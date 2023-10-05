Top 10 Best edenpure wall hugger a5473 space heater Reviews

Top 10 Best edenpure wall hugger a5473 space heater in 2023 Comparison Table
- Cost-Efficient, Super Fast Warming: This electric heater is engineered with advanced ceramic heating elements which provide faster and more energy efficient heating than a traditional electric space heater. This electric heater runs at a cost of just $0.19 per hour - perfect for keeping you warm this winter.
- Powerful Heating: This small space heater features 750W (Low) and 1500W (High) power modes as well as a gentle fan only mode. Reduce your energy bills by using this energy efficient space heater to heat individual rooms rather than expensively heating your entire home.
- Adjustable Thermostat: This portable heater with thermostat features an easy to use and fully adjustable thermostat control which monitors the surrounding air temperature for optimal heating efficiency. Small and powerful this is the perfect room heater for bedroom, office and under desk use.
- Advanced Safety Features: Built in overheat protection and an enhanced anti-tip over switch ensures the mini heater instantly switches off in any unsafe situation, giving you complete peace of mind.
- Ultra Portable: The lightweight and compact design allows this space heater for bedroom to be transported to wherever you needed it most, making it the perfect space heater for office and for use in homes, garages, dorms, and offices. DIMENSIONS: 6.5” x 5” x 9” 750W (Low) 1500W (High). 120V, 60Hz.
- 2 in 1 heater fan: This ceramic heater provides two heat levels, 1500W or 750W and one cool air fan, you can use it both for winter and summer. Thermostat control of the heater will turn the heater off when it reaches a preset temperature and turn the heater back on when the temperature dips below the thermostat setting
- Multi protection safety system: These heaters are made of flame retardant material avoiding any fire hazard. Automatic safety shutoff system will shut the heater off when the heater overheat. The tip over protection system will also shut the heater off when the heater was knocked over by accident and it will come back on automatically if it is up righted
- Compact and powerful: 7.9 inch x 6.2 inch x 10.2 inch, 2.9 pounds portable mini heater with build in carry handle helps to reinforce the potential of rather low electrical bills by using at the place where you need when you don't want to warm the full house with other centralized heaters
- Quiet and fast heating: The noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 decibels, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heat to heat up 200 square feet in seconds
- Upgrade abs material: Upgrade abs material applied, which is more flame-retardant. The room heater with six feet lead cord and 2 prong connection has a long lasting life
- Faster Heat Than Ever: Powered by Dreo Hyperamics Technology, Atom One space heater heats up more efficiently with up to 1500W working power, reaching your desired temperature immediately, letting you feel fast, balmy heat straight away. This portable heater is meant to sit by your feet on the floor, near your hands on a desk, or carry around indoors. Add our small heater to your cart & experience our amazing heater and customer service.Heating Coverage:200 sq.ft
- Shield360° Protection: Heat up your day and night without worries. ETL-listed Shield360° system provides tip-over and overheat protection, as well as an enhanced safety plug. Along with UL94 V-0 flame-retardant materials to ensure ultimate safety in all aspects
- Save More on Energy Bills: ECO Mode adjusts the heat level automatically to reach your desired temperature while saving more on energy bills. Personalize your own comfort with the digital thermostat from 41 to 95 ℉, adjustable in 1℉ increments. Precise Heat, Precise Comfort.
- Warm Any Angle: Experience the heat that envelopes you in the widest way possible. 70° wide-angle oscillation sweeps around to cover the whole area, providing wide-reaching heat for your bedroom, garage, basement, office, desktop, etc
- Engineered to be Quieter: Brushless DC motor and 9 aerodynamic blades smooth out airflow and eliminate air turbulence, delivering soft, tranquil warmth. As quiet as 37.5 dB, you can sleep or work with peace of mind
- GET NICE & TOASTY FASTER: The advanced PTC ceraming heating technology combined with the ultra-efficient fan will heat up any space faster and distribute the heat more evenly. Just turn on your space heater, count to 3, and enjoy your warm living room, bedroom or office.
- CUT DOWN ON ELECTRIC BILLS without having to freeze. Our energy-efficient interior space heater features 3 different heat settings (LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH) as well as a fan-only mode, so you can tailor it to your exact needs. Instead of wasting a fortune on central heating, you can warm just the spaces you actually use.
- ADJUST THE TEMPERATURE TO YOUR NEEDS: Equipped with an adjustable thermostat, our space heater will keep you comfortable at all times. Just set the dial to the desired heat setting and let the thermostat monitor the surrounding air temperature and keep you comfy.
- PERFECT FOR YOUR HOME OR OFFICE: The compact and portable design combined with the ergonomic built-in handle, will allow you to easily move your space heater to any room you want. Make sure your office, kitchen, bedroom, guest room, study or living room is nice and warm.
- YOUR PEACE OF MIND IS OUR PRIORITY: We have ensured the safety of you and your loved ones by adding an advanced overheat protection sensor as well as a smart tip-over switch, which will automatically turn off the heater in case it overheats or gets tipped over by your kids or pets.
- Whole Room Heating: Our 24-inch tower heater delivers warmth at the speed of 10 ft/s. 70° widespread oscillation helps heat cover every corner of your room. Perfect choice to quickly heat small to large rooms including office, bedroom, and living room on cold days..Heating Coverage:100-270 sq.ft.
- 2S Rapid Heating: Powerful 1500W PTC ceramic heating allows this space heater to send out hot air in 2 seconds. 2500 rpm fan helps spread heat quickly, making you feel the change from cold to warm in a matter of seconds.
- Safe & Reliable: Made of V0 flame retardant materials, this ETL-listed ceramic heater comes with multiple security features including overheat and tip-over protection, auto off after 24h without operation. The plug is enhanced to prevent short circuits during use, ensuring your worry-free use all day.
- Quiet Heating: With Dreo ObliqueAirflow Technology, this electric heater creates quiet heat with noise level as low as 37dB (quiet like a library). Equipped with display auto off and the mute button, it allows you to work and sleep without being disturbed.
- Personalize Your Heat: This tower space heater offers 5 modes (1500W/900W/700W/ECO/Fan Only) and can heat up your room the way you like. And save more on energy bills with ECO mode that adapts the heat automatically to maintain your comfort, Individualize your warmth from 41 to 95℉ in 1℉ increments.
- SMALL HEATER MEASURES : Our portable space heaters with size of 8.1" X 6.4" x 10.6".Equipped with a Cord.Energy Efficient,Fully Assembled,PTC Technology.Compact Space Saving Design.Convenient Carry Handle. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for small areas.
- CERAMIC SPACE HEARER : Advanced ceramic heating elements provide faster and more efficient heating than traditional heaters.Ceramic space heaters can quick heating within 2S ,produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long lasting.Small and powerful this is the portable space heater for bedroom, office and under desk use.
- THREE HEAT SETTINGS WITH FAN : 1.High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat (750-watt ).3.Fan only for summer.It makes the electric space heater ideal for warming up your personal space in small home and office.Reduce your energy bills by using this energy efficient space heater to heat.
- ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT : Combined with an adjustable thermostat control,the small portable heater can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature.And allows you to adjust the heater's 1500 watt ceramic heating element.
- ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES : 1. Built in Automatic overheat Protection system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can let you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified.
- ETL-Certified Safety: Made of V0 flame-retardant materials with multiple safety features including built-in smart tip-over protection, overheat protection, 12-hour timer, 24-hour automatic power off without interaction, V0 flame retardant 2-prong plug, and sturdy 6ft long flat power cord. Safe and worry-free all-day use.Heating Coverage:200 sq.ft.
- Fast Heating: Powerful 1500W PTC ceramic heating allows this space heater to heat up in seconds, suitable for warming up spaces in the home including bedrooms, basements, garages, living rooms, and can also be used in offices, dorms, hot yoga studios, etc
- Quiet Heating: 40dB - almost as quiet as a library. The fan wheel uses oblique airflow technology, which effectively reduces wind noise and makes the room heater 12% quieter than traditional electric heaters. Calm airflow lets you sleep soundly and work undisturbed during the cold winter
- Uniform Heating: The exclusive trackball system helps create smooth and quiet oscillation. The 70° wide-angle oscillation, with a lifespan of over 750,000 cycles, boosts heating coverage by 20%, which helps distribute the warm air more evenly towards the room's corners
- Energy Efficiency: Save on energy bills and live more sustainably. With a built-in precise temperature sensor, the smart ECO mode adjusts the working mode independently (with a low of 900W and high of 1500W) based on the ambient temperature
- Rapid Heating: Design with PTC ceramic heating tech and a high-speed fan, 3 seconds send evenly heated streams of hot air into your room efficiently. Input voltage of 110-125V
- Space Heater: 3 modes to choose from - High Heat (1500w) / Low Heat (750w) / Natural Wind. Just turn the switch to your desired heat setting and enjoy comfortable heat
- Safe Space Heater: Built-in high-temperature protection, which automatically shuts down when the heater overheats, avoiding any fire hazard
- Multifunction: The electric heater has a 90 ° adjustable angle, a convenient handle, the base needs to be assembled, and the line is 5 feet long, which is very suitable for indoor and garage
- 100% Satisfied After-Sales Service. We not only provide you with high-quality products but also provide 24-hour prompt after-sales service. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us
- ✅【2 QUIET SETTINGS】 This electric space heater features 2 quiet heat settings (high heat and low heat), plus an adjustable thermostat that will maintain the temperature in the room. The optional widespread oscillation feature on this heater evenly distributes warm air throughout the room
- ✅【REMOTE CONTROL】 Use the multi-function remote control to turn the heater on/off, set the timer, turn the oscillation on/off or adjust the thermostat. For an added convenience, there is storage for the remote control on the back of the heater so it won't get lost.
- ✅【ADJUSTABLE TIMER】This tower space heater features an auto-off timer function. Set the timer from 1-8 hours (in 1-hour increments) and the heater will automatically turn off after the selected timer.
- ✅【BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES】 Overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. While a cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours. This heater is ETL listed for added safety.
- ✅【FULLY ASSEMBLED】Comes fully assembled and ready to use, just take the heater out of the box and have it working it minutes. Simply plug the heater into a wall outlet, adjust the thermostat, and enjoy the warmth from your new Lasko space heater. This space heater stands 23" high and 7 inches wide and weights only 7.29 pounds. The lightweight design and the built-in carry handle makes it easy to move from room to room.
- Wall Outlet, Small Space Heater: Chase away the chill with the Ontel Handy Heater 800 Turbo Space Heater. This ceramic space heater is compact yet powerful, plugs right into your wall outlet, and turns a cold room or office into a warm and cozy place
- Portable Space Heater with Customizable Heating: This space heater with thermostat allows precise temperature control between 60 to 90 degrees F and a programmable 12-hour timer, so you won't have to adjust the heat repeatedly to stay comfortable
- More Than A Heater: This electric heater does more than just warm up the room. Its advanced ceramic technology allows it to maintain the moisture in the air and prevents dryness, itchiness, and irritation of your skin
- Safe, Quiet & Energy Efficient: The ceramic heater includes built-in safety features like stay-cool housing and auto shut-off. Its quiet operation makes it the perfect space heater for office or home, so you can work or sleep without any disturbance
- Small Size, Big Heat: The lightweight, compact Turbo 800 Handy Heater frees up floor space and can be used anywhere - be it your bedroom, playroom, living room, garage, basement, or any room with a wall outlet. No more wire clutter across the floor!
Our Best Choice: Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer, Eliminates Germs, Filters Allergies, Pollen, Smoke, Dust Pet Dander, Mold Odors, Quiet 22 inch 4-in-1 Air Purifier for Home AC4825E
[ad_1] BREATHE Refreshing AND CLEANER AIR GermGuardian air purifiers get rid of germs and viruses, filter odors, and entice allergens with a Correct HEPA filter and optional UV-C gentle to supply crisp, refreshing air to your home. Effective AND CUSTOMIZABLE Your at residence ease and comfort can be custom made with 3 velocity settings, ultra-silent manner on the cheapest speed setting, and an optional UV-C mild on an simple to use prime panel. Designed for medium to substantial rooms up to 153 sq. feet. WHY USE Legitimate GERMGUARDIAN REPLACEMENTS Your purifier is only as highly effective and powerful as the filter you set within, and our Authentic GermGuardian substitute parts are important for keeping merchandise effectiveness. Each individual filter or bulb is created especially for a particular unit style. Not only will authentic replacement areas fit like a glove, but they also have the mixture engineering to match so that you can get the most out of your air purifier. AHAM Confirmed AHAM confirmed products and solutions are rated for their potential to clean tobacco smoke, dust, and pollen from rooms. CADR Ranking Smoke (99), Dust (118), Pollen (125). The CADR (Cleanse Air Supply Amount) exhibited on the product carton may well not match the scores on our web-site. Be sure to refer to our website for the most accurate ratings. In an hard work to remain up to day with Electrical power Star Version 2. testing demands, CADR ratings on our website replicate the take a look at outcomes of product created right after 10.16.20. 3 Calendar year Warranty GermGuardian presents you reassurance and a US centered tech help workforce with a 3 yr limited warranty in addition to your order. Voltage Plug the electricity wire into a 120V AC outlet. Customer Support Remember to get to out to our US-centered client guidance group at Guardian Technologies instantly with any issues or concerns pertaining to your item. We are delighted to support!
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Product or service Dimensions:10.25 x 6.75 x 21.5 inches 8.55 Kilos
Item product number:AC4825E
Date First Available:May 15, 2011
Manufacturer:Guardian Technologies
ASIN:B004VGIGVY
Nation of Origin:China
Domestic Transport:At this time, merchandise can be delivered only in the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, remember to examine with the company about guarantee and assistance difficulties.Global Delivery:This product can be delivered to choose countries outside the house of the U.S. Master Additional
KILLS GERMS UV C light aids get rid of airborne viruses this kind of as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and performs with Titanium Dioxide to decrease unstable organic compounds
TRAPS ALLERGENS Pre filter traps dust, pet hair, and other big particles while extending the everyday living of the HEPA filter. Bulb wattage is 55W
Lowers ODORS Activated charcoal filter allows to cut down unwelcome odors from pets, smoke, cooking fumes, and a lot more.Building: Plastic
Peaceful Procedure The most affordable placing can be made use of as light white sound at night for a tranquil, restful slumber
Configurations Opt for concerning 3 velocity configurations and an optional UV C mild
Room SIZE– GermGuardian Air Purifier filters air in medium to big rooms and cover 743 sq. ft at 1 exchange for every hour, 371 sq. toes at 2 exchanges for every hour, 248 sq. ft at 3 exchanges for each hour, and 153 sq. ft at 4.8 exchanges for each hour