed pedal assist mode provides you with more speed options.

Folding frame: Lightweight aluminum alloy reduces the weight of the bicycle and ensures the strength of the frame. The foldable design is convenient for daily storage or carrying with the car.

More convenient and safer: the battery, behind the seat tube, is removable; compared with the frame battery, you can take it out more quickly and easily, and it is more convenient to charge. Double disc brakes are more timely and stable. Front and rear lights make it safer to ride at night.

Flexible riding: three riding modes are available. The electric mode allows you to cruise at a constant speed on the street without getting tired; the pedal assist mode allows you to adjust the speed more flexibly and complete the exercise in an easier way without hurting your joints. Of course, you can also use it as an ordinary bicycle, just turn off the power.

