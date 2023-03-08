Top 10 Best electric bicycle Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

PASELEC ELECTRIC BIKE – Always be your cycling partner



26*4.0 Fat tire Upgrade Full-suspension Moutain bike



PASELEC GS9-plus is upgraded from GS9, comes with 26*4.0 Fat tire, a14.5ah battery, a 120 mm fork and 40 mm travel at the rear.The 750w motor and battery is seamlessly integrated into the frame ,achieve fully closed waterproof and dustproof IP5 level. Besides being very powerful, the motor features a progressive Smart Assist mode, which dynamically adjusts the support level to suit the riding situation and thereby making it unnecessary to shift gears in flat terrain. The GS9-plus is a versatile eMTB that is equally suited to relaxed cruising, sightseeing and enjoying the outdoors as it is to more action-packed rides in moderate terrain.

Full-suspension frame



With its predictable handling, wide handlebars, reliable brakes and high-volume tires, the bike instils you with confidence,The rear suspension does a good job of managing its 100 mm travel as it doesn’t bottom out harshly and only releases as much travel as is absolutely necessary. The rider always stays informed about what’s happening on the trail beneath them without it being unpleasant. With an active riding style, the bike offers a lot of support and also responds to quick direction changes with immediate precision.Full-suspension frame, Make for fun to the floating passion ride comfortably without fear of complicated road conditions and better protect the frame and the rider.

All terrain electric bike



GS9-Plus Size



✔【INTELLIGENT POWER SYSTEM】 GS9-plus Ebike Equip with an Intelligent Power System ,Power fast drive, cut off is also very sensitve.Through the torque sensor as the core of the triple sensor to perceive your power and the state of the vehicle .At the same time through the bionics algorthm,high-speed calculation of your riding power and the required power to mobilize the motor in time to drive power drive.

✔【Long Battery Life And Safety】PASELEC Electric Bike equip with a 48V 14.5AH/16AH large capacity battery offers strong climbing and acceleration capabilities, assisted travel of up to 50 miles per charge. 8 charging protection provide rational management of lithium batteries to protect the battery safety and long service life. Anti-theft lock and Waterproof mode ,no worry for being stolen.

✔【Powerful 750W motor】GS9-plus Equip with the 5 power assist level 1-5, Maximum speed up to 25-28mph, supply the Stronger power and respond at any time,to meet your every acceleration. Professional 9-speed shifter, Full-aluminum prowheel crankset and chain, making the overall transmission system smooth and durable. The Motor fully enclosed waterproof and dustproof IP56.

✔【Three Riding Modes】The GS9-plus has three riding mode that is equally suited to relaxed cruising, sightseeing and enjoying the outdoors as it is to more action-packed rides in moderate terrain. It’s an excellent companion for classic trekking riders who want to explore new terrain and aren’t afraid of tackling easy trails. Experienced riders will also get their money’s worth for demanding riding but you’ll have to know what you’re doing.

✔【All-terrain Tires electric bike】GS9 equip with 26*4.0 Inch Tire, pass through obstacles, resist impact, reduce bumps and achieve car-like comfort.5 layers tiresAnti-puncture26″x4.0″ fat tires CHAOYANG/CSTAbsorb ground vibration and enhance comfortAdapt to all terrains, beach/snow/wild/city, omnipotent

✔【Complete after-sales service】 85% pre-assembled. It’s not difficult to finish assembly by yourself—Watch video instruction. Any problem you can always find our after sales members. With up to a 1-year warranty for the frame and 6 Months for electric motor, battery, and the charger. You don’t need to worry about using it. We have confidence in our electric bike, and believe you would like it.

