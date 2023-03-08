Top 10 Best electric air duster Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

GAFres air duster is a comfortable and handy product staying away from the water cleaning of dust and dirt. This is the ultimate smart device for the day to day cleaning of the tiniest parts of your room or other equipment where the traditional cleaner cannot reach，It helps in cleaning away the smallest of the smallest dust particles in the high-precision instruments, for a wide range of usability in every concealed and narrow place where once you could not reach. This duster helps you clean up window and furnitures, automobiles’ corners, air conditioners, sofa, pet’s hair, printed circuit boards, medical devices, relays, contacts and connectors, computers, laptops and keyboards, switches and solenoids, electrical equipment, laboratory instrument, telecommunication equipment to electronic instruments and so on.

Strong Airflow

Our dust blower produce a powerful thrust of air at 70m/s, it tops the market, other brands air duster is only 28m/s. This air duster rotating speed can reaches to 36000RPM, continuously provide high-pressure air to make sure a deep cleaning

Rechargeable Battery

This rechargeable air duster built-in large capacity 15000mAh lithium batteries allow this blower to run a long time continuously. It has 2 speed settings, low speed can runs about 60 minutes, high speed can runs 40 minutes.

Easy Charging

USB-C charging port makes the duster more convenient to charge. Use the USB-C cord (included) with a 5V2A adapter(not included)to charge，Can be charged with multiple USB port devices, such as the laptop terminal.It ensures the charging to be easy, convenient, and energy saving.A full charge can be used continually for over 50 minutes.

Flashlight Function

Designed with a flashlight can facilitate your cleaning in dark places or at nigh

Clean Air conditioning

Clean Your Computer

Clean Your Toy

Clean Your Camera

Clean Your Automobiles

Clean Your Sofa

Clean Your Window

HOW TO USE

After charging is completed, install the nozzle, make sure the nozzles fixed and without signs of looseness, and the charging cable must be unplugged.Long-press the ON/OFF button to start the machine. The defalut is the low speed, click it twice to transfer high speed, click it the third time to turn machine off. LED light is ON at the same time.Press the LED on/off button to control the LED light.Indicator light flashing: Low battery

Specifications:

Material: PlasticColor: BlackStyle: Rechargeable Cordless Air Duster with LEDPackage includes:1x Cordless Air Duster1 x User manual1 x USB Cable2 x Nozzles for different

Parameter:

Rated Voltage: DC 5VCharging current: 5V/2APower: 60WCharging Time: Type-c 2A fast charge, fully charge in 7 hoursUsing Time: 40min~50minCharging Port: TYPE-CDB: ＜80dBlightweight: 1.27 pounds

【Extensive Utilization】GAFres electric air duster can be used for cleaning computer, laptop, keyboard, medical equipment, instruments, camera, collectibles which your traditional wiper can not clean. Great for cleaning items around home and office, including sofa gap, blinds, toy organizers, fan, air conditioners, drawers and also your car interiors. Dry wet surface and removes dust from hard-to-reach areas.

【Upgraded & Powerful】Our dust blower produce a powerful thrust of air at 70m/s, it tops the market, other brands air duster is 28m/s. Our air duster rotating speed can reaches to 36000RPM, continuously provide high-pressure air to guarantee a deep cleaning. Others electric duster is only 33000RPM. GAFres air duster is your best cleaning helper in home, office and your car.

【Reliable Battery & Fast Charging】Rechargeable air duster built-in large capacity 15000mAh lithium batteries allow this blower to run a long time continuously. It has 2 speed settings, low speed can runs about 60 minutes, high speed can runs 40 minutes. It comes with USB-C fast charging cable, USB-C 2A fast charge, fully charge in 7 hours its compatibility of getting charged via the USB-port makes it perfect for uninterrupted use.

【Handy Design & Simple Operation】Structured with an full-palm gripping design and the detachable nozzle, it is comfortable to hold and is space-saving. Our cordless air duster comes with 2 nozzles for different application: the round nozzle for blowing dust, the brush nozzle for more thorough cleaning. And this 2023 Newest air duster has a LED light irradiation-easy to point to the clean area.

【Eco-Friendly & Energy-Efficient】This rechargeable air duster allows more than 5,000 times of use. You can save gas, water and protect the environment, now it become our primary responsibility. You can save money rather than buy the compressed air cans ever again. We offer 1 year warranty from the purchase date. If there is anything that you are not satisfied with, please contact us through Amazon.

So you had known what is the best electric air duster in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.