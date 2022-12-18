Top 10 Best electric bike kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

YOU CAN CONVERT ALMOST ANY BIKE INTO AN ELECTRIC BIKE



Affordable and powerful kit options, the comfort of the smooth installation process are only a few good things to start explaining what we’re offering here at Ebikeling.

We are offering a variety of power options that suits your lifestyle.

A commute, a day at the beach, or a late-night hangout with your buddies, you will enjoy the ride and make great memories on the way with Ebikeling.

Choose your bicycle tire size, easily convert your bike and enjoy your ride!

ENJOY THE COMFORT OF YOUR NEXT JOURNEY IN EVERY WEATHER CONDITION!



The waterproof ebike conversion kits are more reliable than regular ebike conversion kits in difficult weather conditions. They are designed to take a ride in the rain or snow.

Did you know we sell ebike conversion kits with batteries?



FEEL THE POWER!



Still think you would struggle to ride in difficult conditions? Let us make your ride much easier. Oh did you say hills? Peh!

Everybody loves to ride a bike down the hill, but have you ever enjoy the comfort of riding an uphill without a hustle?

At eBikeling, we’re offering you a nonstop adventure experience. No more brakes in the middle of your ride because you feel tired!

WE ARE HERE TO BUILD YOUR WHOLE BIKE



The aluminum double-walled rim and hub motor are already attached in the box. Kits are ready to install right out of the box, all you need to do is replace them with the original tire.

The wheel axle diameter is 10 mm. Steel forks can be filed If the axle does not fit into the dropout because of its slightly larger diameter. Please do not file more than necessary and make sure that it does not damage the forks. Aluminum forks can also be filed with extra caution.

Aluminum rims have openings for a Schrader-type valve. The kit doesn’t have a regen brake option. The controller comes with an SY60 male-type battery connector (Compatible with XT60 connectors).

PAS/Brake Levers are optional. Kits will operate without them. You will be able to use your own brakes.

SPECIFICATIONS



Recommended tire width

1.75″, 1.95″, 2.125″

Rim Width

19mm

Rim Diameter (Outer)

572mm

Rim Diameter (Inner)

522mm

Spoke

159mm 12G Carbon Steel Copper Nipples

Rear dropout

132mm

Rear Axle Length

207mm

Front Axle Length

173mm

Front Dropout

98mm

Motor Wheel Weight

12.9lbs

Motor Torque

30 Nm Efficiency > 82%

Motor RPM (Nominal)

430

Motor Hub Diameter

242mm

Motor Magnets

46

Peak Power

1.45kW

Operating Mode

S1

Date First Available‏:‎July 15, 2019

ASIN‏:‎B07V9K1QG3

Easily convert your bicycle to an electric bike. Electric bike kits are ready to install with an aluminum double-walled rim and hub motor already attached. All you need to do is to transfer the original tire to the ebike conversion kit.

Ebike conversion kit includes all necessary components for installation; the wheel hub motor, controller, display, throttle, brake levers, pedal-assist system, torque arm, and cable ties. BATTERY & TIRE ARE NOT INCLUDED!

Upgrade your ebike conversion kit to LCD Display. It shows all the essential information such as battery percentage, speed, total and single trip distance, wattage, PAS levels, and error codes for easier troubleshooting.

Continue to pedal: Pedal Assist Sensor (PAS) allows you to ride your electric bike kit without a throttle response. You may operate your electric bicycle either way. Avoid uncomfortable wrist positions and simply pedal anytime, anywhere.

Please ensure you select a specific variant from size and style. By default, the first variant of each option will be selected. We offer a 1-year warranty on hub motors and batteries. All other components are under a 3-month warranty. We provide technical support and hassle-free returns, full refund, or replacements. We strive to ensure your satisfaction with our service and products.

