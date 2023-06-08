Top 10 Best electric air pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the manufacturer

Inflate or Deflate at Your Convenience



2 Air Ports

Two great functions in 1 compact device: Choose the desired port and inflate or deflate with ease.

3 Nozzles

The 3 different sized nozzles fit a variety of objects so you won’t have to worry whether the pump itself is compatible.

Super Speed

Blowing up an air mattress or vacuum packing for storage has never been faster. That’s relaxation time regained.

Rechargeable

With Type-C USB cable, you can charge up whenever you need to, whether you’re at home or already out.

Save Space Without Sacrificing Power



Inflate then Deflate

Use the same pump to both inflate your items before use and deflate them after you’re done. Setup and cleanup is made easier.

Makes Packing a Breeze

Get more packed in less space. Save up to 75% of storage space with vacuum packing deflation.

Wide Range of Uses

Blow up air mattresses, pool toys, inflatable furniture, exercise balls, rafts, and more.

Save Time for the Fun

Fills inflatable items faster so you can devote more time to enjoying adventure or relaxation.

Specifications



Model No.

EAP3-RC

Power Type

Built-in Rechargeable 2000 mAH Li-ion battery

Working Time

Up to 25 mins (continuous working)

Charging Port

Type-C (5V Input)

Full Charging Time

4 Hours

Max Airflow

370 L/min

Output Power

48 W

Pressure

0.6PSI/ 4136PA

Date First Available‏:‎August 2, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎Etekcity

ASIN‏:‎B09BP85GBC

3 NOZZLE SIZES: S (0. 27″), M (0. 35″), L (0. 69″) nozzle sizes on the included attachment grant you versatility and offer various uses. The compact rechargeable electric air pump both inflates and deflates a variety of things in a quick amount of time.

RECHARGEABLE AND CORDLESS: 5V DC Type-C USB Cable included, DC power cord length 0.5m. It can be charged at home in a wall outlet or mobile phone charger, also can be charged outdoors using car charger and power bank.

RELIABLE AND QUIET: Built-in 2000mAH Li-ion battery supports up to 25 mins’ wireless use. Rechargeable pump create less pollution and offer higher performance and longer battery lives in comparison to competitors’ pumps as well as reduces its noise in operation.

USER-FRIENDLY DESIGN: A travel-friendly dimension for both indoor and outdoor activities, you can easily take air pumps anywhere you go!

QUICK AND EASY OPERATION: The EAP3-RC air pump makes inflating and deflating quick and easy. Just attach the nozzle to the inflation or deflation port, attach it to your inflatable item, then press the switch to inflate or deflate after the charge.

VERSATILE USE: Etekcity air pumps helps you saving time on inflating air mattress/airbed, inflatable boat /raft,pool floats , inflatable pool, pool toys, inflatable furniture, swimming ring and more!

PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: Feel free to contact our California Based Support Team. We are always ready help if you have any question about our product.

NOTE: DO NOT use it for inflating high pressure products, like tyres, basketball and balloons. DO NOT use the product during charging.

So you had known what is the best electric air pump in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.